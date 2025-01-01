- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
String Functions
This is a group of functions intended for working with data of the string type.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Adds a string to the end of another string
|
Returns the size of buffer allocated for the string
|
Compares two strings and returns 1 if the first string is greater than the second; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus 1) - if the first string is less than the second one
|
Forms a string of parameters passed
|
Fills out a specified string by selected symbols
|
Search for a substring in a string
|
Returns the value of a number located in the specified string position
|
Initializes string by specified symbols and provides the specified string length
|
Returns the number of symbols in a string
|
Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string
|
Replaces all the found substrings of a string by a set sequence of symbols
|
Reserves the buffer of a specified size for a string in memory.
|
Returns a copy of a string with a changed value of a symbol in a specified position
|
Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained
|
Extracts a substring from a text string starting from a specified position
|
Transforms all symbols of a selected string to lowercase
|
Transforms all symbols of a selected string into capitals
|
Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string
|
Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the right part of the string