DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceCommon Functions 

Common Functions

General-purpose functions not included into any specialized group are listed here.

Function

Action

Alert

Displays a message in a separate window

CheckPointer

Returns the type of the object pointer

Comment

Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart

CryptEncode

Transforms the data from array with the specified method

CryptDecode

Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array

DebugBreak

Program breakpoint in debugging

ExpertRemove

Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart

GetPointer

Returns the object pointer

GetTickCount

Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started

GetTickCount64

Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started

GetMicrosecondCount

Returns the number of microseconds that have elapsed since the start of MQL5 program

MessageBox

Creates, displays a message box and manages it

PeriodSeconds

Returns the number of seconds in the period

PlaySound

Plays a sound file

Print

Displays a message in the log

PrintFormat

Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format

ResetLastError

Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero

ResourceCreate

Creates an image resource based on a data set

ResourceFree

Deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it)

ResourceReadImage

Reads data from the graphical resource created by ResourceCreate() function or saved in EX5 file during compilation

ResourceSave

Saves a resource into the specified file

SetUserError

Sets the predefined variable _LastError into the value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error

SetReturnError

Sets the code that returns the terminal process when completing the operation.

Sleep

Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval

TerminalClose

Commands the terminal to complete operation

TesterHideIndicators

Sets the mode of displaying/hiding indicators used in an EA

TesterStatistics

It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results

TesterStop

Gives program operation completion command when testing

TesterDeposit

Emulates depositing funds during a test. It can be used in some money management systems

TesterWithdrawal

Emulates the operation of money withdrawal in the process of testing

TranslateKey

Returns a Unicode character by a virtual key code

ZeroMemory

Resets a variable passed to it by reference. The variable can be of any type, except for classes and structures that have constructors.