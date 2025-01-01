FrameAdd
Adds a frame with data. There are two variants of the function.
1. Adding data from a file
|
bool FrameAdd(
2. Adding data from an array of any type
|
bool FrameAdd(
Parameters
name
[in] Public frame label. It can be used for a filter in the FrameFilter() function.
id
[in] A public identifier of the frame. It can be used for a filter in the FrameFilter() function.
value
[in] A numeric value to write into the frame. It is used to transmit a single pass result like in the OnTester() function.
filename
[in] The name of the file that contains data to add to the frame. The file must be locate in the folder MQL5/Files.
data
[in] An array of any type to write into the frame. Passed by reference.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.