//--- connect the library of control elements

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

//--- predefined constants

#define X_PROPERTY_NAME_1 10 // x coordinate of the property name in the first column

#define X_PROPERTY_VALUE_1 225 // x coordinate of the property value in the first column

#define X_PROPERTY_NAME_2 345 // x coordinate of the property name in the second and third columns

#define X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2 550 // x coordinate of the property value in the second and third columns

#define X_BUTTON_1 285 // x coordinate of the button in the first column

#define X_BUTTON_2 700 // x coordinate of the button in the second column

#define Y_PROPERTY_1 30 // y coordinate of the beginning of the first and second column

#define Y_PROPERTY_2 286 // y coordinate of the beginning of the third column

#define Y_DISTANCE 16 // y axial distance between the lines

#define LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER 111 // number of the last graphical property

//--- input parameters

input color InpFirstColor=clrDodgerBlue; // Color of odd lines

input color InpSecondColor=clrGoldenrod; // Color of even lines

//--- variables and arrays

CChartObjectLabel ExtLabelsName[]; // labels for displaying property names

CChartObjectLabel ExtLabelsValue[]; // labels for displaying property values

CChartObjectButton ExtButtons[]; // buttons

int ExtNumbers[]; // property indices

string ExtNames[]; // property names

uchar ExtDataTypes[]; // property data types (integer, double, string)

uint ExtGroupTypes[]; // array that stores the data on belonging of properties to one of the groups

uchar ExtDrawTypes[]; // array that stores the data on the type of property display

double ExtMaxValue[]; // maximum property values that are possible when working with the panel

double ExtMinValue[]; // minimum property values that are possible when working with the panel

double ExtStep[]; // steps for changing properties

int ExtCount; // total number of all properties

color ExtColors[2]; // array of colors for displaying lines

string ExtComments[2]; // array of comments (for CHART_COMMENT property)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- display a comment on the chart

Comment("SomeComment");

//--- store colors in the array to be able to switch between them later

ExtColors[0]=InpFirstColor;

ExtColors[1]=InpSecondColor;

//--- store comments in the array to be able to switch between them later

ExtComments[0]="FirstComment";

ExtComments[1]="SecondComment";

//--- prepare and display the control panel for managing chart properties

if(!PrepareControls())

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- successful execution

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deinitialization function of the expert |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- remove the comment on the chart

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Handler of a chart event |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- check the event of clicking the chart object

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

{

//--- divide the object name by separator

string obj_name[];

StringSplit(sparam,'_',obj_name);

//--- check if the object is a button

if(obj_name[0]=="Button")

{

//--- receive button index

int index=(int)StringToInteger(obj_name[1]);

//--- unpress the button

ExtButtons[index].State(false);

//--- set the new value of the property depending on its type

if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='I')

ChangeIntegerProperty(index);

if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='D')

ChangeDoubleProperty(index);

if(ExtDataTypes[index]=='S')

ChangeStringProperty(index);

}

}

//--- re-draw property values

RedrawProperties();

ChartRedraw();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes an integer property of chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeIntegerProperty(const int index)

{

//--- receive the current property value

long value=ChartGetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[index]);

//--- define the following property value

switch(ExtDrawTypes[index])

{

case 'C':

value=GetNextColor((color)value);

break;

default:

value=(long)GetNextValue((double)value,index);

break;

}

//--- set the new property value

ChartSetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[index],0,value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes a double property of chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeDoubleProperty(const int index)

{

//--- receive the current property value

double value=ChartGetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[index]);

//--- define the following property value

value=GetNextValue(value,index);

//--- set the new property value

ChartSetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[index],value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes a string property of chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeStringProperty(const int index)

{

//--- static variable for switching inside ExtComments array

static uint comment_index=1;

//--- change index for receiving another comment

comment_index=1-comment_index;

//--- set the new property value

ChartSetString(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ExtNumbers[index],ExtComments[comment_index]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Gets the next property value |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double GetNextValue(const double value,const int index)

{

if(value+ExtStep[index]<=ExtMaxValue[index])

return(value+ExtStep[index]);

else

return(ExtMinValue[index]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Gets the next color for color type property |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

color GetNextColor(const color clr)

{

//--- return the following color value

switch(clr)

{

case clrWhite: return(clrRed);

case clrRed: return(clrGreen);

case clrGreen: return(clrBlue);

case clrBlue: return(clrBlack);

default: return(clrWhite);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Re-draws property values |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void RedrawProperties(void)

{

//--- property value text

string text;

long value;

//--- loop of the number of properties

for(int i=0;i<ExtCount;i++)

{

text="";

switch(ExtDataTypes[i])

{

case 'I':

//--- receive the current property value

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ExtNumbers[i],0,value))

break;

//--- integer property text

switch(ExtDrawTypes[i])

