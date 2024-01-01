SendFTP

Sends a file at the address, specified in the setting window of the "FTP" tab.

bool SendFTP(

string filename,

string ftp_path=NULL

);

Parameters

filename

[in] Name of sent file.

ftp_path=NULL

[in] FTP catalog. If a directory is not specified, directory described in settings is used.

Return Value

In case of failure returns 'false'.

Note

Sent file must be located in the folder terminal_directory\MQL5\files or its subfolders. Sending isn't performed if FTP address and/or access password are not specified in settings.

SendFTP() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.

Example: