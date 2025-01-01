|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates a bitmap in the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpFile="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // Bitmap file name
input int InpWidth=24; // Visibility scope X coordinate
input int InpHeight=24; // Visibility scope Y coordinate
input int InpXOffset=4; // Visibility scope shift by X axis
input int InpYOffset=4; // Visibility scope shift by Y axis
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Border color when highlighted
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Line style when highlighted
input int InpPointWidth=1; // Point size to move
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a bitmap in the chart window |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time=0, // anchor point time
double price=0, // anchor point price
const string file="", // bitmap file name
const int width=10, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int height=10, // visibility scope Y coordinate
const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope shift by X axis
const int y_offset=0, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
const int point_width=1, // move point size
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a bitmap
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP,sub_window,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a bitmap in the chart window! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the path to the image file
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values
//--- exceed the width and height (respectively) of a source image,
//--- it is not drawn; in the opposite case,
//--- only the part corresponding to these values is drawn
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope
//--- the default part is the upper left area of an image; the values allow
//--- performing a shift from this area displaying another part of the image
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a new image for the bitmap |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name
const string file="") // path to the file
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- set the path to the image file
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move a bitmap in the chart window |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name
datetime time=0, // anchor point time
double price=0) // anchor point price
{
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change visibility scope (bitmap) size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name
const int width=0, // bitmap width
const int height=0) // bitmap height
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change bitmap size
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the bitmap width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the bitmap height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change coordinate of the upper left corner of the visibility scope |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name
const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int y_offset=0) // visibility scope Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the bitmap's visibility scope coordinates
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a bitmap |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Bitmap") // bitmap name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a bitmap! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values |
//| for empty ones |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
{
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars
double close[]; // array for storing Close prices
//--- bitmap file name
string file="\\Images\\dollar.bmp";
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(close,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of Close prices
if(CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,close)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy the values of Close prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define how often the images should be displayed
int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
//--- define the step
int step=1;
switch(scale)
{
case 0:
step=27;
break;
case 1:
step=14;
break;
case 2:
step=7;
break;
case 3:
step=4;
break;
case 4:
step=2;
break;
}
//--- create bitmaps for High and Low bars' values (with gaps)
for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
{
//--- create the bitmaps
if(!BitmapCreate(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i,0,date[i],close[i],InpFile,InpWidth,InpHeight,InpXOffset,
InpYOffset,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- delete Sell signs
for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
{
if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
return;
if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//---
}