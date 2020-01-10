copy_ticks_from

Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date.

copy_ticks_from(

symbol,

date_from,

count,

flags

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.

from

[in] Date the ticks are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter.

count

[in] Number of ticks to receive. Required unnamed parameter.

flags

[in] A flag to define the type of the requested ticks. COPY_TICKS_INFO – ticks with Bid and/or Ask changes, COPY_TICKS_TRADE – ticks with changes in Last and Volume, COPY_TICKS_ALL – all ticks. Flag values are described in the COPY_TICKS enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Returns ticks as the numpy array with the named time, bid, ask, last and flags columns. The 'flags' value can be a combination of flags from the TICK_FLAG enumeration. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

See the CopyTicks function for more information.

When creating the 'datetime' object, Python uses the local time zone, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open time in UTC time zone (without the shift). Therefore, 'datetime' should be created in UTC time for executing functions that use time. Data received from the MetaTrader 5 terminal has UTC time.

COPY_TICKS defines the types of ticks that can be requested using the copy_ticks_from() and copy_ticks_range() functions.

ID Description COPY_TICKS_ALL all ticks COPY_TICKS_INFO ticks containing Bid and/or Ask price changes COPY_TICKS_TRADE ticks containing Last and/or Volume price changes

TICK_FLAG defines possible flags for ticks. These flags are used to describe ticks obtained by the copy_ticks_from() and copy_ticks_range() functions.

ID Description TICK_FLAG_BID Bid price changed TICK_FLAG_ASK Ask price changed TICK_FLAG_LAST Last price changed TICK_FLAG_VOLUME Volume changed TICK_FLAG_BUY last Buy price changed TICK_FLAG_SELL last Sell price changed

Example:

from datetime import datetime

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# import the 'pandas' module for displaying data obtained in the tabular form

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display

# import pytz module for working with time zone

import pytz



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# set time zone to UTC

timezone = pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")

# create 'datetime' object in UTC time zone to avoid the implementation of a local time zone offset

utc_from = datetime(2020, 1, 10, tzinfo=timezone)

# request 100 000 EURUSD ticks starting from 10.01.2019 in UTC time zone

ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_from("EURUSD", utc_from, 100000, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)

print("Ticks received:",len(ticks))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



# display data on each tick on a new line

print("Display obtained ticks 'as is'")

count = 0

for tick in ticks:

count+=1

print(tick)

if count >= 10:

break



# create DataFrame out of the obtained data

ticks_frame = pd.DataFrame(ticks)

# convert time in seconds into the datetime format

ticks_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(ticks_frame['time'], unit='s')



# display data

print("

Display dataframe with ticks")

print(ticks_frame.head(10))



Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Ticks received: 100000

Display obtained ticks 'as is'

(1578614400, 1.11051, 1.11069, 0., 0, 1578614400987, 134, 0.)

(1578614402, 1.11049, 1.11067, 0., 0, 1578614402025, 134, 0.)

(1578614404, 1.1105, 1.11066, 0., 0, 1578614404057, 134, 0.)

(1578614404, 1.11049, 1.11067, 0., 0, 1578614404344, 134, 0.)

(1578614412, 1.11052, 1.11064, 0., 0, 1578614412106, 134, 0.)

(1578614418, 1.11039, 1.11051, 0., 0, 1578614418265, 134, 0.)

(1578614418, 1.1104, 1.1105, 0., 0, 1578614418905, 134, 0.)

(1578614419, 1.11039, 1.11051, 0., 0, 1578614419519, 134, 0.)

(1578614456, 1.11037, 1.11065, 0., 0, 1578614456011, 134, 0.)

(1578614456, 1.11039, 1.11051, 0., 0, 1578614456015, 134, 0.)



Display dataframe with ticks

time bid ask last volume time_msc flags volume_real

0 2020-01-10 00:00:00 1.11051 1.11069 0.0 0 1578614400987 134 0.0

1 2020-01-10 00:00:02 1.11049 1.11067 0.0 0 1578614402025 134 0.0

2 2020-01-10 00:00:04 1.11050 1.11066 0.0 0 1578614404057 134 0.0

3 2020-01-10 00:00:04 1.11049 1.11067 0.0 0 1578614404344 134 0.0

4 2020-01-10 00:00:12 1.11052 1.11064 0.0 0 1578614412106 134 0.0

5 2020-01-10 00:00:18 1.11039 1.11051 0.0 0 1578614418265 134 0.0

6 2020-01-10 00:00:18 1.11040 1.11050 0.0 0 1578614418905 134 0.0

7 2020-01-10 00:00:19 1.11039 1.11051 0.0 0 1578614419519 134 0.0

8 2020-01-10 00:00:56 1.11037 1.11065 0.0 0 1578614456011 134 0.0

9 2020-01-10 00:00:56 1.11039 1.11051 0.0 0 1578614456015 134 0.0

See also

CopyRates, copy_rates_from_pos, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range