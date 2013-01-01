|
#property description "The indicator displays larger timeframe's candlesticks on the current one."
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 16
#property indicator_plots 8
//---- plot 1
#property indicator_label1 "BearBody"
#property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen
//---- plot 2
#property indicator_label2 "BearBodyEnd"
#property indicator_color2 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen
//---- plot 3
#property indicator_label3 "BearShadow"
#property indicator_color3 clrSalmon,clrSalmon
//---- plot 4
#property indicator_label4 "BearShadowEnd"
#property indicator_color4 clrSalmon,clrSalmon
//---- plot 5
#property indicator_label5 "BullBody"
#property indicator_color5 clrOlive,clrOlive
//---- plot 6
#property indicator_label6 "BullBodyEnd"
#property indicator_color6 clrOlive,clrOlive
//---- plot 7
#property indicator_label7 "BullShadow"
#property indicator_color7 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue
//---- plot 8
#property indicator_label8 "BullShadowEnd"
#property indicator_color8 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue
//--- predefined constant
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- input parameters
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H4; // Time frame for the indicator calculation
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // Analysis start date
//--- indicator buffers for bearish candlesticks
double ExtBearBodyFirst[];
double ExtBearBodySecond[];
double ExtBearBodyEndFirst[];
double ExtBearBodyEndSecond[];
double ExtBearShadowFirst[];
double ExtBearShadowSecond[];
double ExtBearShadowEndFirst[];
double ExtBearShadowEndSecond[];
//--- indicator buffers for bullish candlesticks
double ExtBullBodyFirst[];
double ExtBullBodySecond[];
double ExtBullBodyEndFirst[];
double ExtBullBodyEndSecond[];
double ExtBullShadowFirst[];
double ExtBullShadowSecond[];
double ExtBullShadowEndFirst[];
double ExtBullShadowEndSecond[];
//--- global variables
datetime ExtTimeBuff[]; // larger time frame's time buffer
int ExtSize=0; // time buffer size
int ExtCount=0; // index inside time buffer
int ExtStartPos=0; // initial position for the indicator calculation
bool ExtStartFlag=true; // auxiliary flag for receiving the initial position
datetime ExtCurrentTime[1]; // last time of the larger time frame's bar generation
datetime ExtLastTime; // last time from the larger time frame, for which the calculation is performed
bool ExtBearFlag=true; // flag for defining the order of writing the data to bearish indicator buffers
bool ExtBullFlag=true; // flag for defining the order of writing the data to bullish indicator buffers
int ExtIndexMax=0; // index of the maximum element in the array
int ExtIndexMin=0; // index of the minimum element in the array
int ExtDirectionFlag=0; // price movement direction for the current candlestick
//--- shift between the candlestick's open and close price for correct drawing
const double ExtEmptyBodySize=0.2*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling the basic part of the candlestick |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandleMain(const double &open[],const double &close[],
const double &high[],const double &low[],
const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,
int &index_max,int &index_min)
{
//--- find the index of the maximum and minimum elements in the arrays
index_max=ArrayMaximum(high,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // maximum in High
index_min=ArrayMinimum(low,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // minimum in Low
//--- define how many bars from the current time frame are to be filled out
int count=fill_index-start+1;
//--- if the close price at the first bar exceeds the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bearish
if(open[start]>close[last])
{
//--- if the candlestick has been bullish before that, clear the values of bullish indicator buffers
if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)
ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);
//--- bearish candlestick
ExtDirectionFlag=-1;
//--- generate the candlestick
FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],
close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);
//--- exit the function
return;
}
//--- if the close price at the first bar is less than the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bullish
if(open[start]<close[last])
{
//--- if the candlestick has been bearish before that, clear the values of bearish indicator buffers
if(ExtDirectionFlag!=1)
ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,start,count);
//--- bullish candlestick
ExtDirectionFlag=1;
//--- generate the candlestick
FormCandleMain(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,close[last],
open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBullFlag);
//--- exit the function
return;
}
//--- if you are in this part of the function, the open price at the first bar is equal to
//--- the close price at the last bar; such candlestick is considered bearish
//--- if the candlestick has been bullish before that, clear the values of bullish indicator buffers
if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)
ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);
//--- bearish candlestick
ExtDirectionFlag=-1;
//--- if close and open prices are equal, use the shift for correct display
if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])
FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],
open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);
else
FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,
open[start],open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],
high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,start,count,ExtBearFlag);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill out the end of the candlestick |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandleEnd(const double &open[],const double &close[],
const double &high[],const double &low[],
const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,
const int index_max,const int index_min)