{

//--- color property

case 'C':

text=(string)((color)value);

break;

//--- boolean property

case 'B':

text=(string)((bool)value);

break;

//--- ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration property

case 'M':

text=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_MODE)value);

break;

//--- ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE enumeration property

case 'V':

text=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE)value);

break;

//--- int type number

default:

text=IntegerToString(value);

break;

}

break;

case 'D':

//--- double property text

text=DoubleToString(ChartGetDouble(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ExtNumbers[i]),4);

break;

case 'S':

//--- string property text

text=ChartGetString(0,(ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ExtNumbers[i]);

break;

}

//--- display property value

ExtLabelsValue[i].Description(text);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates panel for managing chart properties |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool PrepareControls(void)

{

//--- allocate memory for arrays with a reserve

MemoryAllocation(LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER+1);

//--- variables

int i=0; // loop variable

int col_1=0; // number of properties in the first column

int col_2=0; // number of properties in the second column

int col_3=0; // number of properties in the third column

//--- current number of properties - 0

ExtCount=0;

//--- looking for properties in the loop

while(i<=LAST_PROPERTY_NUMBER)

{

//--- store the current number of the property

ExtNumbers[ExtCount]=i;

//--- increase the value of the loop variable

i++;

//--- check if there is a property with such a number

if(CheckNumber(ExtNumbers[ExtCount],ExtNames[ExtCount],ExtDataTypes[ExtCount],ExtGroupTypes[ExtCount],ExtDrawTypes[ExtCount]))

{

//--- create control elements for the property

switch(ExtGroupTypes[ExtCount])

{

case 1:

//--- create labels and a button for the property

if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,0,X_PROPERTY_NAME_1,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_1,X_BUTTON_1,Y_PROPERTY_1+col_1*Y_DISTANCE,true))

return(false);

//--- number of the elements in the first column has increased

col_1++;

break;

case 2:

//--- create labels and a button for the property

if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,1,X_PROPERTY_NAME_2,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2,X_BUTTON_2,Y_PROPERTY_1+col_2*Y_DISTANCE,true))

return(false);

//--- number of the elements in the second column has increased

col_2++;

break;

case 3:

//--- create only labels for the property

if(!ShowProperty(ExtCount,2,X_PROPERTY_NAME_2,X_PROPERTY_VALUE_2,0,Y_PROPERTY_2+col_3*Y_DISTANCE,false))

return(false);

//--- number of the elements in the third column has increased

col_3++;

break;

}

//--- define maximum and minimum property value and step

GetMaxMinStep(ExtNumbers[ExtCount],ExtMaxValue[ExtCount],ExtMinValue[ExtCount],ExtStep[ExtCount]);

//--- increase the number of properties

ExtCount++;

}

}

//--- free the memory not used by arrays

MemoryAllocation(ExtCount);

//--- re-draw property values

RedrawProperties();

ChartRedraw();

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Allocates memory for arrays |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void MemoryAllocation(const int size)

{

ArrayResize(ExtLabelsName,size);

ArrayResize(ExtLabelsValue,size);

ArrayResize(ExtButtons,size);

ArrayResize(ExtNumbers,size);

ArrayResize(ExtNames,size);

ArrayResize(ExtDataTypes,size);

ArrayResize(ExtGroupTypes,size);

ArrayResize(ExtDrawTypes,size);

ArrayResize(ExtMaxValue,size);

ArrayResize(ExtMinValue,size);

ArrayResize(ExtStep,size);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Checks if the property index belongs to the one of |

//| ENUM_CHART_PROPERTIES enumerations |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CheckNumber(const int ind,string &name,uchar &data_type,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)

{

//--- check if the property is of integer type

ResetLastError();

name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER)ind);

if(_LastError==0)

{

data_type='I'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration

GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters

return(true);

}

//--- check if the property is of double type

ResetLastError();

name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)ind);

if(_LastError==0)

{

data_type='D'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration

GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters

return(true);

}

//--- check if the property is of string type

ResetLastError();

name=EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING)ind);

if(_LastError==0)

{

data_type='S'; // property from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration

GetTypes(ind,group_type,draw_type); // define property display parameters

return(true);

}

//--- property does not belong to any enumeration

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Defines the group in which property should be stored, |

//| as well as its display type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetTypes(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)

{

//--- check if the property belongs to the third group

//--- third group properties are displayed in the second column starting from CHART_BRING_TO_TOP

if(CheckThirdGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type))

return;

//--- check if the property belongs to the second group

//--- second group properties are displayed at the beginning of the second column

if(CheckSecondGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type))

return;

//--- if you find yourself here, the property belongs to the first group (first column)

CheckFirstGroup(property_number,group_type,draw_type);

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Checks if property belongs to the third group and |

//| defines its display type in case of a positive answer |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CheckThirdGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)

