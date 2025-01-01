DocumentationSections
Reads a frame and moves the pointer to the next one. There are two variants of the function.

1. Calling to receive one numeric value

bool  FrameNext(
   ulong&   pass,      // The number of a pass in the optimization, during which the frame has been added
   string&  name,      // Public name/label
   long&    id,        // Public ID
   double&  value      // Value
   );

2. Calling to receive all the data of a frame

bool  FrameNext(
   ulong&   pass,      // The number of a pass in the optimization, during which the frame has been added
   string&  name,      // Public name/label
   long&    id,        // Public ID
   double&  value,     // Value
   void&    data[]     // Array of any type
   );

Parameters

pass

[out]  The number of a pass during optimization in the strategy tester.

name

[out]  The name of the identifier.

id

[out]  The value of the identifier.

value

[out]  A single numeric value.

data

[out]  An array of any type.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

In the second version of the call, you must correctly handle the received data in the data[] array.