- GetLastError
- IsStopped
- UninitializeReason
- TerminalInfoInteger
- TerminalInfoDouble
- TerminalInfoString
- MQLInfoInteger
- MQLInfoString
- Symbol
- Period
- Digits
- Point
TerminalInfoInteger
Returns the value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment.
|
int TerminalInfoInteger(
Parameters
property_id
[in] Identifier of a property. Can be one of the values of the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.
Return Value
Value of int type.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+