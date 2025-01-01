- ArrayBsearch
- ArrayCopy
- ArrayCompare
- ArrayFree
- ArrayGetAsSeries
- ArrayInitialize
- ArrayFill
- ArrayIsDynamic
- ArrayIsSeries
- ArrayMaximum
- ArrayMinimum
- ArrayPrint
- ArrayRange
- ArrayResize
- ArrayInsert
- ArrayRemove
- ArrayReverse
- ArraySetAsSeries
- ArraySize
- ArraySort
- ArraySwap
- ArrayToFP16
- ArrayToFP8
- ArrayFromFP16
- ArrayFromFP8
ArrayInitialize
The function initializes a numeric array by a preset value.
For initialization of an array of char type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of short type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of int type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of long type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of float type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of double type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of bool type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
For initialization of an array of uint type
|
int ArrayInitialize(
Parameters
array[]
[out] Numeric array that should be initialized.
value
[in] New value that should be set to all array elements.
Return Value
Number of initialized elements.
Note
The ArrayResize() function allows to set size of an array with a reserve for further expansion without the physical relocation of memory. It is implemented for the better performance, because the operations of memory relocation are reasonably slow.
Initialization of the array using ArrayInitialize(array, init_val) doesn't mean the initialization with the same value of reserve elements allocated for this array. At further expanding of the array using the ArrayResize() function, the elements will be added at the end of the array, their values will be undefined and in most cases will not be equal to init_value.
Example:
|
void OnStart()