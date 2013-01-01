#property description "The indicator displays larger timeframe's candlesticks on the current one."

//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 16

#property indicator_plots 8

//---- plot 1

#property indicator_label1 "BearBody"

#property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen

//---- plot 2

#property indicator_label2 "BearBodyEnd"

#property indicator_color2 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen

//---- plot 3

#property indicator_label3 "BearShadow"

#property indicator_color3 clrSalmon,clrSalmon

//---- plot 4

#property indicator_label4 "BearShadowEnd"

#property indicator_color4 clrSalmon,clrSalmon

//---- plot 5

#property indicator_label5 "BullBody"

#property indicator_color5 clrOlive,clrOlive

//---- plot 6

#property indicator_label6 "BullBodyEnd"

#property indicator_color6 clrOlive,clrOlive

//---- plot 7

#property indicator_label7 "BullShadow"

#property indicator_color7 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue

//---- plot 8

#property indicator_label8 "BullShadowEnd"

#property indicator_color8 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue

//--- predefined constant

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H4; // Time frame for the indicator calculation

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // Analysis start date

//--- indicator buffers for bearish candlesticks

double ExtBearBodyFirst[];

double ExtBearBodySecond[];

double ExtBearBodyEndFirst[];

double ExtBearBodyEndSecond[];

double ExtBearShadowFirst[];

double ExtBearShadowSecond[];

double ExtBearShadowEndFirst[];

double ExtBearShadowEndSecond[];

//--- indicator buffers for bullish candlesticks

double ExtBullBodyFirst[];

double ExtBullBodySecond[];

double ExtBullBodyEndFirst[];

double ExtBullBodyEndSecond[];

double ExtBullShadowFirst[];

double ExtBullShadowSecond[];

double ExtBullShadowEndFirst[];

double ExtBullShadowEndSecond[];

//--- global variables

datetime ExtTimeBuff[]; // larger time frame's time buffer

int ExtSize=0; // time buffer size

int ExtCount=0; // index inside time buffer

int ExtStartPos=0; // initial position for the indicator calculation

bool ExtStartFlag=true; // auxiliary flag for receiving the initial position

datetime ExtCurrentTime[1]; // last time of the larger time frame's bar generation

datetime ExtLastTime; // last time from the larger time frame, for which the calculation is performed

bool ExtBearFlag=true; // flag for defining the order of writing the data to bearish indicator buffers

bool ExtBullFlag=true; // flag for defining the order of writing the data to bullish indicator buffers

int ExtIndexMax=0; // index of the maximum element in the array

int ExtIndexMin=0; // index of the minimum element in the array

int ExtDirectionFlag=0; // price movement direction for the current candlestick

//--- shift between the candlestick's open and close price for correct drawing

const double ExtEmptyBodySize=0.2*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Filling the basic part of the candlestick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandleMain(const double &open[],const double &close[],

const double &high[],const double &low[],

const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,

int &index_max,int &index_min)

{

//--- find the index of the maximum and minimum elements in the arrays

index_max=ArrayMaximum(high,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // maximum in High

index_min=ArrayMinimum(low,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // minimum in Low

//--- define how many bars from the current time frame are to be filled out

int count=fill_index-start+1;

//--- if the close price at the first bar exceeds the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bearish

if(open[start]>close[last])

{

//--- if the candlestick has been bullish before that, clear the values of bullish indicator buffers

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- bearish candlestick

ExtDirectionFlag=-1;

//--- generate the candlestick

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],

close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);

//--- exit the function

return;

}

//--- if the close price at the first bar is less than the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bullish

if(open[start]<close[last])

{

//--- if the candlestick has been bearish before that, clear the values of bearish indicator buffers

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=1)

ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- bullish candlestick

ExtDirectionFlag=1;

//--- generate the candlestick

FormCandleMain(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,close[last],

open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBullFlag);

//--- exit the function

return;

}

//--- if you are in this part of the function, the open price at the first bar is equal to

//--- the close price at the last bar; such candlestick is considered bearish

//--- if the candlestick has been bullish before that, clear the values of bullish indicator buffers

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- bearish candlestick

ExtDirectionFlag=-1;

//--- if close and open prices are equal, use the shift for correct display

if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);

else

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,

open[start],open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],

high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,start,count,ExtBearFlag);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fill out the end of the candlestick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandleEnd(const double &open[],const double &close[],

const double &high[],const double &low[],

const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,

const int index_max,const int index_min)

{

//--- do not draw in case of a single bar

if(last-start==0)

return;

//--- if the close price at the first bar exceeds the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bearish

if(open[start]>close[last])

{

//--- generate the end of the candlestick

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,

open[start],close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

//--- exit the function

return;

}

//--- if the close price at the first bar is less than the one at the last bar, the candlestick is bullish

if(open[start]<close[last])

{

//--- generate the end of the candlestick

FormCandleEnd(ExtBullBodyEndFirst,ExtBullBodyEndSecond,ExtBullShadowEndFirst,ExtBullShadowEndSecond,

close[last],open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBullFlag);

//--- exit the function

return;

}

//--- if you are in this part of the function, the open price at the first bar is equal to

//--- the close price at the last bar; such candlestick is considered bearish

//--- generate the end of the candlestick

if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

else

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- check the indicator period

if(!CheckPeriod((int)Period(),(int)InpPeriod))

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

//--- display price data in the foreground

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0,1);

//--- binding indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBearBodyFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBearBodySecond);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBearBodyEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtBearBodyEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBearShadowFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtBearShadowSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtBearShadowEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtBearShadowEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtBullBodyFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtBullBodySecond);

SetIndexBuffer(10,ExtBullBodyEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(11,ExtBullBodyEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(12,ExtBullShadowFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(13,ExtBullShadowSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(14,ExtBullShadowEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(15,ExtBullShadowEndSecond);

//--- set some property values for creating the indicator

for(int i=0;i<8;i++)

{

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_FILLING); // graphical construction type

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); // drawing line style

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); // drawing line width

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- in case there are no calculated bars yet

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- receive larger time frame's bars arrival time

if(!GetTimeData())

return(0);

}

//--- set direct indexing

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- start variable for calculation of bars

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- if the bar is generated, recalculate the indicator value on it

if(start!=0 && start==rates_total)

start--;

//--- the loop for calculating the indicator values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- fill i elements of the indicator buffers by empty values

FillIndicatorBuffers(i);

//--- perform calculation for bars starting from InpDateStart date

if(time[i]>=InpDateStart)

{

//--- define position, from which the values are to be displayed, for the first time

if(ExtStartFlag)

{

//--- store the number of the initial bar

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- define the first date from the larger time frame exceeding time[i]

while(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])

if(ExtCount<ExtSize-1)

ExtCount++;

//--- change the value of the flag in order not to run into this block again

ExtStartFlag=false;

}

//--- check if there are still any elements in the array

if(ExtCount<ExtSize)

{

//--- wait for the current time frame's value to reach the larger time frame's one

if(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])

{

//--- draw the main part of the candlestick (without filling out the area between the last and penultimate bar)

FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-2,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- fill out the end of the candlestick (the area between the last and the penultimate bar)

FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- shift the initial position for drawing the next candlestick

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- increase the array counter

ExtCount++;

}

else

continue;

}

else

{

//--- reset the array values

ResetLastError();

//--- receive the last date from the larger time frame

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,0,1,ExtCurrentTime)==-1)

{

Print("Data copy error, code = ",GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- if the new date is later, stop generating the candlestick

if(ExtCurrentTime[0]>ExtLastTime)

{

//--- clear the area between the last and penultimate bars in the main indicator buffers

ClearEndOfBodyMain(i-1);

//--- fill out the area using auxiliary indicator buffers

FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- shift the initial position for drawing the next candlestick

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- reset price direction flag

ExtDirectionFlag=0;

//--- store the new last date

ExtLastTime=ExtCurrentTime[0];

}

else

{

//--- generate the candlestick

FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i,i,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check correctness of the specified indicator period |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CheckPeriod(int current_period,int high_period)

