OnChartEvent

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the ChartEvent event occurs. The function is meant for handling chart changes made by a user or an MQL5 program.

void OnChartEvent()

const int id,

const long& lparam,

const double& dparam,

const string& sparam

);

Parameters

id

[in] Event ID from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT enumeration.

lparam

[in] long type event parameter

dparam

[in] double type event parameter

sparam

[in] string type event parameter

Return Value

No return value

Note

There are 13 types of events that can be handled using the predefined OnChartEvent() function. 65535 IDs from CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM to CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST inclusive are provided for custom events. To generate a custom event, use the EventChartCustom() function.

Short event description from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT enumeration:

CHARTEVENT_KEYUP — occurs when a keyboard key is released, provided that the chart window has input focus;

CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN — pressing a key on the keyboard when a chart window is in focus;

CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE — moving the mouse and mouse button clicks (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE =true for a chart);

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE — create a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE =true for a chart);

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE — change object properties via the properties dialog;

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE — delete a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE =true for a chart);

CHARTEVENT_CLICK — clicking on a chart;

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK — mouse click on a graphical object belonging to a chart;

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG — dragging a graphical object with a mouse;

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT — finish editing text in the Edit input box of a graphical object ( OBJ_EDIT );

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE — change a chart;

CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+n — custom event ID, where n is within the range from 0 to 65535. CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM_LAST contains the last acceptable custom event ID (CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+65535).

All MQL5 programs work in threads other than the main thread of the application. The main application thread is responsible for handling all Windows system messages and, in its turn, generates Windows messages for its own application as a result of this handling. For example, moving the mouse on a chart (WM_MOUSE_MOVE event) generates several system messages for subsequent rendering of the application window, and also sends internal messages to experts and indicators launched on the chart. A situation may occur, where the main application thread has not yet processed the WM_PAINT system message (and therefore has not yet rendered the modified chart), while an EA or an indicator has already received the mouse movement event. In this case, the chart property CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR will be changed only after the chart is rendered.

For each event type, the inputs of the OnChartEvent() function have certain values necessary for handling that event. The table lists events and values passed via the parameters.

Event 'id' parameter value 'lparam' parameter value 'dparam' parameter value 'sparam' parameter value Key release event CHARTEVENT_KEYUP Released key code The number of event repetitions is always 1 A bitmask string value describing the status of modifier keys. See WM_KEYUP message Keypress event CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN Pressed key code Number of event repetitions while a key remains pressed A bitmask string value describing the status of modifier keys. See WM_KEYDOWN message Mouse events (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true for a chart) CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE X coordinate Y coordinate String value of the bit mask, which describes the status of the mouse keys Mouse wheel event (if CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL=true for the chart) CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL Flags of states of keys and mouse buttons, X and Y coordinates of the cursor. See the description in the example The Delta value of the mouse wheel scroll — Creating a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true for a chart) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE — — Name of a created graphical object Changing object properties via the properties dialog CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE — — Name of a changed graphical object Removing a graphical object (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true for a chart) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE — — Name of a removed graphical object Mouse click on a chart CHARTEVENT_CLICK X coordinate Y coordinate — Mouse click on a graphical object CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK X coordinate Y coordinate Name of a graphical object the event has occurred on Moving a graphical object with mouse CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG — — Name of a moved graphical object Finishing a text editing in the "Input field" graphical object input box CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT — — Name of the "Input field" graphical object, in which text editing completed Resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties via the properties dialog window CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE — — — Custom event with N number CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+N Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function Value defined by the EventChartCustom() function

Sample chart event listener:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnChartEvent_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Sample chart event listener and custom events generator"

//--- service keys IDs

#define KEY_NUMPAD_5 12

#define KEY_LEFT 37

#define KEY_UP 38

#define KEY_RIGHT 39

#define KEY_DOWN 40

#define KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN 98

#define KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT 100

#define KEY_NUMLOCK_5 101

#define KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT 102

#define KEY_NUMLOCK_UP 104

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- display the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM constant value

Print("CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM=",CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);

//---

Print("Launched the EA ",MQLInfoString(MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME));

//--- set the flag of receiving chart object creation events

ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,true);

//--- set the flag of receiving chart object removal events

ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,true);

//--- enabling mouse wheel scrolling messages

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,1);

//--- forced updating of chart properties ensures readiness for event processing

ChartRedraw();

