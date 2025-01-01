Symbol Properties

To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString(). The first parameter is the symbol name, the values of the second function parameter can be one of the identifiers of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE and ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING.

For function SymbolInfoInteger()

ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier Description Type SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY Symbol data arrives with a delay. The property can be requested only for symbols selected in MarketWatch (SYMBOL_SELECT = true). The ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error is generated for other symbols bool SYMBOL_SECTOR The sector of the economy to which the asset belongs ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR SYMBOL_INDUSTRY The industry or the economy branch to which the symbol belongs ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY SYMBOL_CUSTOM It is a custom symbol – the symbol has been created synthetically based on other symbols from the Market Watch and/or external data sources bool SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR The color of the background used for the symbol in Market Watch color SYMBOL_CHART_MODE The price type used for generating symbols bars, i.e. Bid or Last ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE SYMBOL_EXIST Symbol with this name exists bool SYMBOL_SELECT Symbol is selected in Market Watch bool SYMBOL_VISIBLE Symbol is visible in Market Watch. Some symbols (mostly, these are cross rates required for calculation of margin requirements or profits in deposit currency) are selected automatically, but may not be visible in Market Watch. To be displayed such symbols have to be explicitly selected. bool SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS Number of deals in the current session long SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS Number of Buy orders at the moment long SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS Number of Sell orders at the moment long SYMBOL_VOLUME Volume of the last deal long SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH Maximal day volume long SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW Minimal day volume long SYMBOL_TIME Time of the last quote datetime SYMBOL_TIME_MSC Time of the last quote in milliseconds since 1970.01.01 long SYMBOL_DIGITS Digits after a decimal point int SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT Indication of a floating spread bool SYMBOL_SPREAD Spread value in points int SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market. For symbols that have no queue of requests, the value is equal to zero. int SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE Contract price calculation mode ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE Order execution type ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE SYMBOL_START_TIME Date of the symbol trade beginning (usually used for futures) datetime SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME Date of the symbol trade end (usually used for futures) datetime SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL Minimal indention in points from the current close price to place Stop orders int SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Distance to freeze trade operations in points int SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE Deal execution mode ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE Swap calculation model ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS The day of week to charge 3-day swap rollover ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg (Buy or Sell) bool SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE Flags of allowed order expiration modes int SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE Flags of allowed order filling modes int SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE Flags of allowed order types int SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders, if SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE=SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC (Good till canceled) ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE Option type ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT Option right (Call/Put) ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT

For function SymbolInfoDouble()

ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE

Identifier Description Type SYMBOL_BID Bid - best sell offer double SYMBOL_BIDHIGH Maximal Bid of the day double SYMBOL_BIDLOW Minimal Bid of the day double SYMBOL_ASK Ask - best buy offer double SYMBOL_ASKHIGH Maximal Ask of the day double SYMBOL_ASKLOW Minimal Ask of the day double SYMBOL_LAST Price of the last deal double SYMBOL_LASTHIGH Maximal Last of the day double SYMBOL_LASTLOW Minimal Last of the day double SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL Volume of the last deal double SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL Maximum Volume of the day double SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL Minimum Volume of the day double SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE The strike price of an option. The price at which an option buyer can buy (in a Call option) or sell (in a Put option) the underlying asset, and the option seller is obliged to sell or buy the appropriate amount of the underlying asset. double SYMBOL_POINT Symbol point value double SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE Value of SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT double SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT Calculated tick price for a profitable position double SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS Calculated tick price for a losing position double SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE Minimal price change double SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE Trade contract size double SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST Accrued interest – accumulated coupon interest, i.e. part of the coupon interest calculated in proportion to the number of days since the coupon bond issuance or the last coupon interest payment double SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE Face value – initial bond value set by the issuer double SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE Liquidity Rate is the share of the asset that can be used for the margin. double SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN Minimal volume for a deal double SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX Maximal volume for a deal double SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP Minimal volume change step for deal execution double SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots. double SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG Long swap value double SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT Short swap value double SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from SUNDAY to the next day. There following values are supported: 0 – no swap is charged