{
//--- do not draw in case of a single bar
if(last-start==0)
return;
//--- if the close price at the first bar exceeds the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bearish
if(open[start]>close[last])
{
//--- generate the end of the candlestick
FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,
open[start],close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
//--- exit the function
return;
}
//--- if the close price at the first bar is less than the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bullish
if(open[start]<close[last])
{
//--- generate the end of the candlestick
FormCandleEnd(ExtBullBodyEndFirst,ExtBullBodyEndSecond,ExtBullShadowEndFirst,ExtBullShadowEndSecond,
close[last],open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBullFlag);
//--- exit the function
return;
}
//--- if you are in this part of the function, the open price at the first bar is equal to
//--- the close price at the last bar; such candlestick is considered bearish
//--- generate the end of the candlestick
if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])
FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],
open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
else
FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],
open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- check the indicator period
if(!CheckPeriod((int)Period(),(int)InpPeriod))
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
//--- display price data in the foreground
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0,1);
//--- binding indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBearBodyFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBearBodySecond);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBearBodyEndFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtBearBodyEndSecond);
SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBearShadowFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtBearShadowSecond);
SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtBearShadowEndFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtBearShadowEndSecond);
SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtBullBodyFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtBullBodySecond);
SetIndexBuffer(10,ExtBullBodyEndFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(11,ExtBullBodyEndSecond);
SetIndexBuffer(12,ExtBullShadowFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(13,ExtBullShadowSecond);
SetIndexBuffer(14,ExtBullShadowEndFirst);
SetIndexBuffer(15,ExtBullShadowEndSecond);
//--- set some property values for creating the indicator
for(int i=0;i<8;i++)
{
PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_FILLING); // graphical construction type
PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); // drawing line style
PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); // drawing line width
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- in case there are no calculated bars yet
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- receive larger time frame's bars arrival time
if(!GetTimeData())
return(0);
}
//--- set direct indexing
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- start variable for calculation of bars
int start=prev_calculated;
//--- if the bar is generated, recalculate the indicator value on it
if(start!=0 && start==rates_total)
start--;
//--- the loop for calculating the indicator values
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- fill i elements of the indicator buffers by empty values
FillIndicatorBuffers(i);
//--- perform calculation for bars starting from InpDateStart date
if(time[i]>=InpDateStart)
{
//--- define position, from which the values are to be displayed, for the first time
if(ExtStartFlag)
{
//--- store the number of the initial bar
ExtStartPos=i;
//--- define the first date from the larger time frame exceeding time[i]
while(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])
if(ExtCount<ExtSize-1)
ExtCount++;
//--- change the value of the flag in order not to run into this block again
ExtStartFlag=false;
}
//--- check if there are still any elements in the array
if(ExtCount<ExtSize)
{
//--- wait for the current time frame's value to reach the larger time frame's one
if(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])
{
//--- draw the main part of the candlestick (without filling out the area between the last and penultimate bar)
FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-2,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
//--- fill out the end of the candlestick (the area between the last and the penultimate bar)
FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
//--- shift the initial position for drawing the next candlestick
ExtStartPos=i;
//--- increase the array counter
ExtCount++;
}
else
continue;
}
else
{
//--- reset the array values
ResetLastError();
//--- receive the last date from the larger time frame
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,0,1,ExtCurrentTime)==-1)
{
Print("Data copy error, code = ",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- if the new date is later, stop generating the candlestick
if(ExtCurrentTime[0]>ExtLastTime)
{
//--- clear the area between the last and penultimate bars in the main indicator buffers
ClearEndOfBodyMain(i-1);
//--- fill out the area using auxiliary indicator buffers
FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
//--- shift the initial position for drawing the next candlestick
ExtStartPos=i;
//--- reset price direction flag
ExtDirectionFlag=0;
//--- store the new last date
ExtLastTime=ExtCurrentTime[0];
}
else
{
//--- generate the candlestick
FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i,i,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
}
}
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check correctness of the specified indicator period |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckPeriod(int current_period,int high_period)
{
//--- the indicator period should exceed the timeframe on which it is displayed
if(current_period>=high_period)
{
Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should exceed the value of the current time frame!");
