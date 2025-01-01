|
void OnStart()
{
ulong deal_ticket; // deal ticket
ulong order_ticket; // ticket of the order the deal was executed on
datetime transaction_time; // time of a deal execution
long deal_type ; // type of a trade operation
long position_ID; // position ID
string deal_description; // operation description
double volume; // operation volume
string symbol; // symbol of the deal
//--- set the start and end date to request the history of deals
datetime from_date=0; // from the very beginning
datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();// till the current moment
//--- request the history of deals in the specified period
HistorySelect(from_date,to_date);
//--- total number in the list of deals
int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- now process each trade
for(int i=0;i<deals;i++)
{
deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_VOLUME);
transaction_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);
order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ORDER);
deal_type= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TYPE);
symbol= HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
position_ID= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);
deal_description= GetDealDescription(deal_type,volume,symbol,order_ticket,position_ID);
//--- perform fine formatting for the deal number
string print_index=StringFormat("% 3d",i);
//--- show information on the deal
Print(print_index+": deal #",deal_ticket," at ",transaction_time,deal_description);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the string description of the operation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDealDescription(long deal_type,double volume,string symbol,long ticket,long pos_ID)
{
string descr;
//---
switch(deal_type)
{
case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE: return ("balance");
case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT: return ("credit");
case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE: return ("charge");
case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION: return ("correction");
case DEAL_TYPE_BUY: descr="buy"; break;
case DEAL_TYPE_SELL: descr="sell"; break;
case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS: return ("bonus");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION: return ("additional commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY: return ("daily commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY: return ("monthly commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY: return ("daily agent commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return ("monthly agent commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST: return ("interest rate");
case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED: descr="cancelled buy deal"; break;
case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED: descr="cancelled sell deal"; break;
}
descr=StringFormat("%s %G %s (order #%d, position ID %d)",
descr, // current description
volume, // deal volume
symbol, // deal symbol
ticket, // ticket of the order that caused the deal
pos_ID // ID of a position, in which the deal is included
);
return(descr);
//---
}