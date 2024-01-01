- SocketCreate
Sends a file at the address, specified in the setting window of the "FTP" tab.
bool SendFTP(
Parameters
filename
[in] Name of sent file.
ftp_path=NULL
[in] FTP catalog. If a directory is not specified, directory described in settings is used.
Return Value
In case of failure returns 'false'.
Note
Sent file must be located in the folder terminal_directory\MQL5\files or its subfolders. Sending isn't performed if FTP address and/or access password are not specified in settings.
SendFTP() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.
Example:
