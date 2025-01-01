Price Constants

Calculations of technical indicators require price values and/or values of volumes, on which calculations will be performed. There are 7 predefined identifiers from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration, used to specify the desired price base for calculations.

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE

ID Description PRICE_CLOSE Close price PRICE_OPEN Open price PRICE_HIGH The maximum price for the period PRICE_LOW The minimum price for the period PRICE_MEDIAN Median price, (high + low)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL Typical price, (high + low + close)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED Average price, (high + low + close + close)/4

If the volume is used in calculations, it's necessary to specify one of the two values from the ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration.

ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME

ID Description VOLUME_TICK Tick volume VOLUME_REAL Trade volume

The iStochastic() technical Indicator can be calculated in two ways using:

either only Close prices;

or High and Low prices.

To select a necessary variant for calculation, specify one of the values of the ENUM_STO_PRICE enumeration.

ENUM_STO_PRICE

ID Description STO_LOWHIGH Calculation is based on Low/High prices STO_CLOSECLOSE Calculation is based on Close/Close prices

If a technical indicator uses for calculations price data, type of which is set by ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, then handle of any indicator (built in the terminal or written by a user) can be used as the input price series. In this case, values of the zero buffer of the indicator will be used for calculations. This makes it easy to build values of one indicator using values of another indicator. The handle of a custom indicator is created by calling the iCustom() function.

