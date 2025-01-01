PositionGetTicket

The function returns the ticket of a position with the specified index in the list of open positions and automatically selects the position to work with using functions PositionGetDouble, PositionGetInteger, PositionGetString.

ulong PositionGetTicket(

int index

);

Parameters

index

[in] The index of a position in the list of open positions, numeration starts with 0.

Return Value

The ticket of the position. Returns 0 if the function fails.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by all account positions

int total=PositionsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the ticket of the next position by automatically selecting a position to access its properties

ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the position type and display the description of the selected position to the journal

string type=(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE ? "Buy" : "Sell");

PrintFormat("[%d] Selected position %s #%I64u", i, type, ticket);

}

/*

result:

[0] Selected position Sell #2810802718

[1] Selected position Buy #2810802919

*/

}

See also

PositionGetSymbol(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties