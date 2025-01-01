DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceArray FunctionsArrayCopy 

ArrayCopy

It copies an array into another one.

int  ArrayCopy(
   void&        dst_array[],         // destination array
   const void&  src_array[],         // source array
   int          dst_start=0,         // index starting from which write into destination array
   int          src_start=0,         // first index of a source array
   int          count=WHOLE_ARRAY    // number of elements
   );

Parameters

dst_array[]

[out]  Destination array

src_array[]

[in]  Source array

dst_start=0

[in]  Starting index from the destination array. By default, start index is 0.

src_start=0

[in]  Starting index for the source array. By default, start index is 0.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of elements that should be copied. By default, the whole array is copied (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

Return Value

It returns the number of copied elements.

Note

If count<0 or count>src_size-src_start, all the remaining array part is copied. Arrays are copied from left to right. For series arrays, the starting position is correctly defined adjusted for copying from left to right.

If arrays are of different types, during copying it tries to transform each element of a source array into the type of the destination array. A string array can be copied into a string array only. Array of classes and structures containing objects that require initialization aren't copied. An array of structures can be copied into an array of the same type only.

For dynamic arrays with indexing as in timeseries, the size of a destination array is automatically increased to the amount of copied data (if the latter exceeds the array size). The destination array size is not decreased automatically.

Example:

#property description "The indicator highlights the candlesticks that are local"
#property description "highs and lows. Interval length for finding"
#property description "extreme values should be found using an input parameters."
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot
#property indicator_label1  "Extremums"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrLightSteelBlue,clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- predefined constant
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- input parameters
input int InpNum=4; // Half-interval length
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtOpen[];
double ExtHigh[];
double ExtLow[];
double ExtClose[];
double ExtColor[];
//--- global variables
int    ExtStart=0; // index of the first candlestick that is not an extremum
int    ExtCount=0; // number of non-extremums in the interval
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling out non-extremum candlesticks                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandles(const double &open[],const double &high[],
                 const double &low[],const double &close[])
  {
//--- fill out the candlesticks
   ArrayCopy(ExtOpen,open,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtHigh,high,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtLow,low,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtClose,close,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpen);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHigh);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLow);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtClose);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- specify the value, which is not displayed
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- specify the names of indicator buffers for displaying in the data window
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- set straight indexing in time series
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- variable of the bar calculation start
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- calculation is not performed for the first InpNum*2 bars
   if(start==0)
     {
      start+=InpNum*2;
      ExtStart=0;
      ExtCount=0;
     }
//--- if the bar has just formed, check the next potential extremum
   if(rates_total-start==1)
      start--;
//--- bar index to be checked for the extremum
   int ext;
//--- indicator value calculation loop
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {
      //--- initially on i bar without drawing
      ExtOpen[i]=0;
      ExtHigh[i]=0;
      ExtLow[i]=0;
      ExtClose[i]=0;
      //--- extremum index for check
      ext=i-InpNum;
      //--- check for the local maximum
      if(IsMax(high,ext))
        {
         //--- highlight an extremum candlestick
         ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
         ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
         ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
         ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
         ExtColor[ext]=1;
         //--- highlight other candles up to the extremum with a neutral color
         FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
         //--- change the variable colors
         ExtStart=ext+1;
         ExtCount=0;
         //--- pass to the next iteration
         continue;
        }
      //--- check for the local minimum
      if(IsMin(low,ext))
        {
         //--- highlight an extremum candlestick
         ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
         ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
         ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
         ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
         ExtColor[ext]=2;
         //--- highlight other candles up to the extremum with a neutral color
         FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
         //--- change variable values
         ExtStart=ext+1;
         ExtCount=0;
         //--- pass to the next iteration
         continue;
        }
      //--- increase the number of non-extremums at the interval
      ExtCount++;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if the current array element is a local high               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMax(const double &price[],const int ind)
  {
//--- interval start variable
   int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- interval end period
   int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- check for the first half of the interval
   for(;i<ind;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]<=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- check for the second half of the interval
   for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]<=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- this is an extremum
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if the current array element is a local low                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMin(const double &price[],const int ind)
  {
//--- interval start variable
   int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- interval end variable
   int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- check for the first half of the interval
   for(;i<ind;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]>=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- check for the second half of the interval
   for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]>=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- this is an extremum
   return(true);
  }