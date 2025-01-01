DXContextGetDepth

Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame.

bool DXContextGetDepth(

int context,

float& image[]

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

image

[out] Array of the rendered frame depth buffer values.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The returned buffer contains the depth of each pixel of a rendered frame that can be obtained in DXContextGetColors() in relative units (from 0.0 to 1.0).