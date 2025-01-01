FrameFilter

Sets the frame reading filter and moves the pointer to the beginning.

bool FrameFilter(

const string name,

long id

);

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

If an empty string is passed as the first parameter, the filter will work only with a numeric parameter, i.e. only frames with the specified id will be viewed. If the value of the second parameter is ULONG_MAX, only a text filter works.

Call of FrameFilter("", ULONG_MAX) is equivalent to calling FrameFirst(), i.e. equal to not using any filter.