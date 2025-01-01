ObjectDelete

The function removes the object with the specified name from the specified chart.

bool ObjectDelete(

long chart_id,

string name

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in] Name of object to be deleted.

Return Value

The function returns true if the command has been successfully added to the queue of the specified chart, or false otherwise.

Note

An asynchronous call is always used for ObjectDelete(), that is why the function only returns the results of adding the command to a chart queue. In this case, true only means that the command has been successfully enqueued, but the result of its execution is unknown.

To check the command execution result, you can use the ObjectFind() function or any other function that requests object properties, such as ObjectGetXXX. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result (due to the synchronous call), and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

an event of deletion of an object with the old name;

an event of creation of an object with a new name.

Example: