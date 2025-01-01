MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextGetDepth
DXContextGetDepth
Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame.
bool DXContextGetDepth(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
image
[out] Array of the rendered frame depth buffer values.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The returned buffer contains the depth of each pixel of a rendered frame that can be obtained in DXContextGetColors() in relative units (from 0.0 to 1.0).