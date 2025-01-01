DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextGetDepth 

DXContextGetDepth

Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame.

bool  DXContextGetDepth(
   int     context,      // graphic context handle   
   float&  image[]       // depth value array 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

image

[out]  Array of the rendered frame depth buffer values.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The returned buffer contains the depth of each pixel of a rendered frame that can be obtained in DXContextGetColors() in relative units (from 0.0 to 1.0).