MQL5 Reference → Working with Optimization Results → FrameInputs 

Receives input parameters, on which the frame with the specified pass number is formed.

bool  FrameInputs(
   ulong    pass,                // The number of a pass in the optimization
   string&  parameters[],        // An array of strings of form "parameterN=valueN"
   uint&    parameters_count     // The total number of parameters
   );

Parameters

pass

[in]  The number of a pass during optimization in the strategy tester.

parameters

[out]  A string array with the description of names and parameter values

parameters_count

[out]  The number of elements in the array parameters[].

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

Having obtained the number of strings parameters_count in the parameters[] array, you can organize a loop to go through all records. This will help you find the values of input parameters of an Expert Advisor for the specified pass number.