The function is called in indicators and EAs when the ChartEvent event occurs. The function is meant for handling chart changes made by a user or an MQL5 program.
void OnChartEvent()
Parameters
id
[in] Event ID from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT enumeration.
lparam
[in] long type event parameter
dparam
[in] double type event parameter
sparam
[in] string type event parameter
Return Value
No return value
Note
There are 13 types of events that can be handled using the predefined OnChartEvent() function. 65535 IDs from CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM to CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST inclusive are provided for custom events. To generate a custom event, use the EventChartCustom() function.
Short event description from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT enumeration:
- CHARTEVENT_KEYUP — occurs when a keyboard key is released, provided that the chart window has input focus;
- CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN — pressing a key on the keyboard when a chart window is in focus;
- CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE — moving the mouse and mouse button clicks (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true for a chart);
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE — create a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true for a chart);
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE — change object properties via the properties dialog;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE — delete a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true for a chart);
- CHARTEVENT_CLICK — clicking on a chart;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK — mouse click on a graphical object belonging to a chart;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG — dragging a graphical object with a mouse;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT — finish editing text in the Edit input box of a graphical object (OBJ_EDIT);
- CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE — change a chart;
- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+n — custom event ID, where n is within the range from 0 to 65535. CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST contains the last acceptable custom event ID (CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+65535).
All MQL5 programs work in threads other than the main thread of the application. The main application thread is responsible for handling all Windows system messages and, in its turn, generates Windows messages for its own application as a result of this handling. For example, moving the mouse on a chart (WM_MOUSE_MOVE event) generates several system messages for subsequent rendering of the application window, and also sends internal messages to experts and indicators launched on the chart. A situation may occur, where the main application thread has not yet processed the WM_PAINT system message (and therefore has not yet rendered the modified chart), while an EA or an indicator has already received the mouse movement event. In this case, the chart property CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR will be changed only after the chart is rendered.
For each event type, the inputs of the OnChartEvent() function have certain values necessary for handling that event. The table lists events and values passed via the parameters.
Event
'id' parameter value
'lparam' parameter value
'dparam' parameter value
'sparam' parameter value
Key release event
CHARTEVENT_KEYUP
Released key code
The number of event repetitions is always 1
A bitmask string value describing the status of modifier keys. See WM_KEYUP message
Keypress event
CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN
Pressed key code
Number of event repetitions while a key remains pressed
A bitmask string value describing the status of modifier keys. See WM_KEYDOWN message
Mouse events (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true for a chart)
CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE
X coordinate
Y coordinate
String value of the bit mask, which describes the status of the mouse keys
Mouse wheel event (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL=true for the chart)
CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL
Flags of states of keys and mouse buttons, X and Y coordinates of the cursor. See the description in the example
The Delta value of the mouse wheel scroll
—
Creating a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true for a chart)
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE
—
—
Name of a created graphical object
Changing object properties via the properties dialog
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE
—
—
Name of a changed graphical object
Removing a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true for a chart)
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE
—
—
Name of a removed graphical object
Mouse click on a chart
CHARTEVENT_CLICK
X coordinate
Y coordinate
—
Mouse click on a graphical object
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK
X coordinate
Y coordinate
Name of a graphical object the event has occurred on
Moving a graphical object with mouse
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG
—
—
Name of a moved graphical object
Finishing a text editing in the "Input field" graphical object input box
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT
—
—
Name of the "Input field" graphical object, in which text editing completed
Resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties via the properties dialog window
CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE
—
—
—
Custom event with N number
CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+N
Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function
Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function
Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function
Sample chart event listener:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