return(false);
}
//--- if the indicator period is one week or month, the period is correct
if(high_period>32768)
return(true);
//--- convert period values to minutes
if(high_period>30)
high_period=(high_period-16384)*60;
if(current_period>30)
current_period=(current_period-16384)*60;
//--- the indicator period should be multiple of the time frame it is displayed on
if(high_period%current_period!=0)
{
Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should be multiple of the value of the current time frame!");
return(false);
}
//--- the indicator period should exceed the time frame it is displayed on 3 or more times
if(high_period/current_period<3)
{
Print("Error! The indicator period should exceed the current time frame 3 or more times!");
return(false);
}
//--- the indicator period is correct for the current time frame
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Receive time data from the larger time frame |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTimeData(void)
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- copy all data for the current time
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,InpDateStart,TimeCurrent(),ExtTimeBuff)==-1)
{
//--- receive the error code
int code=GetLastError();
//--- print out the error message
PrintFormat("Data copy error! %s",code==4401
? "History is still being uploaded!"
: "Code = "+IntegerToString(code));
//--- return false to make a repeated attempt to download data
return(false);
}
//--- receive the array size
ExtSize=ArraySize(ExtTimeBuff);
//--- set the loop index for the array to zero
ExtCount=0;
//--- set the current candlestick's position on the time frame to zero
ExtStartPos=0;
ExtStartFlag=true;
//--- store the last time value from the larger time frame
ExtLastTime=ExtTimeBuff[ExtSize-1];
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function forms the main part of the candlestick. Depending on the flag's |
//| value, the function defines what data and arrays are |
//| to be used for correct display. |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormCandleMain(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],
double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],
const double fst_value,const double snd_value,
const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,
const int start,const int count,const bool flag)
{
//--- check the flag's value
if(flag)
{
//--- generate the candlestick's body
FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,start,count);
//--- generate the candlestick's shadow
FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,start,count);
}
else
{
//--- generate the candlestick's body
FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,start,count);
//--- generate the candlestick's shadow
FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,start,count);
}
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function forms the end of the candlestick. Depending on the flag's value, |
//| the function defines what data and arrays are |
//| to be used for correct display. |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormCandleEnd(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],
double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],
const double fst_value,const double snd_value,
const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,
const int end,bool &flag)
{
//--- check the flag's value
if(flag)
{
//--- generate the end of the candlestick's body
FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,end);
//--- generate the end of the candlestick's shadow
FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,end);
//--- change the flag's value to the opposite one
flag=false;
}
else
{
//--- generate the end of the candlestick's body
FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,end);
//--- generate the end of the candlestick's shadow
FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,end);
//--- change the flag's value to the opposite one
flag=true;
}
}
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the end of the candlestick (the area between the last and the penultimate |
//| bar) |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClearEndOfBodyMain(const int ind)
{
ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,ind,1);
ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,ind,1);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the candlestick |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClearCandle(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],double &shadow_fst[],
double &shadow_snd[],const int start,const int count)
{
//--- check
if(count!=0)
{
//--- fill indicator buffers with empty values
ArrayFill(body_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
ArrayFill(body_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
ArrayFill(shadow_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
ArrayFill(shadow_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
}
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Generate the main part of the candlestick |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormMain(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,
const double snd_value,const int start,const int count)
{
//--- check
if(count!=0)
{
//--- fill indicator buffers with values
ArrayFill(fst,start,count,fst_value);
ArrayFill(snd,start,count,snd_value);
}
}
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Generate the end of the candlestick |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormEnd(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,
const double snd_value,const int last)
{
//--- fill indicator buffers with values
ArrayFill(fst,last-1,2,fst_value);
ArrayFill(snd,last-1,2,snd_value);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill i element of the indicator buffers by empty values |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillIndicatorBuffers(const int i)
{
//--- set an empty value in the cell of the indicator buffers
ExtBearBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBearShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
ExtBullShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
}