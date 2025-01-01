- Price Constants
- Smoothing Methods
- Indicators Lines
- Drawing Styles
- Custom Indicator Properties
- Indicator Types
- Data Type Identifiers
Some technical indicators have several buffers drawn in the chart. Numbering of indicator buffers starts with 0. When copying indicator values using the CopyBuffer() function into an array of the double type, for some indicators one may indicate the identifier of a copied buffer instead of its number.
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iMACD(), iRVI() and iStochastic().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
MAIN_LINE
|
0
|
Main line
|
SIGNAL_LINE
|
1
|
Signal line
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of ADX() and ADXW().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
MAIN_LINE
|
0
|
Main line
|
PLUSDI_LINE
|
1
|
Line +DI
|
MINUSDI_LINE
|
2
|
Line –DI
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iBands().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
BASE_LINE
|
0
|
Main line
|
UPPER_BAND
|
1
|
Upper limit
|
LOWER_BAND
|
2
|
Lower limit
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iEnvelopes() and iFractals().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
UPPER_LINE
|
0
|
Upper line
|
LOWER_LINE
|
1
|
Bottom line
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iGator()
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
UPPER_HISTOGRAM
|
0
|
Upper histogram
|
LOWER_HISTOGRAM
|
2
|
Bottom histogram
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iAlligator().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
GATORJAW_LINE
|
0
|
Jaw line
|
GATORTEETH_LINE
|
1
|
Teeth line
|
GATORLIPS_LINE
|
2
|
Lips line
Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iIchimoku().
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
TENKANSEN_LINE
|
0
|
Tenkan-sen line
|
KIJUNSEN_LINE
|
1
|
Kijun-sen line
|
SENKOUSPANA_LINE
|
2
|
Senkou Span A line
|
SENKOUSPANB_LINE
|
3
|
Senkou Span B line
|
CHIKOUSPAN_LINE
|
4
|
Chikou Span line