1 – single swap

3 – triple swap double SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Monday to Tuesday double SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Tuesday to Wednesday double SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Wednesday to Thursday double SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Thursday to Friday double SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Friday to Saturday double SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY Swap calculation ratio (SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG or SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) for overnight positions rolled over from Saturday to Sunday double SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL Initial margin means the amount in the margin currency required for opening a position with the volume of one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when he or she enters the market. The SymbolInfoMarginRate() function provides data on the amount of charged margin depending on the order type and direction. double SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE The maintenance margin. If it is set, it sets the margin amount in the margin currency of the symbol, charged from one lot. It is used for checking a client's assets when his/her account state changes. If the maintenance margin is equal to 0, the initial margin is used. The SymbolInfoMarginRate() function provides data on the amount of charged margin depending on the order type and direction. double SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME Summary volume of current session deals double SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER Summary turnover of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST Summary open interest double SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME Current volume of Buy orders double SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME Current volume of Sell orders double SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN Open price of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE Close price of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_AW Average weighted price of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT Settlement price of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN Minimal price of the current session double SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX Maximal price of the current session double SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions (oppositely directed positions of one symbol). Two margin calculation methods are possible for hedged positions. The calculation method is defined by the broker. Basic calculation: If the initial margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL) is specified for a symbol, the hedged margin is specified as an absolute value (in monetary terms).

If the initial margin is not specified (equal to 0), SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED is equal to the size of the contract, that will be used to calculate the margin by the appropriate formula in accordance with the type of the financial instrument ( SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE ). Calculation for the largest position: The SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED value is not taken into account.

The volume of all short and all long positions of a symbol is calculated.

For each direction, a weighted average open price and a weighted average rate of conversion to the deposit currency is calculated.

Next, using the appropriate formula chosen in accordance with the symbol type ( SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE ) the margin is calculated for the short and the long part.

The largest one of the values is used as the margin. double SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE Change of the current price relative to the end of the previous trading day in % double SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY Price volatility in % double SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL Theoretical option price double SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA Option/warrant delta shows the value the option price changes by, when the underlying asset price changes by 1 double SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA Option/warrant theta shows the number of points the option price is to lose every day due to a temporary breakup, i.e. when the expiration date approaches double SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA Option/warrant gamma shows the change rate of delta – how quickly or slowly the option premium changes double SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA Option/warrant vega shows the number of points the option price changes by when the volatility changes by 1% double SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO Option/warrant rho reflects the sensitivity of the theoretical option price to the interest rate changing by 1% double SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA Option/warrant omega. Option elasticity shows a relative percentage change of the option price by the percentage change of the underlying asset price double SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY Option/warrant sensitivity shows by how many points the price of the option's underlying asset should change so that the price of the option changes by one point double

For function SymbolInfoString()

ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING

Identifier Description Type SYMBOL_BASIS The underlying asset of a derivative string SYMBOL_CATEGORY The name of the sector or category to which the financial symbol belongs string SYMBOL_COUNTRY The country to which the financial symbol belongs string SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME The sector of the economy to which the financial symbol belongs string SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME The industry branch or the industry to which the financial symbol belongs string SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE Basic currency of a symbol string SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT Profit currency string SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN Margin currency string SYMBOL_BANK Feeder of the current quote string SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION Symbol description string SYMBOL_EXCHANGE The name of the exchange in which the financial symbol is traded string SYMBOL_FORMULA The formula used for the custom symbol pricing. If the name of a financial symbol used in the formula starts with a digit or contains a special character (">" ", ".", "-", "&", "#" and so on) quotation marks should be used around this symbol name. Synthetic symbol: "@ESU19"/EURCAD

Calendar spread: "Si-9.13"-"Si-6.13"

Euro index: 34.38805726 * pow(EURUSD,0.3155) * pow(EURGBP,0.3056) * pow(EURJPY,0.1891) * pow(EURCHF,0.1113) * pow(EURSEK,0.0785) string SYMBOL_ISIN The name of a symbol in the ISIN system (International Securities Identification Number). The International Securities Identification Number is a 12-digit alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a security. The presence of this symbol property is determined on the side of a trade server. string SYMBOL_PAGE The address of the web page containing symbol information. This address will be displayed as a link when viewing symbol properties in the terminal string SYMBOL_PATH Path in the symbol tree string

A symbol price chart can be based on Bid or Last prices. The price selected for symbol charts also affects the generation and display of bars in the terminal. Possible values of the SYMBOL_CHART_MODE property are described in ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE

ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE

Identifier Description SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID Bars are based on Bid prices SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_LAST Bars are based on Last prices

For each symbol several expiration modes of pending orders can be specified. A flag is matched to each mode. Flags can be combined using the operation of logical OR (|), for example, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC|SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED. In order to check whether a certain mode is allowed for the symbol, the result of the logical AND (&) should be compared to the mode flag.

