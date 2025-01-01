|
//--- connect the library of control elements
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
//--- predefined constants
#define X_PROPERTY_NAME_1 10 // x coordinate of the property name in the first column
#define X_PROPERTY_VALUE_1 225 // x coordinate of the property value in the first column
#define X_PROPERTY_NAME_2 345 // x coordinate of the property name in the second and third columns
#define X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2 550 // x coordinate of the property value in the second and third columns
#define X_BUTTON_1 285 // x coordinate of the button in the first column
#define X_BUTTON_2 700 // x coordinate of the button in the second column
#define Y_PROPERTY_1 30 // y coordinate of the beginning of the first and second column
#define Y_PROPERTY_2 286 // y coordinate of the beginning of the third column
#define Y_DISTANCE 16 // y axial distance between the lines
#define LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER 111 // number of the last graphical property
//--- input parameters
input color InpFirstColor=clrDodgerBlue; // Color of odd lines
input color InpSecondColor=clrGoldenrod; // Color of even lines
//--- variables and arrays
CChartObjectLabel ExtLabelsName[]; // labels for displaying property names
CChartObjectLabel ExtLabelsValue[]; // labels for displaying property values
CChartObjectButton ExtButtons[]; // buttons
int ExtNumbers[]; // property indices
string ExtNames[]; // property names
uchar ExtDataTypes[]; // property data types (integer, double, string)
uint ExtGroupTypes[]; // array that stores the data on belonging of properties to one of the groups
uchar ExtDrawTypes[]; // array that stores the data on the type of property display
double ExtMaxValue[]; // maximum property values that are possible when working with the panel
double ExtMinValue[]; // minimum property values that are possible when working with the panel
double ExtStep[]; // steps for changing properties
int ExtCount; // total number of all properties
color ExtColors[2]; // array of colors for displaying lines
string ExtComments[2]; // array of comments (for CHART_COMMENT property)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- display a comment on the chart
Comment("SomeComment");
//--- store colors in the array to be able to switch between them later
ExtColors[0]=InpFirstColor;
ExtColors[1]=InpSecondColor;
//--- store comments in the array to be able to switch between them later
ExtComments[0]="FirstComment";
ExtComments[1]="SecondComment";
//--- prepare and display the control panel for managing chart properties
if(!PrepareControls())
return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- successful execution
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- remove the comment on the chart
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler of a chart event |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
//--- check the event of clicking the chart object
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
{
//--- divide the object name by separator
string obj_name[];
StringSplit(sparam,'_',obj_name);
//--- check if the object is a button
if(obj_name[0]=="Button")
{
//--- receive button index
int index=(int)StringToInteger(obj_name[1]);
//--- unpress the button
ExtButtons[index].State(false);
//--- set the new value of the property depending on its type
if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='I')
ChangeIntegerProperty(index);
if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='D')
ChangeDoubleProperty(index);
if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='S')
ChangeStringProperty(index);
}
}
//--- re-draw property values
RedrawProperties();
ChartRedraw();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes an integer property of chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeIntegerProperty(const int index)
{
//--- receive the current property value
long value=ChartGetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[index]);
//--- define the following property value
switch(ExtDrawTypes[index])
{
case 'C':
value=GetNextColor((color)value);
break;
default:
value=(long)GetNextValue((double)value,index);
break;
}
//--- set the new property value
ChartSetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[index],0,value);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes a double property of chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeDoubleProperty(const int index)
{
//--- receive the current property value
double value=ChartGetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[index]);
//--- define the following property value
value=GetNextValue(value,index);
//--- set the new property value
ChartSetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[index],value);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes a string property of chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeStringProperty(const int index)
{
//--- static variable for switching inside ExtComments array
static uint comment_index=1;
//--- change index for receiving another comment
comment_index=1-comment_index;
//--- set the new property value
ChartSetString(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ExtNumbers[index],ExtComments[comment_index]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gets the next property value |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetNextValue(const double value,const int index)
{
if(value+ExtStep[index]<=ExtMaxValue[index])
return(value+ExtStep[index]);
else
return(ExtMinValue[index]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gets the next color for color type property |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color GetNextColor(const color clr)
{
//--- return the following color value
switch(clr)
{
case clrWhite: return(clrRed);
case clrRed: return(clrGreen);
case clrGreen: return(clrBlue);
case clrBlue: return(clrBlack);
default: return(clrWhite);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Re-draws property values |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RedrawProperties(void)
{
//--- property value text
string text;