{

//--- check if the property belongs to the third group

switch(property_number)

{

//--- boolean properties

case CHART_IS_OBJECT:

case CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE:

draw_type='B';

break;

//--- integer properties

case CHART_VISIBLE_BARS:

case CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL:

case CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE:

case CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE:

case CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR:

case CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS:

case CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS:

draw_type='I';

break;

//--- double properties

case CHART_PRICE_MIN:

case CHART_PRICE_MAX:

draw_type='D';

break;

//--- in fact, this property is a command of displaying the chart on top of all the others

//--- there is no need to apply this panel, as the window will always be

//--- on top of other ones before we use it

case CHART_BRING_TO_TOP:

draw_type=' ';

break;

//--- property does not belong to the third group

default:

return(false);

}

//--- property belongs to the third group

group_type=3;

return(true);

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Checks if property belongs to the second group and |

//| defines its display type in case of a positive answer |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CheckSecondGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)

{

//--- check if the property belongs to the second group

switch(property_number)

{

//--- ENUM_CHART_MODE type property

case CHART_MODE:

draw_type='M';

break;

//--- ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE type property

case CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES:

draw_type='V';

break;

//--- string property

case CHART_COMMENT:

draw_type='S';

break;

//--- color property

case CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND:

case CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND:

case CHART_COLOR_GRID:

case CHART_COLOR_VOLUME:

case CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP:

case CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN:

case CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE:

case CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL:

case CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR:

case CHART_COLOR_BID:

case CHART_COLOR_ASK:

case CHART_COLOR_LAST:

case CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL:

draw_type='C';

break;

//--- property does not belong to the second group

default:

return(false);

}

//--- property belongs to the second group

group_type=2;

return(true);

}

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Called only if it is already known that property does not belong |

//| to the second and third property groups |

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckFirstGroup(const int property_number,uint &group_type,uchar &draw_type)

{

//--- the property belongs to the first group

group_type=1;

//--- define property display type

switch(property_number)

{

//--- integer properties

case CHART_SCALE:

case CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS:

draw_type='I';

return;

//--- double properties

case CHART_SHIFT_SIZE:

case CHART_FIXED_POSITION:

case CHART_FIXED_MAX:

case CHART_FIXED_MIN:

case CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR:

draw_type='D';

return;

//--- only boolean properties have remained

default:

draw_type='B';

return;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates label and button for property |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ShowProperty(const int ind,const int type,const int x1,const int x2,

const int xb,const int y,const bool btn)

{

//--- static array for switching inside ExtColors color array

static uint color_index[3]={1,1,1};

//--- change index for receiving another color

color_index[type]=1-color_index[type];

//--- display labels and a button (if btn=true) for the property

if(!LabelCreate(ExtLabelsName[ind],"name_"+(string)ind,ExtNames[ind],ExtColors[color_index[type]],x1,y))

return(false);

if(!LabelCreate(ExtLabelsValue[ind],"value_"+(string)ind,"",ExtColors[color_index[type]],x2,y))

return(false);

if(btn && !ButtonCreate(ExtButtons[ind],(string)ind,xb,y+1))

return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelCreate(CChartObjectLabel &lbl,const string name,const string text,

const color clr,const int x,const int y)

{

if(!lbl.Create(0,"Label_"+name,0,x,y)) return(false);

if(!lbl.Description(text)) return(false);

if(!lbl.FontSize(10)) return(false);

if(!lbl.Color(clr)) return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonCreate(CChartObjectButton &btn,const string name,

const int x,const int y)

{

if(!btn.Create(0,"Button_"+name,0,x,y,50,15)) return(false);

if(!btn.Description("Next")) return(false);

if(!btn.FontSize(10)) return(false);

if(!btn.Color(clrBlack)) return(false);

if(!btn.BackColor(clrWhite)) return(false);

if(!btn.BorderColor(clrBlack)) return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Defines maximum and minimum property value and step |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetMaxMinStep(const int property_number,double &max,double &min,double &step)

{

double value;

//--- set values depending on the property type

switch(property_number)

{

case CHART_SCALE:

max=5;

min=0;

step=1;

break;

case CHART_MODE:

case CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES:

max=2;

min=0;

step=1;

break;

case CHART_SHIFT_SIZE:

max=50;

min=10;

step=2.5;

break;

case CHART_FIXED_POSITION:

max=90;

min=0;

step=15;

break;

case CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR:

max=19;

min=1;

step=3;

break;

case CHART_FIXED_MAX:

value=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MAX);

max=value*1.25;

min=value;

step=value/32;

break;

case CHART_FIXED_MIN:

value=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MIN);

max=value;

min=value*0.75;

step=value/32;

break;

case CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS:

max=700;

min=520;

step=30;

break;

//--- default values

default:

max=1;

min=0;

step=1;

}

}