ArrayInitialize

The function initializes a numeric array by a preset value.

For initialization of an array of char type

int ArrayInitialize(

char array[],

char value

);

For initialization of an array of short type

int ArrayInitialize(

short array[],

short value

);

For initialization of an array of int type

int ArrayInitialize(

int array[],

int value

);

For initialization of an array of long type

int ArrayInitialize(

long array[],

long value

);

For initialization of an array of float type

int ArrayInitialize(

float array[],

float value

);

For initialization of an array of double type

int ArrayInitialize(

double array[],

double value

);

For initialization of an array of bool type

int ArrayInitialize(

bool array[],

bool value

);

For initialization of an array of uint type

int ArrayInitialize(

uint array[],

uint value

);

Parameters

array[]

[out] Numeric array that should be initialized.

value

[in] New value that should be set to all array elements.

Return Value

Number of initialized elements.

Note

The ArrayResize() function allows to set size of an array with a reserve for further expansion without the physical relocation of memory. It is implemented for the better performance, because the operations of memory relocation are reasonably slow.

Initialization of the array using ArrayInitialize(array, init_val) doesn't mean the initialization with the same value of reserve elements allocated for this array. At further expanding of the array using the ArrayResize() function, the elements will be added at the end of the array, their values will be undefined and in most cases will not be equal to init_value.

Example: