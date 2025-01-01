Alert Displays a message in a separate window

CheckPointer Returns the type of the object pointer

Comment Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart

CryptEncode Transforms the data from array with the specified method

CryptDecode Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array

DebugBreak Program breakpoint in debugging

ExpertRemove Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart

GetPointer Returns the object pointer

GetTickCount Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started

GetTickCount64 Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started

GetMicrosecondCount Returns the number of microseconds that have elapsed since the start of MQL5 program

MessageBox Creates, displays a message box and manages it

PeriodSeconds Returns the number of seconds in the period

PlaySound Plays a sound file

Print Displays a message in the log

PrintFormat Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format

ResetLastError Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero

ResourceCreate Creates an image resource based on a data set

ResourceFree Deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it)

ResourceSave Saves a resource into the specified file

SetUserError Sets the predefined variable _LastError into the value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error

SetReturnError Sets the code that returns the terminal process when completing the operation.

Sleep Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval

TerminalClose Commands the terminal to complete operation

TesterHideIndicators Sets the mode of displaying/hiding indicators used in an EA

TesterStatistics It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results

TesterStop Gives program operation completion command when testing

TesterDeposit Emulates depositing funds during a test. It can be used in some money management systems

TesterWithdrawal Emulates the operation of money withdrawal in the process of testing

TranslateKey Returns a Unicode character by a virtual key code