- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
ResetLastError
Sets the value of the predefined variable _LastError into zero.
|
void ResetLastError();
Return Value
No return value.
Note
It should be noted that the GetLastError() function doesn't zero the _LastError variable. Usually the ResetLastError() function is called before calling a function, after which an error appearance is checked.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+