If flag SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED is specified for a symbol, then while sending a pending order, you may specify the moment this pending order is valid till.

Identifier Value Description SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC 1 The order is valid during the unlimited time period, until it is explicitly canceled SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY 2 The order is valid till the end of the day SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED 4 The expiration time is specified in the order SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY 8 The expiration date is specified in the order

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Checks if the specified expiration mode is allowed |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsExpirationTypeAllowed(string symbol,int exp_type)

{

//--- Obtain the value of the property that describes allowed expiration modes

int expiration=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE);

//--- Return true, if mode exp_type is allowed

return((expiration&exp_type)==exp_type);

}

If the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE property is set to SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC (good till canceled), the expiration of pending orders, as well as of Stop Loss/Take Profit orders should be additionally set using the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE

Identifier Description SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels are valid for an unlimited period until their explicit cancellation SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY Orders are valid during one trading day. At the end of the day, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, as well as pending orders are deleted. SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS When a trade day changes, only pending orders are deleted, while Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are preserved.

When sending an order, we can specify the filling policy of a volume set in the order. The possible volume-based order execution options for each symbol are specified in the table. It is possible to set several modes for each instrument via a combination of flags. The combination of flags is expressed by the logical OR (|) operation, for example SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK|SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC. To check if a specific mode is allowed for an instrument, compare the logical AND (&) result with the mode flag - example.

Fill policy ID Value Description Fill or Kill SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK 1 An order can be executed in the specified volume only. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The desired volume can be made up of several available offers. When sending an order, the ORDER_FILLING_FOK filling type should be specified for this policy. The possibility of using FOK orders is determined at the trade server. Immediate or Cancel SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC 2 A trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. If the request cannot be filled completely, an order with the available volume will be executed, and the remaining volume will be canceled. When sending an order, the ORDER_FILLING_IOC filling type should be specified for this policy. The possibility of using IOC orders is determined at the trade server. Passive SYMBOL_FILLING_BOC 4 The BOC (Book-or-Cancel) policy assumes that an order can only be placed in the Depth of Market and cannot be immediately executed. If the order can be executed immediately when placed, then it is canceled. In fact, this execution policy can only be specified when the price of the placed order is to be worse than the current market. BoC orders are used to implement passive trading, so that the order is not executed immediately when placed and does not affect current liquidity. Only limit and stop limit orders are supported, i.e. the SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE flag should contain the SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT and/or SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT values. Return No identifier In case of partial filling, a market or limit order with remaining volume is not canceled but processed further. When sending an order, the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type should be specified for this policy. Return orders are not allowed in the Market Execution mode (market execution — SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET).

When sending a trade request using the OrderSend() function, the necessary volume execution policy can be set in the type_filling field, namely in the special MqlTradeRequest structure. The values from the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration are available. If no filling type is specified, ORDER_FILLING_RETURN is automatically set in the trade request. The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled in any execution mode except for "Market execution" (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET).

While sending a trade request for execution at the current time (time in force), we should keep in mind that financial markets provide no guarantee that the entire requested volume is available for a certain financial instrument at the desired price. Therefore, trading operations in real time are regulated using the price and volume execution modes. The modes, or execution policies, define the rules for cases when the price has changed or the requested volume cannot be completely fulfilled at the moment.

Execution mode Description The value in ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION Execution mode (Request Execution) Executing a market order at the price previously received from the broker. Prices for a certain market order are requested from the broker before the order is sent. Upon receiving the prices, order execution at the given price can be either confirmed or rejected. SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST Instant Execution Executing a market order at the specified price immediately. When sending a trade request to be executed, the platform automatically adds the current prices to the order. If the broker accepts the price, the order is executed.

If the broker does not accept the requested price, a "Requote" is sent — the broker returns prices, at which this order can be executed. SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT Market Execution A broker makes a decision about the order execution price without any additional discussion with the trader. Sending the order in such a mode means advance consent to its execution at this price. SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET Exchange Execution Trade operations are executed at the prices of the current market offers. SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE

Before sending an order with the current execution time, for the correct setting of the ORDER_TYPE_FILLING value (volume execution type), you can use the SymbolInfoInteger() function with each financial instrument to get the SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE property value, which shows volume execution types allowed for the symbol as a combination of flags. The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled at all times except for the "Market execution" mode (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET).

