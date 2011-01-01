|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM"
#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"
#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars to repeat the sinusoid"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- input parameters
input int bars=30; // The period of a sinusoid in bars
input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the histogram
//--- plot Color_Histogram
#property indicator_label1 "Color_Histogram"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
//--- Define 8 colors for coloring sections (they are stored in a special array)
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrGold
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- A buffer of values
double Color_HistogramBuffer[];
//--- A buffer of color indexes
double Color_HistogramColors[];
//--- A factor to get the 2Pi angle in radians, when multiplied by the bars parameter
double multiplier;
int color_sections;
//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//--- An array to store the line styles
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_HistogramColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- The number of colors to color the sinusoid
color_sections=8; // see A comment to #property indicator_color1
//--- Calculate the multiplier
if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;
else
{
PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);
//--- Early termination of the indicator
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line
ticks++;
//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Change the line properties
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Change colors used for the histogram
ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- Calculate the indicator values
int start=0;
//--- If already calculated during the previous starts of OnCalculate
if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // set the beginning of the calculation with the last but one bar
//--- Fill in the indicator buffer with values
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- A value
Color_HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);
//--- Color
int color_index=i%(bars*color_sections);
color_index/=bars;
Color_HistogramColors[i]=color_index;
}
//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the color of line segments |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- The number of colors
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- For each color index define a new color randomly
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- Get a random value
int number=MathRand();
//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer devision
int i=number%size;
//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier
plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color
cols[i]); // A new color
//--- Write the colors
comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of a displayed line in the indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties
string comm="";
//--- A block for changing the width of the line
int number=MathRand();
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division
int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- Write the line width
comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- A block for changing the style of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array
int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division
int style_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- Write the line style
comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}