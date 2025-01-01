PlotIndexSetDouble

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the double type.

bool PlotIndexSetDouble(

int plot_index,

int prop_id,

double prop_value

);

Parameters

plot_index

[in] Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

prop_value

[in] The value of the property.

Return Value

If successful, returns true, otherwise false.