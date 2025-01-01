DocumentationSections
Indicators Lines

Some technical indicators have several buffers drawn in the chart. Numbering of indicator buffers starts with 0. When copying indicator values using the CopyBuffer() function into an array of the double type, for some indicators one may indicate the identifier of a copied buffer instead of its number.

 

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iMACD(), iRVI() and iStochastic().

Constant

Value

Description

MAIN_LINE

0

Main line

SIGNAL_LINE

1

Signal line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of ADX() and ADXW().

Constant

Value

Description

MAIN_LINE

0

Main line

PLUSDI_LINE

1

Line +DI

MINUSDI_LINE

2

Line –DI

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iBands().

Constant

Value

Description

BASE_LINE

0

Main line

UPPER_BAND

1

Upper limit

LOWER_BAND

2

Lower limit

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iEnvelopes() and iFractals().

Constant

Value

Description

UPPER_LINE

0

Upper line

LOWER_LINE

1

Bottom line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iGator()

Constant

Value

Description

UPPER_HISTOGRAM

0

Upper histogram

LOWER_HISTOGRAM

2

Bottom histogram

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iAlligator().

Constant

Value

Description

GATORJAW_LINE

0

Jaw line

GATORTEETH_LINE

1

Teeth line

GATORLIPS_LINE

2

Lips line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iIchimoku().

Constant

Value

Description

TENKANSEN_LINE

0

Tenkan-sen line

KIJUNSEN_LINE

1

Kijun-sen line

SENKOUSPANA_LINE

2

Senkou Span A line

SENKOUSPANB_LINE

3

Senkou Span B line

CHIKOUSPAN_LINE

4

Chikou Span line