ObjectsTotal

The function returns the number of objects in the specified chart, specified subwindow, of the specified type.

int ObjectsTotal(

long chart_id,

int sub_window=-1,

int type=-1

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

sub_window=-1

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window, -1 means all the subwindows of the chart, including the main window.

type=-1

[in] Type of the object. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration. -1 means all types.

Return Value

The number of objects.

Note

The function uses a synchronous call, which means that the function waits for the execution of all commands that have been enqueued for this chart prior to its call, that is why this function can be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

Example: