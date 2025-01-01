DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresObjects ConstantsObject TypesOBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE 

OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE

Left Price Label

ObjArrowLeftPrice

Example

The following script creates and moves left price label on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script creates the left price label on the chart."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string            InpName="LeftPrice";  // Price label name
input int               InpDate=100;          // Anchor point date in %
input int               InpPrice=10;          // Anchor point price in %
input color             InpColor=clrRed;      // Price label color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE   InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID// Border line style
input int               InpWidth=2;           // Price label size
input bool              InpBack=false;        // Background label
input bool              InpSelection=true;    // Highlight to move
input bool              InpHidden=true;       // Hidden in the object list
input long              InpZOrder=0;          // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the left price label                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowLeftPriceCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                          const string          name="LeftPrice",  // price label name
                          const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                          datetime              time=0,            // anchor point time
                          double                price=0,           // anchor point price
                          const color           clr=clrRed,        // price label color
                          const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// border line style
                          const int             width=1,           // price label size
                          const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                          const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                          const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                          const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a price label
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create the left price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set the label color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set the label size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowLeftPriceMove(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                        const string name="LeftPrice"// label name
                        datetime     time=0,           // anchor point time coordinate
                        double       price=0)          // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the left price label from the chart                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowLeftPriceDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                          const string name="LeftPrice"// label name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete the left price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values                 |
//| for empty ones                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing label anchor point coordinates
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the label
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create the left price label on the chart
   if(!ArrowLeftPriceCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpColor,
      InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the anchor point
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy*4/5;
//--- move the anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p<accuracy-1)
         p+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!ArrowLeftPriceMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the label from the chart
   ArrowLeftPriceDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }