Position identifier is a unique number assigned to each re-opened position. It does not change throughout its life cycle and corresponds to the ticket of an order used to open a position.

Position identifier is specified in each order (ORDER_POSITION_ID) and deal (DEAL_POSITION_ID) used to open, modify, or close it. Use this property to search for orders and deals related to the position.

When reversing a position in netting mode (using a single in/out trade), POSITION_IDENTIFIER does not change. However, POSITION_TICKET is replaced with the ticket of the order that led to the reversal. Position reversal is not provided in hedging mode.