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- tick counter for generating a custom event

static int tick_counter=0;

//--- divide accumulated ticks by this value

int simple_number=113;

//---

tick_counter++;

//--- send a custom event if the tick counter is multiple of simple_number

if(tick_counter%simple_number==0)

{

//--- form custom event ID from 0 to 65535

ushort custom_event_id=ushort(tick_counter%65535);

//--- send a custom event with parameters filling

EventChartCustom(ChartID(),custom_event_id,tick_counter,SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID),__FUNCTION__);

//--- add to a log for analyzing the example results

Print(__FUNCTION__,": Sent a custom event ID=",custom_event_id);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- keypress

if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)

{

switch((int)lparam)

{

case KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT"); break;

case KEY_LEFT: Print("Pressed KEY_LEFT"); break;

case KEY_NUMLOCK_UP: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMLOCK_UP"); break;

case KEY_UP: Print("Pressed KEY_UP"); break;

case KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT"); break;

case KEY_RIGHT: Print("Pressed KEY_RIGHT"); break;

case KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN"); break;

case KEY_DOWN: Print("Pressed KEY_DOWN"); break;

case KEY_NUMPAD_5: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMPAD_5"); break;

case KEY_NUMLOCK_5: Print("Pressed KEY_NUMLOCK_5"); break;

default: Print("Pressed unlisted key");

}

}

//--- left-clicking on a chart

if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)

Print("Mouse click coordinates on a chart: x = ",lparam," y = ",dparam);

//--- clicking on a graphical object

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

Print("Clicking a mouse button on an object named '"+sparam+"'");

//--- object removed

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)

Print("Removed object named ",sparam);

//--- object created

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)

Print("Created object named ",sparam);

//--- changed object

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE)

Print("Changed object named ",sparam);

//--- object moved or anchor point coordinates changed

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG)

Print("Changing anchor points of object named ",sparam);

//--- changed a text in the input field of the Edit graphical object

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT)

Print("Changed text in Edit object ",sparam," id=",id);

//--- mouse movement events

if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)

Comment("POINT: ",(int)lparam,",",(int)dparam,"

",MouseState((uint)sparam));

if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)

{

//--- Consider the state of mouse buttons and wheel for this event

int flg_keys = (int)(lparam>>32); // The flag of states of the Ctrl and Shift keys, and mouse buttons

int x_cursor = (int)(short)lparam; // X coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred

int y_cursor = (int)(short)(lparam>>16); // Y coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred

int delta = (int)dparam; // Total value of mouse scroll, triggers when +120 or -120 is reached

//--- handling the flag

string str_keys="";

if((flg_keys&0x0001)!=0)

str_keys+="LMOUSE ";

if((flg_keys&0x0002)!=0)

str_keys+="RMOUSE ";

if((flg_keys&0x0004)!=0)

str_keys+="SHIFT ";

if((flg_keys&0x0008)!=0)

str_keys+="CTRL ";

if((flg_keys&0x0010)!=0)

str_keys+="MMOUSE ";

if((flg_keys&0x0020)!=0)

str_keys+="X1MOUSE ";

if((flg_keys&0x0040)!=0)

str_keys+="X2MOUSE ";



if(str_keys!="")

str_keys=", keys='"+StringSubstr(str_keys,0,StringLen(str_keys)-1)+"'";

PrintFormat("%s: X=%d, Y=%d, delta=%d%s",EnumToString(CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL),x_cursor,y_cursor,delta,str_keys);

}

//--- event of resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties using the properties dialog window

if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)

Print("Changing the chart size or properties");

//--- custom event

if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)

PrintFormat("Custom event ID=%d, lparam=%d, dparam=%G, sparam=%s",id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| MouseState |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string MouseState(uint state)

{

string res;

res+="

ML: " +(((state& 1)== 1)?"DN":"UP"); // mouse left

res+="

MR: " +(((state& 2)== 2)?"DN":"UP"); // mouse right

res+="

MM: " +(((state&16)==16)?"DN":"UP"); // mouse middle

res+="

MX: " +(((state&32)==32)?"DN":"UP"); // mouse first X key

res+="

MY: " +(((state&64)==64)?"DN":"UP"); // mouse second X key

res+="

SHIFT: "+(((state& 4)== 4)?"DN":"UP"); // shift key

res+="

CTRL: " +(((state& 8)== 8)?"DN":"UP"); // control key

return(res);

}

