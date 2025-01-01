CLBufferWrite

Writes into the OpenCL buffer and returns the number of written elements.

uint CLBufferWrite(

int buffer,

const void& data[],

uint buffer_offset=0,

uint data_offset=0,

uint data_count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

There are also versions for handling matrices and vectors.

Writes the values from the matrix to the buffer and returns true if successful.

uint CLBufferWrite(

int buffer,

uint buffer_offset,

matrix<T> &mat

);

Writes the values from the vector to the buffer and returns true if successful.

uint CLBufferWrite(

int buffer,

uint buffer_offset,

vector<T> &vec

);

Parameters

buffer

[in] A handle of the OpenCL buffer.

data[]

[in] An array of values that should be written in the OpenCL buffer. Passed by reference.

buffer_offset

[in] An offset in the OpenCL buffer in bytes, from which writing begins. By default, writing start with the very beginning of the buffer.

data_offset

[in] The index of the first array element, starting from which values from the array are written in the OpenCL buffer. By default, values from the very beginning of the array are taken.

data_count

[in] The number of values that should be written. All the values of the array, by default.

mat

[out] The matrix for reading data from the buffer can be any of the three types — matrix, matrixf or matrixc.

vec

[out] The vector for reading data from the buffer can be of any of the three types — vector, vectorf or vectorc.

Return Value

The number of written elements. 0 is returned in case of an error. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

true if a matrix or a vector is handled successfully, otherwise false.

Note

For one-dimensional arrays, the number of the element, with which reading of data for writing into an OpenCL buffer begins, is calculated taking into account the AS_SERIES flags.

An array of two or more dimensions is presented as one-dimensional. In this case, data_offset is the number of elements that should be skipped in the presentation, not the number of elements in the first dimension.

Example of matrix multiplication using the MatMul method and parallel computing in OpenCL