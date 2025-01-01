DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceCommon FunctionsResetLastError 

ResetLastError

Sets the value of the predefined variable _LastError into zero.

void  ResetLastError();

Return Value

No return value.

Note

It should be noted that the GetLastError() function doesn't zero the _LastError variable. Usually the ResetLastError() function is called before calling a function, after which an error appearance is checked.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- reset the last error code before calling the function,
//--- otherwise, GetLastError() may return the previous error code
   long lres=SymbolInfoInteger("123456",SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
   lres=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
   ResetLastError();
   lres=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
  }