//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Stop\" sign."

#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"

#property description "percentage of the chart window size."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="ArrowStop"; // Sign name

input int InpDate=10; // Anchor point date in %

input int InpPrice=50; // Anchor point price in %

input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM; // Anchor type

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Sign color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DOT; // Border line style

input int InpWidth=5; // Sign size

input bool InpBack=false; // Background sign

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Stop sign |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowStopCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowStop", // sign name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor type

const color clr=clrRed, // sign color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style

const int width=3, // sign size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create the sign

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_STOP,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Stop\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set anchor type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- set a sign color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set the sign size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowStopMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowStop", // object name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change Stop sign anchor type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowStopAnchorChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowStop", // object name

const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP) // anchor point position

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change anchor type

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Stop sign |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowStopDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowStop") // label name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the sign

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Stop\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- price array size

int accuracy=1000;

//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used

//--- for setting and changing sign anchor point coordinates

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of prices

//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- define points for drawing the sign

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- create Stop sign on the chart

if(!ArrowStopCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpAnchor,InpColor,

InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the anchor point and change its position relative to the sign

//--- loop counter

int h_steps=bars*2/5;

//--- move the anchor point

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d<bars-1)

d+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!ArrowStopMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.025 seconds of delay

Sleep(25);

}

//--- change anchor point location relative to the sign

ArrowStopAnchorChange(0,InpName,ANCHOR_TOP);

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- loop counter

h_steps=bars*2/5;

//--- move the anchor point

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d<bars-1)

d+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!ArrowStopMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.025 seconds of delay

Sleep(25);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the sign from the chart

ArrowStopDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}