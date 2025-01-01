- GetLastError
- IsStopped
- UninitializeReason
- TerminalInfoInteger
- TerminalInfoDouble
- TerminalInfoString
- MQLInfoInteger
- MQLInfoString
- Symbol
- Period
- Digits
- Point
Digits
Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of price of the current chart symbol.
|
int Digits();
Return Value
The value of the _Digits variable which stores the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of price of the current chart symbol.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+