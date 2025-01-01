PositionGetInteger

The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected using PositionGetSymbol or PositionSelect. The position property should be of datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

long PositionGetInteger(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function execution. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a receiving variables passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool PositionGetInteger(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id,

long& long_var

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a position property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

long_var

[out] Variable of the long type accepting the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the long type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Trade function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

//--- check if a position is present and display the time of its changing

if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))

{

//--- receive position ID for further work

ulong position_ID=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER);

Print(_Symbol," position #",position_ID);

//--- receive the time of position forming in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long create_time_msc=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME_MSC);

PrintFormat("Position #%d POSITION_TIME_MSC = %i64 milliseconds => %s",position_ID,

create_time_msc,TimeToString(create_time_msc/1000));

//--- receive the time of the position's last change in seconds since 01.01.1970

long update_time_sec=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME_UPDATE);

PrintFormat("Position #%d POSITION_TIME_UPDATE = %i64 seconds => %s",

position_ID,update_time_sec,TimeToString(update_time_sec));

//--- receive the time of the position's last change in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long update_time_msc=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC);

PrintFormat("Position #%d POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = %i64 milliseconds => %s",

position_ID,update_time_msc,TimeToString(update_time_msc/1000));

}

//---

}

See also

PositionGetSymbol(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties