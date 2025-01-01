- Alert
Common Functions
General-purpose functions not included into any specialized group are listed here.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Displays a message in a separate window
|
Returns the type of the object pointer
|
Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart
|
Transforms the data from array with the specified method
|
Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array
|
Program breakpoint in debugging
|
Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart
|
Returns the object pointer
|
Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started
|
Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started
|
Returns the number of microseconds that have elapsed since the start of MQL5 program
|
Creates, displays a message box and manages it
|
Returns the number of seconds in the period
|
Plays a sound file
|
Displays a message in the log
|
Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format
|
Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero
|
Creates an image resource based on a data set
|
Deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it)
|
Reads data from the graphical resource created by ResourceCreate() function or saved in EX5 file during compilation
|
Saves a resource into the specified file
|
Sets the predefined variable _LastError into the value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error
|
Sets the code that returns the terminal process when completing the operation.
|
Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval
|
Commands the terminal to complete operation
|
Sets the mode of displaying/hiding indicators used in an EA
|
It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results
|
Gives program operation completion command when testing
|
Emulates depositing funds during a test. It can be used in some money management systems
|
Emulates the operation of money withdrawal in the process of testing
|
Returns a Unicode character by a virtual key code
|
Resets a variable passed to it by reference. The variable can be of any type, except for classes and structures that have constructors.