HistoryDealGetTicket

The function selects a deal for further processing and returns the deal ticket in history. Prior to calling HistoryDealGetTicket(), first it is necessary to receive the history of deals and orders using the HistorySelect() or HistorySelectByPosition() function.

ulong HistoryDealGetTicket(

int index

);

Parameters

index

[in] Number of a deal in the list of deals

Return Value

Value of the ulong type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

ulong deal_ticket; // deal ticket

ulong order_ticket; // ticket of the order the deal was executed on

datetime transaction_time; // time of a deal execution

long deal_type ; // type of a trade operation

long position_ID; // position ID

string deal_description; // operation description

double volume; // operation volume

string symbol; // symbol of the deal

//--- set the start and end date to request the history of deals

datetime from_date=0; // from the very beginning

datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();// till the current moment

//--- request the history of deals in the specified period

HistorySelect(from_date,to_date);

//--- total number in the list of deals

int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- now process each trade

for(int i=0;i<deals;i++)

{

deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_VOLUME);

transaction_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);

order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ORDER);

deal_type= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TYPE);

symbol= HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);

position_ID= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);

deal_description= GetDealDescription(deal_type,volume,symbol,order_ticket,position_ID);

//--- perform fine formatting for the deal number

string print_index=StringFormat("% 3d",i);

//--- show information on the deal

Print(print_index+": deal #",deal_ticket," at ",transaction_time,deal_description);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the string description of the operation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetDealDescription(long deal_type,double volume,string symbol,long ticket,long pos_ID)

{

string descr;

//---

switch(deal_type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE: return ("balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT: return ("credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE: return ("charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION: return ("correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY: descr="buy"; break;

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL: descr="sell"; break;

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS: return ("bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION: return ("additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY: return ("daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY: return ("monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY: return ("daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return ("monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST: return ("interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED: descr="cancelled buy deal"; break;

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED: descr="cancelled sell deal"; break;

}

descr=StringFormat("%s %G %s (order #%d, position ID %d)",

descr, // current description

volume, // deal volume

symbol, // deal symbol

ticket, // ticket of the order that caused the deal

pos_ID // ID of a position, in which the deal is included

);

return(descr);

//---

}

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryDealsTotal(), HistoryDealSelect(), Deal Properties