The use of filling types depending on the execution mode can be shown as the following table:

Type of Execution\Fill Policy Fill or Kill (FOK ORDER_FILLING_FOK) Immediate or Cancel (IOC ORDER_FILLING_IOC) Return (Return ORDER_FILLING_RETURN) Instant Execution (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT) + (regardless of a symbol setting) + (regardless of a symbol setting) + (always) Request Execution SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST + (regardless of a symbol setting) + (regardless of a symbol setting) + (always) Market Execution SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET + (set in the symbol settings) + (set in the symbol settings) - (disabled regardless of the symbol settings) Exchange Execution SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE + (set in the symbol settings) + (set in the symbol settings) + (always)

In case of pending orders, the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type should be used regardless of an execution type (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE), since such orders are not meant for execution at the time of sending. When using pending orders, a trader agrees in advance that, when conditions for a deal on this order are met, the broker will use the filling type supported by the exchange.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| check if a given filling mode is allowed |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsFillingTypeAllowed(string symbol,int fill_type)

{

//--- get the value of the property describing the filling mode

int filling=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE);

//--- return 'true' if the fill_type mode is allowed

return((filling&fill_type)==fill_type);

}

When sending a trade request using OrderSend() function, an order type from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration should be specified for some operations. Not all types of orders may be allowed for a specific symbol. SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE property describes the flags of the allowed order types.

Identifier Value Description SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET 1 Market orders are allowed (Buy and Sell) SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT 2 Limit orders are allowed (Buy Limit and Sell Limit) SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP 4 Stop orders are allowed (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT 8 Stop-limit orders are allowed (Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit) SYMBOL_ORDER_SL 16 Stop Loss is allowed SYMBOL_ORDER_TP 32 Take Profit is allowed SYMBOL_ORDER_CLOSEBY 64 Close By operation is allowed, i.e. closing a position by another open position on the same instruments but in the opposite direction. The property is set for accounts with the hedging accounting system (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The function prints out order types allowed for a symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Check_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE(string symbol)

{

//--- receive the value of the property describing allowed order types

int symbol_order_mode=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE);

//--- check for market orders (Market Execution)

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET)

Print(symbol+": Market orders are allowed (Buy and Sell)");

//--- check for Limit orders

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT)

Print(symbol+": Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders are allowed");

//--- check for Stop orders

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP)

Print(symbol+": Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are allowed");

//--- check for Stop Limit orders

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT)

Print(symbol+": Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit orders are allowed");

//--- check if placing a Stop Loss orders is allowed

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_SL&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_SL)

Print(symbol+": Stop Loss orders are allowed");

//--- check if placing a Take Profit orders is allowed

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_TP&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_TP)

Print(symbol+": Take Profit orders are allowed");

//--- check if closing a position by an opposite one is allowed

if((SYMBOL_ORDER_TP&symbol_order_mode)==SYMBOL_ORDER_CLOSEBY)

Print(symbol+": Close by allowed");

//---

}

The ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration is used for obtaining information about how the margin requirements for a symbol are calculated.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE

Identifier Description Formula SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX Forex mode - calculation of profit and margin for Forex Margin: Lots * Contract_Size / Leverage * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size*Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE Forex No Leverage mode – calculation of profit and margin for Forex symbols without taking into account the leverage Margin: Lots * Contract_Size * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES Futures mode - calculation of margin and profit for futures Margin: Lots * InitialMargin * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * TickPrice / TickSize*Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD CFD mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD Margin: Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX CFD index mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD by indexes Margin: (Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice) * TickPrice / TickSize * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE CFD Leverage mode - calculation of margin and profit for CFD at leverage trading Margin: (Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice) / Leverage * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price-open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS Exchange mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading securities on a stock exchange Margin: Lots * ContractSize * LastPrice * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES Futures mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on a stock exchange Margin: Lots * InitialMargin * Margin_Rate or Lots * MaintenanceMargin * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Lots * TickPrice / TickSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS FORTS Futures mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading futures contracts on FORTS. The margin may be reduced by the amount of MarginDiscount deviation according to the following rules: 1. If the price of a long position (buy order) is less than the estimated price, MarginDiscount = Lots*((PriceSettle-PriceOrder)*TickPrice/TickSize) 2. If the price of a short position (sell order) exceeds the estimated price, MarginDiscount = Lots*((PriceOrder-PriceSettle)*TickPrice/TickSize) where: PriceSettle – estimated (clearing) price of the previous session; PriceOrder – average weighted position price or open price set in the order (request); TickPrice – tick price (cost of the price change by one point) TickSize – tick size (minimum price change step)