long value;
//--- loop of the number of properties
for(int i=0;i<ExtCount;i++)
{
text="";
switch(ExtDataTypes[i])
{
case 'I':
//--- receive the current property value
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[i],0,value))
break;
//--- integer property text
switch(ExtDrawTypes[i])
{
//--- color property
case 'C':
text=(string)((color)value);
break;
//--- boolean property
case 'B':
text=(string)((bool)value);
break;
//--- ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration property
case 'M':
text=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_MODE)value);
break;
//--- ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE enumeration property
case 'V':
text=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE)value);
break;
//--- int type number
default:
text=IntegerToString(value);
break;
}
break;
case 'D':
//--- double property text
text=DoubleToString(ChartGetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[i]),4);
break;
case 'S':
//--- string property text
text=ChartGetString(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ExtNumbers[i]);
break;
}
//--- display property value
ExtLabelsValue[i].Description(text);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates panel for managing chart properties |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PrepareControls(void)
{
//--- allocate memory for arrays with a reserve
MemoryAllocation(LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER+1);
//--- variables
int i=0; // loop variable
int col_1=0; // number of properties in the first column
int col_2=0; // number of properties in the second column
int col_3=0; // number of properties in the third column
//--- current number of properties - 0
ExtCount=0;
//--- looking for properties in the loop
while(i<=LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER)
{
//--- store the current number of the property
ExtNumbers[ExtCount]=i;
//--- increase the value of the loop variable
i++;
//--- check if there is a property with such a number
if(CheckNumber(ExtNumbers[ExtCount],ExtNames[ExtCount],ExtDataTypes[ExtCount],ExtGroupTypes[ExtCount],ExtDrawTypes[ExtCount]))
{
//--- create control elements for the property
switch(ExtGroupTypes[ExtCount])
{
case 1:
//--- create labels and a button for the property
if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,0,X_PROPERTY_NAME_1,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_1,X_BUTTON_1,Y_PROPERTY_1+col_1*Y_DISTANCE,true))
return(false);
//--- number of the elements in the first column has increased
col_1++;
break;
case 2:
//--- create labels and a button for the property
if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,1,X_PROPERTY_NAME_2,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2,X_BUTTON_2,Y_PROPERTY_1+col_2*Y_DISTANCE,true))
return(false);
//--- number of the elements in the second column has increased
col_2++;
break;
case 3:
//--- create only labels for the property
if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,2,X_PROPERTY_NAME_2,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2,0,Y_PROPERTY_2+col_3*Y_DISTANCE,false))
return(false);
//--- number of the elements in the third column has increased
col_3++;
break;
}
//--- define maximum and minimum property value and step
GetMaxMinStep(ExtNumbers[ExtCount],ExtMaxValue[ExtCount],ExtMinValue[ExtCount],ExtStep[ExtCount]);
//--- increase the number of properties
ExtCount++;
}
}
//--- free the memory not used by arrays
MemoryAllocation(ExtCount);
//--- re-draw property values
RedrawProperties();
ChartRedraw();
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Allocates memory for arrays |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MemoryAllocation(const int size)
{
ArrayResize(ExtLabelsName,size);
ArrayResize(ExtLabelsValue,size);
ArrayResize(ExtButtons,size);
ArrayResize(ExtNumbers,size);
ArrayResize(ExtNames,size);
ArrayResize(ExtDataTypes,size);
ArrayResize(ExtGroupTypes,size);
ArrayResize(ExtDrawTypes,size);
ArrayResize(ExtMaxValue,size);
ArrayResize(ExtMinValue,size);
ArrayResize(ExtStep,size);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if the property index belongs to the one of |
//| ENUM_CHART_PROPERTIES enumerations |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckNumber(const int ind,string &name,uchar &data_type,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)
{
//--- check if the property is of integer type
ResetLastError();
name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ind);
if(_LastError==0)
{
data_type='I'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration
GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters
return(true);
}
//--- check if the property is of double type
ResetLastError();
name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ind);
if(_LastError==0)
{
data_type='D'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration
GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters
return(true);
}
//--- check if the property is of string type
ResetLastError();
name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ind);
if(_LastError==0)
{
data_type='S'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration
GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters
return(true);
}
//--- property does not belong to any enumeration
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Defines the group in which property should be stored, |
//| as well as its display type |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetTypes(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)
{
//--- check if the property belongs to the third group
//--- third group properties are displayed in the second column starting from CHART_BRING_TO_TOP
if(CheckThirdGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type))
return;
//--- check if the property belongs to the second group
//--- second group properties are displayed at the beginning of the second column
if(CheckSecondGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type))
return;
//--- if you find yourself here, the property belongs to the first group (first column)
CheckFirstGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type);
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if property belongs to the third group and |
