DXRelease
Releases a handle.
|
bool DXRelease(
Parameters
context
[in] Released handle.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
All created handles that are no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.