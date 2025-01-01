- History Database Properties
- Order Properties
- Position Properties
- Deal Properties
- Trade Operation Types
- Trade Transaction Types
- Trade Orders in DOM
- Signal Properties
Execution of trade operations results in the opening of a position, changing of its volume and/or direction, or its disappearance. Trade operations are conducted based on orders, sent by the OrderSend() function in the form of trade requests. For each financial security (symbol) only one open position is possible. A position has a set of properties available for reading by the PositionGet...() functions.
For the function PositionGetInteger()
ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
POSITION_TICKET
|
Position ticket. Unique number assigned to each newly opened position. It usually matches the ticket of an order used to open the position except when the ticket is changed as a result of service operations on the server, for example, when charging swaps with position re-opening. To find an order used to open a position, apply the POSITION_IDENTIFIER property.
POSITION_TICKET value corresponds to MqlTradeRequest::position.
|
long
|
POSITION_TIME
|
Position open time
|
datetime
|
POSITION_TIME_MSC
|
Position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
long
|
POSITION_TIME_UPDATE
|
Position changing time
|
datetime
|
POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC
|
Position changing time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
long
|
POSITION_TYPE
|
Position type
|
POSITION_MAGIC
|
Position magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC)
|
long
|
POSITION_IDENTIFIER
|
Position identifier is a unique number assigned to each re-opened position. It does not change throughout its life cycle and corresponds to the ticket of an order used to open a position.
Position identifier is specified in each order (ORDER_POSITION_ID) and deal (DEAL_POSITION_ID) used to open, modify, or close it. Use this property to search for orders and deals related to the position.
When reversing a position in netting mode (using a single in/out trade), POSITION_IDENTIFIER does not change. However, POSITION_TICKET is replaced with the ticket of the order that led to the reversal. Position reversal is not provided in hedging mode.
|
long
|
POSITION_REASON
|
The reason for opening a position
For the function PositionGetDouble()
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
POSITION_VOLUME
|
Position volume
|
double
|
POSITION_PRICE_OPEN
|
Position open price
|
double
|
POSITION_SL
|
Stop Loss level of opened position
|
double
|
POSITION_TP
|
Take Profit level of opened position
|
double
|
POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT
|
Current price of the position symbol
|
double
|
POSITION_SWAP
|
Cumulative swap
|
double
|
POSITION_PROFIT
|
Current profit
|
double
For the function PositionGetString()
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
POSITION_SYMBOL
|
Symbol of the position
|
string
|
POSITION_COMMENT
|
Position comment
|
string
|
POSITION_EXTERNAL_ID
|
Position identifier in an external trading system (on the Exchange)
|
string
Direction of an open position (buy or sell) is defined by the value from the ENUM_POSITION_TYPE enumeration. In order to obtain the type of an open position use the PositionGetInteger() function with the POSITION_TYPE modifier.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
POSITION_TYPE_BUY
|
Buy
|
POSITION_TYPE_SELL
|
Sell
The reason for opening a position is contained in the POSITION_REASON property. A position can be opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a desktop terminal, a mobile application, by an Expert Advisor, etc. Possible values of POSITION_REASON are described in the ENUM_POSITION_REASON enumeration.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
POSITION_REASON_CLIENT
|
The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a desktop terminal
|
POSITION_REASON_MOBILE
|
The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from a mobile application
|
POSITION_REASON_WEB
|
The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from the web platform
|
POSITION_REASON_EXPERT
|
The position was opened as a result of activation of an order placed from an MQL5 program, i.e. an Expert Advisor or a script