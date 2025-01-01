- Alert
CheckPointer
The function returns the type of the object pointer.
|
ENUM_POINTER_TYPE CheckPointer(
Parameters
anyobject
[in] Object pointer.
Return value
Returns a value from the ENUM_POINTER_TYPE enumeration.
Note
An attempt to call an incorrect pointer results in the critical termination of a program. That's why it's necessary to call the CheckPointer function before using a pointer. A pointer can be incorrect in the following cases:
This function can be used for checking pointer validity. A non-zero value warranties that the pointer can be used for accessing.
To quickly validate the pointer, you can also use operator "!" (example) which checks it via an implicit call of the CheckPointer function.
Example:
See also
Object Pointers, Checking the Object Pointer, Object Delete Operator delete