- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
- Organizing Data Access
- SeriesInfoInteger
- Bars
- BarsCalculated
- IndicatorCreate
- IndicatorParameters
- IndicatorRelease
- CopyBuffer
- CopyRates
- CopySeries
- CopyTime
- CopyOpen
- CopyHigh
- CopyLow
- CopyClose
- CopyTickVolume
- CopyRealVolume
- CopySpread
- CopyTicks
- CopyTicksRange
- iBars
- iBarShift
- iClose
- iHigh
- iHighest
- iLow
- iLowest
- iOpen
- iTime
- iTickVolume
- iRealVolume
- iVolume
- iSpread
SeriesInfoInteger
Returns information about the state of historical data. There are 2 variants of function calls.
Directly returns the property value.
|
long SeriesInfoInteger(
Returns true or false depending on the success of the function run.
|
bool SeriesInfoInteger(
Parameters
symbol_name
[in] Symbol name.
timeframe
[in] Period.
prop_id
[in] Identifier of the requested property, value of the ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.
long_var
[out] Variable to which the value of the requested property is placed.
Return Value
In the first case, it returns value of the long type.
For the second case, it returns true, if the specified property is available and its value has been placed into long_var variable, otherwise it returns false. For more details about an error, call GetLastError().
Example:
|
void OnStart()