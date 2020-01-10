- initialize
Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date.
copy_ticks_from(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.
from
[in] Date the ticks are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter.
count
[in] Number of ticks to receive. Required unnamed parameter.
flags
[in] A flag to define the type of the requested ticks. COPY_TICKS_INFO – ticks with Bid and/or Ask changes, COPY_TICKS_TRADE – ticks with changes in Last and Volume, COPY_TICKS_ALL – all ticks. Flag values are described in the COPY_TICKS enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Returns ticks as the numpy array with the named time, bid, ask, last and flags columns. The 'flags' value can be a combination of flags from the TICK_FLAG enumeration. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
See the CopyTicks function for more information.
When creating the 'datetime' object, Python uses the local time zone, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open time in UTC time zone (without the shift). Therefore, 'datetime' should be created in UTC time for executing functions that use time. Data received from the MetaTrader 5 terminal has UTC time.
COPY_TICKS defines the types of ticks that can be requested using the copy_ticks_from() and copy_ticks_range() functions.
ID
Description
COPY_TICKS_ALL
all ticks
COPY_TICKS_INFO
ticks containing Bid and/or Ask price changes
COPY_TICKS_TRADE
ticks containing Last and/or Volume price changes
TICK_FLAG defines possible flags for ticks. These flags are used to describe ticks obtained by the copy_ticks_from() and copy_ticks_range() functions.
ID
Description
TICK_FLAG_BID
Bid price changed
TICK_FLAG_ASK
Ask price changed
TICK_FLAG_LAST
Last price changed
TICK_FLAG_VOLUME
Volume changed
TICK_FLAG_BUY
last Buy price changed
TICK_FLAG_SELL
last Sell price changed
Example:
from datetime import datetime
See also
CopyRates, copy_rates_from_pos, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range