State Checking

Functions that return parameters of the current state of the client terminal

Function

Action

GetLastError

Returns the last error

IsStopped

Returns true, if an mql5 program has been commanded to stop its operation

UninitializeReason

Returns the code of the reason for deinitialization

TerminalInfoInteger

Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

TerminalInfoDouble

Returns a double value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

TerminalInfoString

Returns a string value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

MQLInfoInteger

Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program

MQLInfoString

Returns a string value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program

Symbol

Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart

Period

Returns the current chart timeframe

Digits

Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of the price value of the current chart symbol

Point

Returns the point size of the current symbol in the quote currency