//| defines its display type in case of a positive answer |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckThirdGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)
{
//--- check if the property belongs to the third group
switch(property_number)
{
//--- boolean properties
case CHART_IS_OBJECT:
case CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE:
draw_type='B';
break;
//--- integer properties
case CHART_VISIBLE_BARS:
case CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL:
case CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE:
case CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE:
case CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR:
case CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS:
case CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS:
draw_type='I';
break;
//--- double properties
case CHART_PRICE_MIN:
case CHART_PRICE_MAX:
draw_type='D';
break;
//--- in fact, this property is a command of displaying the chart on top of all the others
//--- there is no need to apply this panel, as the window will always be
//--- on top of other ones before we use it
case CHART_BRING_TO_TOP:
draw_type=' ';
break;
//--- property does not belong to the third group
default:
return(false);
}
//--- property belongs to the third group
group_type=3;
return(true);
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if property belongs to the second group and |
//| defines its display type in case of a positive answer |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckSecondGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)
{
//--- check if the property belongs to the second group
switch(property_number)
{
//--- ENUM_CHART_MODE type property
case CHART_MODE:
draw_type='M';
break;
//--- ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE type property
case CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES:
draw_type='V';
break;
//--- string property
case CHART_COMMENT:
draw_type='S';
break;
//--- color property
case CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND:
case CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND:
case CHART_COLOR_GRID:
case CHART_COLOR_VOLUME:
case CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP:
case CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN:
case CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE:
case CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL:
case CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR:
case CHART_COLOR_BID:
case CHART_COLOR_ASK:
case CHART_COLOR_LAST:
case CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL:
draw_type='C';
break;
//--- property does not belong to the second group
default:
return(false);
}
//--- property belongs to the second group
group_type=2;
return(true);
}
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Called only if it is already known that property does not belong |
//| to the second and third property groups |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckFirstGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)
{
//--- the property belongs to the first group
group_type=1;
//--- define property display type
switch(property_number)
{
//--- integer properties
case CHART_SCALE:
case CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS:
draw_type='I';
return;
//--- double properties
case CHART_SHIFT_SIZE:
case CHART_FIXED_POSITION:
case CHART_FIXED_MAX:
case CHART_FIXED_MIN:
case CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR:
draw_type='D';
return;
//--- only boolean properties have remained
default:
draw_type='B';
return;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates label and button for property |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ShowProperty(const int ind,const int type,const int x1,const int x2,
const int xb,const int y,const bool btn)
{
//--- static array for switching inside ExtColors color array
static uint color_index[3]={1,1,1};
//--- change index for receiving another color
color_index[type]=1-color_index[type];
//--- display labels and a button (if btn=true) for the property
if(!LabelCreate(ExtLabelsName[ind],"name_"+(string)ind,ExtNames[ind],ExtColors[color_index[type]],x1,y))
return(false);
if(!LabelCreate(ExtLabelsValue[ind],"value_"+(string)ind,"",ExtColors[color_index[type]],x2,y))
return(false);
if(btn && !ButtonCreate(ExtButtons[ind],(string)ind,xb,y+1))
return(false);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(CChartObjectLabel &lbl,const string name,const string text,
const color clr,const int x,const int y)
{
if(!lbl.Create(0,"Label_"+name,0,x,y)) return(false);
if(!lbl.Description(text)) return(false);
if(!lbl.FontSize(10)) return(false);
if(!lbl.Color(clr)) return(false);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(CChartObjectButton &btn,const string name,
const int x,const int y)
{
if(!btn.Create(0,"Button_"+name,0,x,y,50,15)) return(false);
if(!btn.Description("Next")) return(false);
if(!btn.FontSize(10)) return(false);
if(!btn.Color(clrBlack)) return(false);
if(!btn.BackColor(clrWhite)) return(false);
if(!btn.BorderColor(clrBlack)) return(false);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Defines maximum and minimum property value and step |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetMaxMinStep(const int property_number,double &max,double &min,double &step)
{
double value;
//--- set values depending on the property type
switch(property_number)
{
case CHART_SCALE:
max=5;
min=0;
step=1;
break;
case CHART_MODE:
case CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES:
max=2;
min=0;
step=1;
break;
case CHART_SHIFT_SIZE:
max=50;
min=10;
step=2.5;
break;
case CHART_FIXED_POSITION:
max=90;
min=0;
step=15;
break;
case CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR:
max=19;
min=1;
step=3;
break;
case CHART_FIXED_MAX:
value=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MAX);
max=value*1.25;
min=value;
step=value/32;
break;
case CHART_FIXED_MIN:
value=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MIN);
max=value;
min=value*0.75;
step=value/32;
break;
case CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS:
max=700;
min=520;
step=30;
break;
//--- default values
default:
max=1;
min=0;
step=1;
}
}