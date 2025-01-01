- GetLastError
- IsStopped
- UninitializeReason
- TerminalInfoInteger
- TerminalInfoDouble
- TerminalInfoString
- MQLInfoInteger
- MQLInfoString
- Symbol
- Period
- Digits
- Point
State Checking
Functions that return parameters of the current state of the client terminal
|
Function
|
Action
|
Returns the last error
|
Returns true, if an mql5 program has been commanded to stop its operation
|
Returns the code of the reason for deinitialization
|
Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
|
Returns a double value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
|
Returns a string value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
|
Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program
|
Returns a string value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program
|
Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart
|
Returns the current chart timeframe
|
Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of the price value of the current chart symbol
|
Returns the point size of the current symbol in the quote currency