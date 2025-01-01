DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXRelease 

DXRelease

Releases a handle.

bool  DXRelease(
   int  handle      // handle 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Released handle.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

All created handles that are no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.