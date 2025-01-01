//--- description

#property description "Script creates a bitmap in the chart window."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpFile="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // Bitmap file name

input int InpWidth=24; // Visibility scope X coordinate

input int InpHeight=24; // Visibility scope Y coordinate

input int InpXOffset=4; // Visibility scope shift by X axis

input int InpYOffset=4; // Visibility scope shift by Y axis

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Border color when highlighted

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Line style when highlighted

input int InpPointWidth=1; // Point size to move

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a bitmap in the chart window |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const string file="", // bitmap file name

const int width=10, // visibility scope X coordinate

const int height=10, // visibility scope Y coordinate

const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope shift by X axis

const int y_offset=0, // visibility scope shift by Y axis

const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted

const int point_width=1, // move point size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a bitmap

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a bitmap in the chart window! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the path to the image file

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values

//--- exceed the width and height (respectively) of a source image,

//--- it is not drawn; in the opposite case,

//--- only the part corresponding to these values is drawn

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope

//--- the default part is the upper left area of an image; the values allow

//--- performing a shift from this area displaying another part of the image

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);

//--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Set a new image for the bitmap |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name

const string file="") // path to the file

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- set the path to the image file

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move a bitmap in the chart window |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0) // anchor point price

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change visibility scope (bitmap) size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name

const int width=0, // bitmap width

const int height=0) // bitmap height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change bitmap size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the bitmap width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the bitmap height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change coordinate of the upper left corner of the visibility scope |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap", // bitmap name

const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope X coordinate

const int y_offset=0) // visibility scope Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the bitmap's visibility scope coordinates

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete a bitmap |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Bitmap") // bitmap name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a bitmap! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars

double close[]; // array for storing Close prices

//--- bitmap file name

string file="\\Images\\dollar.bmp";

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(close,bars);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of Close prices

if(CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,close)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of Close prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define how often the images should be displayed

int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);

//--- define the step

int step=1;

switch(scale)

{

case 0:

step=27;

break;

case 1:

step=14;

break;

case 2:

step=7;

break;

case 3:

step=4;

break;

case 4:

step=2;

break;

}

//--- create bitmaps for High and Low bars' values (with gaps)

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

//--- create the bitmaps

if(!BitmapCreate(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i,0,date[i],close[i],InpFile,InpWidth,InpHeight,InpXOffset,

InpYOffset,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- delete Sell signs

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))

return;

if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//---

}