Execution of trade operations results in the opening of a position, changing of its volume and/or direction, or its disappearance. Trade operations are conducted based on orders, sent by the OrderSend() function in the form of trade requests. For each financial security (symbol) only one open position is possible. A position has a set of properties available for reading by the PositionGet...() functions.

For the function PositionGetInteger()

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

POSITION_TICKET

Position ticket. Unique number assigned to each newly opened position. It usually matches the ticket of an order used to open the position except when the ticket is changed as a result of service operations on the server, for example, when charging swaps with position re-opening. To find an order used to open a position, apply the POSITION_IDENTIFIER property.
 

POSITION_TICKET value corresponds to MqlTradeRequest::position.

long

POSITION_TIME

Position open time

datetime

POSITION_TIME_MSC

Position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE

Position changing time

datetime

POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

Position changing time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long

POSITION_TYPE

Position type

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE

POSITION_MAGIC

Position magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC)

long

POSITION_IDENTIFIER

Position identifier is a unique number assigned to each re-opened position. It does not change throughout its life cycle and corresponds to the ticket of an order used to open a position.

 

Position identifier is specified in each order (ORDER_POSITION_ID) and deal (DEAL_POSITION_ID) used to open, modify, or close it. Use this property to search for orders and deals related to the position.

 

When reversing a position in netting mode (using a single in/out trade), POSITION_IDENTIFIER does not change. However, POSITION_TICKET is replaced with the ticket of the order that led to the reversal. Position reversal is not provided in hedging mode.

long

POSITION_REASON

The reason for opening a position

ENUM_POSITION_REASON

For the function PositionGetDouble()

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

Identifier

Description

Type

POSITION_VOLUME

Position volume

double

POSITION_PRICE_OPEN

Position open price

double

POSITION_SL

Stop Loss level of opened position

double

POSITION_TP

Take Profit level of opened position

double

POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT

Current price of the position symbol

double

POSITION_SWAP

Cumulative swap

double

POSITION_PROFIT

Current profit

double

For the function PositionGetString()

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier

Description

Type

POSITION_SYMBOL

Symbol of the position

string

POSITION_COMMENT

Position comment

string

POSITION_EXTERNAL_ID

Position identifier in an external trading system (on the Exchange)

string

 

Direction of an open position (buy or sell) is defined by the value from the ENUM_POSITION_TYPE enumeration. In order to obtain the type of an open position use the PositionGetInteger() function with the POSITION_TYPE modifier.

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE

Identifier

Description

POSITION_TYPE_BUY

Buy

POSITION_TYPE_SELL

Sell

 

The reason for opening a position is contained in the POSITION_REASON property. A position can be opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a desktop terminal, a mobile application, by an Expert Advisor, etc. Possible values of POSITION_REASON are described in the ENUM_POSITION_REASON enumeration.

ENUM_POSITION_REASON

Identifier

Description

POSITION_REASON_CLIENT

The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a desktop terminal

POSITION_REASON_MOBILE

The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a mobile application

POSITION_REASON_WEB

The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from the web platform

POSITION_REASON_EXPERT

The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from an MQL5 program, i.e. an Expert Advisor or a script