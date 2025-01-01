SeriesInfoInteger

Returns information about the state of historical data. There are 2 variants of function calls.

Directly returns the property value.

long SeriesInfoInteger(

string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,

ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER prop_id,

);

Returns true or false depending on the success of the function run.

bool SeriesInfoInteger(

string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,

ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER prop_id,

long& long_var

);

Parameters

symbol_name

[in] Symbol name.

timeframe

[in] Period.

prop_id

[in] Identifier of the requested property, value of the ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.

long_var

[out] Variable to which the value of the requested property is placed.

Return Value

In the first case, it returns value of the long type.

For the second case, it returns true, if the specified property is available and its value has been placed into long_var variable, otherwise it returns false. For more details about an error, call GetLastError().

Example: