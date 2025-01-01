#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property version "1.00"



#property description "To test the functionality of the GlobalVariableSetOnCondition function,"

#property description "it is necessary to run the EA on several charts simultaneously."



#define EXP_NAME StringSubstr(__FILE__, 0, StringLen(__FILE__)-4) // program name

#define MUTEX EXP_NAME+"_MUTEX" // mutex global variable name

#define DELAY 5000 // number of milliseconds of EA emulation



input long InpExpMagic = 0; /* Expert magic number */ // EA ID. If 0, the chart ID is used



union LongDouble // union for writing and retrieving long values from double

{

long lvalue; // long value

double dvalue; // double value

};



//--- EA global variables

long ExtExpMagic; // EA ID

ulong ExtStart; // moment the EA "calculations" start



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- assign the chart ID to the EA ID if a zero value is specified

ExtExpMagic=(InpExpMagic==0 ? ChartID() : InpExpMagic);



//--- create mutex, if there is an error, return an initialization error

if(!MutexCreate())

return(INIT_FAILED);



//--- successful initialization

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- if mutex is captured by the EA, release mutex

if(MutexGetExpertID()==ExtExpMagic)

MutexRelease();



//--- clean up

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- if there is no mutex, create it; if there is an error, leave until the next tick

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(MUTEX) && !MutexCreate())

return;



//--- get the expert ID set in the terminal global variable

long magic=MutexGetExpertID();



//--- if the ID belongs to the EA, simulate its work

if(magic==ExtExpMagic)

{

//--- if the EA "work" is completed, release mutex

if(EAProgressHandler(ExtStart))

MutexRelease();

return;

}

//--- mutex captured by another EA

else

{

//--- if mutex is already released

if(magic==0)

{

//--- occupy mutex and remember the work access time

if(MutexOccupy())

{

PrintFormat("%s: Mutex is occupied by %s",Symbol(), ExpertIDDescription());

ExtStart=GetTickCount64();

}

return;

}

//--- mutex still occupied by another EA - work is prohibited

else

return;

}

/*

result of running two identical EAs on EURUSD and AUDUSD charts:

EURUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 133829812107724569

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 end

EURUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 133829812107724569

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 end

AUDUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 128968168951083984

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 end

AUDUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 128968168951083984

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 end

EURUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 133829812107724569

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 end

EURUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 133829812107724569

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 end

AUDUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 128968168951083984

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 next tick

AUDUSD: Expert 128968168951083984 end

EURUSD: Mutex is occupied by Expert 133829812107724569

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 next tick

EURUSD: Expert 133829812107724569 end



we can see that the first EA to occupy mutex is the one, in which the tick arrived first

after the completion of the work cycle, if the tick came first again here,

the same EA occupies mutex again

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA operation handler emulator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EAProgressHandler(ulong start)

{

//--- if the specified time has passed since the handler started working

if(GetTickCount64()-start>=DELAY)

{

//--- report to the journal about the completion of the handler,

//--- set a new start time for the handler and return 'true'

PrintFormat("%s: %s end", Symbol(), ExpertIDDescription());

start=GetTickCount64();

return(true);

}

//--- operation time of the EA calculation emulator has not yet been completed -

//--- report the next tick in the journal

else

{

PrintFormat("%s: %s next tick", Symbol(), ExpertIDDescription());

}

//--- work time has not yet ended - return 'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create mutex, set it to the locked state |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MutexCreate(void)

{

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(MUTEX))

{

LongDouble magic={};

magic.lvalue=ExtExpMagic;

ResetLastError();

if(!GlobalVariableSet(MUTEX, magic.dvalue))

{

PrintFormat("%s: GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Capture mutex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MutexOccupy(void)

{

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(MUTEX))

{

PrintFormat("%s: Error! Mutex is missing. First create it with MutexCreate()",__FUNCTION__);

return(false);

}

LongDouble magic={};

magic.lvalue=ExtExpMagic;

ResetLastError();

if(!GlobalVariableSetOnCondition(MUTEX, magic.dvalue, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: GlobalVariableSetOnCondition() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Release mutex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MutexRelease(void)

{

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(MUTEX))

{

PrintFormat("%s: Error! Mutex is missing. First create it with MutexCreate()",__FUNCTION__);

return(false);

}

LongDouble magic={};

magic.lvalue=ExtExpMagic;

ResetLastError();

if(!GlobalVariableSetOnCondition(MUTEX, 0, magic.dvalue))

{

PrintFormat("%s: GlobalVariableSetOnCondition() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return mutex value |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long MutexGetExpertID(void)

{

LongDouble magic={};

ResetLastError();

if(!GlobalVariableGet(MUTEX, magic.dvalue))

{

PrintFormat("%s: GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}

return(magic.lvalue);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return EA ID as a string |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ExpertIDDescription(void)

{

return("Expert "+(string)ExtExpMagic);

}