MQL5 ReferenceCustom IndicatorsPlotIndexSetDouble 

PlotIndexSetDouble

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the double type.

bool  PlotIndexSetDouble(
   int     plot_index,     // plotting style index
   int     prop_id,        // property identifier
   double  prop_value      // value to be set
   );

Parameters

plot_index

[in]  Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

prop_value

[in]  The value of the property.

Return Value

If successful, returns true, otherwise false.