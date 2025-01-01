FrameInputs

Receives input parameters, on which the frame with the specified pass number is formed.

bool FrameInputs(

ulong pass,

string& parameters[],

uint& parameters_count

);

Parameters

pass

[in] The number of a pass during optimization in the strategy tester.

parameters

[out] A string array with the description of names and parameter values

parameters_count

[out] The number of elements in the array parameters[].

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

Having obtained the number of strings parameters_count in the parameters[] array, you can organize a loop to go through all records. This will help you find the values of input parameters of an Expert Advisor for the specified pass number.