{

//--- the indicator period should exceed the timeframe on which it is displayed

if(current_period>=high_period)

{

Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should exceed the value of the current time frame!");

return(false);

}

//--- if the indicator period is one week or month, the period is correct

if(high_period>32768)

return(true);

//--- convert period values to minutes

if(high_period>30)

high_period=(high_period-16384)*60;

if(current_period>30)

current_period=(current_period-16384)*60;

//--- the indicator period should be multiple of the time frame it is displayed on

if(high_period%current_period!=0)

{

Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should be multiple of the value of the current time frame!");

return(false);

}

//--- the indicator period should exceed the time frame it is displayed on 3 or more times

if(high_period/current_period<3)

{

Print("Error! The indicator period should exceed the current time frame 3 or more times!");

return(false);

}

//--- the indicator period is correct for the current time frame

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Receive time data from the larger time frame |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTimeData(void)

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- copy all data for the current time

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,InpDateStart,TimeCurrent(),ExtTimeBuff)==-1)

{

//--- receive the error code

int code=GetLastError();

//--- print out the error message

PrintFormat("Data copy error! %s",code==4401

? "History is still being uploaded!"

: "Code = "+IntegerToString(code));

//--- return false to make a repeated attempt to download data

return(false);

}

//--- receive the array size

ExtSize=ArraySize(ExtTimeBuff);

//--- set the loop index for the array to zero

ExtCount=0;

//--- set the current candlestick's position on the time frame to zero

ExtStartPos=0;

ExtStartFlag=true;

//--- store the last time value from the larger time frame

ExtLastTime=ExtTimeBuff[ExtSize-1];

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Function forms the main part of the candlestick. Depending on the flag's |

//| value, the function defines what data and arrays are |

//| to be used for correct display. |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormCandleMain(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],

double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],

const double fst_value,const double snd_value,

const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,

const int start,const int count,const bool flag)

{

//--- check the flag's value

if(flag)

{

//--- generate the candlestick's body

FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,start,count);

//--- generate the candlestick's shadow

FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,start,count);

}

else

{

//--- generate the candlestick's body

FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,start,count);

//--- generate the candlestick's shadow

FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,start,count);

}

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The function forms the end of the candlestick. Depending on the flag's value, |

//| the function defines what data and arrays are |

//| to be used for correct display. |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormCandleEnd(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],

double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],

const double fst_value,const double snd_value,

const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,

const int end,bool &flag)

{

//--- check the flag's value

if(flag)

{

//--- generate the end of the candlestick's body

FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,end);

//--- generate the end of the candlestick's shadow

FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,end);

//--- change the flag's value to the opposite one

flag=false;

}

else

{

//--- generate the end of the candlestick's body

FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,end);

//--- generate the end of the candlestick's shadow

FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,end);

//--- change the flag's value to the opposite one

flag=true;

}

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Clear the end of the candlestick (the area between the last and the penultimate |

//| bar) |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ClearEndOfBodyMain(const int ind)

{

ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,ind,1);

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,ind,1);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Clear the candlestick |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ClearCandle(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],double &shadow_fst[],

double &shadow_snd[],const int start,const int count)

{

//--- check

if(count!=0)

{

//--- fill indicator buffers with empty values

ArrayFill(body_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(body_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(shadow_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(shadow_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

}

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Generate the main part of the candlestick |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormMain(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,

const double snd_value,const int start,const int count)

{

//--- check

if(count!=0)

{

//--- fill indicator buffers with values

ArrayFill(fst,start,count,fst_value);

ArrayFill(snd,start,count,snd_value);

}

}

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Generate the end of the candlestick |

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormEnd(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,

const double snd_value,const int last)

{

//--- fill indicator buffers with values

ArrayFill(fst,last-1,2,fst_value);

ArrayFill(snd,last-1,2,snd_value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fill i element of the indicator buffers by empty values |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillIndicatorBuffers(const int i)

{

//--- set an empty value in the cell of the indicator buffers

ExtBearBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

}