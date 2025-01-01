DocumentationSections
Adds a frame with data. There are two variants of the function.

1. Adding data from a file

bool  FrameAdd(
   const string  name,        // Public name/label
   long          id,          // Public ID
   double        value,       // Value
   const string  filename     // Name of a data file
   );

2. Adding data from an array of any type

bool  FrameAdd(
   const string  name,        // Public name/label
   long          id,          // Public ID
   double        value,       // Value
   const void&   data[]       // Array of any type
   );

Parameters

name

[in]  Public frame label. It can be used for a filter in the FrameFilter() function.

id

[in]  A public identifier of the frame. It can be used for a filter in the FrameFilter() function.

value

[in]  A numeric value to write into the frame. It is used to transmit a single pass result like in the OnTester() function.

filename

[in]  The name of the file that contains data to add to the frame. The file must be locate in the folder MQL5/Files.

data

[in]  An array of any type to write into the frame. Passed by reference.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.