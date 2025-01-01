Indicators Lines

Some technical indicators have several buffers drawn in the chart. Numbering of indicator buffers starts with 0. When copying indicator values using the CopyBuffer() function into an array of the double type, for some indicators one may indicate the identifier of a copied buffer instead of its number.

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iMACD(), iRVI() and iStochastic().

Constant Value Description MAIN_LINE 0 Main line SIGNAL_LINE 1 Signal line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of ADX() and ADXW().

Constant Value Description MAIN_LINE 0 Main line PLUSDI_LINE 1 Line +DI MINUSDI_LINE 2 Line –DI

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iBands().

Constant Value Description BASE_LINE 0 Main line UPPER_BAND 1 Upper limit LOWER_BAND 2 Lower limit

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iEnvelopes() and iFractals().

Constant Value Description UPPER_LINE 0 Upper line LOWER_LINE 1 Bottom line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iGator()

Constant Value Description UPPER_HISTOGRAM 0 Upper histogram LOWER_HISTOGRAM 2 Bottom histogram

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iAlligator().

Constant Value Description GATORJAW_LINE 0 Jaw line GATORTEETH_LINE 1 Teeth line GATORLIPS_LINE 2 Lips line

Identifiers of indicator lines permissible when copying values of iIchimoku().