//| DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM"

#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"

#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars to repeat the sinusoid"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- input parameters

input int bars=30; // The period of a sinusoid in bars

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the histogram

//--- plot Color_Histogram

#property indicator_label1 "Color_Histogram"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

//--- Define 8 colors for coloring sections (they are stored in a special array)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrGold

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- A buffer of values

double Color_HistogramBuffer[];

//--- A buffer of color indexes

double Color_HistogramColors[];

//--- A factor to get the 2Pi angle in radians, when multiplied by the bars parameter

double multiplier;

int color_sections;

//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_HistogramColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- The number of colors to color the sinusoid

color_sections=8; // see A comment to #property indicator_color1

//--- Calculate the multiplier

if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;

else

{

PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);

//--- Early termination of the indicator

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Change colors used for the histogram

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- Calculate the indicator values

int start=0;

//--- If already calculated during the previous starts of OnCalculate

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // set the beginning of the calculation with the last but one bar

//--- Fill in the indicator buffer with values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- A value

Color_HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);

//--- Color

int color_index=i%(bars*color_sections);

color_index/=bars;

Color_HistogramColors[i]=color_index;

}

//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function

return(rates_total);

}

//| Changes the color of line segments |

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- The number of colors

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- For each color index define a new color randomly

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- Get a random value

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer devision

int i=number%size;

//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier

plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color

cols[i]); // A new color

//--- Write the colors

comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//| Changes the appearance of a displayed line in the indicator |

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the width of the line

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}