Margin: Lots * InitialMargin * Margin_Rate or Lots * MaintenanceMargin * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Lots * TickPrice / TickSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS Exchange Bonds mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading bonds on a stock exchange Margin: Lots * ContractSize * FaceValue * open_price * /100 Profit: Lots * close_price * FaceValue * Contract_Size + AccruedInterest * Lots * ContractSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX Exchange MOEX Stocks mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading securities on MOEX Margin: Lots * ContractSize * LastPrice * Margin_Rate Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX Exchange MOEX Bonds mode – calculation of margin and profit for trading bonds on MOEX Margin: Lots * ContractSize * FaceValue * open_price * /100 Profit: Lots * close_price * FaceValue * Contract_Size + AccruedInterest * Lots * ContractSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL Collateral mode - a symbol is used as a non-tradable asset on a trading account. The market value of an open position is calculated based on the volume, current market price, contract size and liquidity ratio. The value is included into Assets, which are added to Equity. Open positions of such symbols increase the Free Margin amount and are used as additional margin (collateral) for open positions of tradable instruments. Margin: no Profit: no Market Value: Lots*ContractSize*MarketPrice*LiqudityRate

There are several symbol trading modes. Information about trading modes of a certain symbol is reflected in the values of enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

Identifier Description SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED Trade is disabled for the symbol SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY Allowed only long positions SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY Allowed only short positions SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY Allowed only position close operations SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL No trade restrictions

Possible deal execution modes for a certain symbol are defined in enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION

Identifier Description SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST Execution by request SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT Instant execution SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET Market execution SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE Exchange execution

Methods of swap calculation at position transfer are specified in enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE. The method of swap calculation determines the units of measure of the SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT parameters. For example, if swaps are charged in the client deposit currency, then the values of those parameters are specified as an amount of money in the client deposit currency.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE

Identifier Description SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED Swaps disabled (no swaps) SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS Swaps are charged in points SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL Swaps are charged in money in base currency of the symbol SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN Swaps are charged in money in margin currency of the symbol SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT Swaps are charged in money, in client deposit currency SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT Swaps are charged in money in profit calculation currency SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap (standard bank year is 360 days) SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the open price of position (standard bank year is 360 days) SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the close price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT) SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID Swaps are charged by reopening positions. At the end of a trading day the position is closed. Next day it is reopened by the current Bid price +/- specified number of points (parameters SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)

Values of the ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration are used for specifying days of week.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK

Identifier Description SUNDAY Sunday MONDAY Monday TUESDAY Tuesday WEDNESDAY Wednesday THURSDAY Thursday FRIDAY Friday SATURDAY Saturday

An option is a contract, which gives the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset (goods, stocks, futures, etc.) at a specified price on or before a specific date. The following enumerations describe option properties, including the option type and the right arising from it.

ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT

Identifier Description SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_CALL A call option gives you the right to buy an asset at a specified price SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT_PUT A put option gives you the right to sell an asset at a specified price

ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE

Identifier Description SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_EUROPEAN European option may only be exercised on a specified date (expiration, execution date, delivery date) SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE_AMERICAN American option may be exercised on any trading day or before expiry. The period within which a buyer can exercise the option is specified for it

Financial instruments are categorized by sectors of the economy. An economic sector is a part of economic activity which has specific characteristics, economic goals, functions and behavior, which allow separating this sector from other parts of the economy. ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR lists the economic sectors which a trading instruments can belong to.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR

ID Description SECTOR_UNDEFINED Undefined SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS Basic materials SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES Communication services SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL Consumer cyclical SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE Consumer defensive SECTOR_CURRENCY Currencies SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO Cryptocurrencies SECTOR_ENERGY Energy SECTOR_FINANCIAL Finance SECTOR_HEALTHCARE Healthcare SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS Industrials SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE Real estate SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY Technology SECTOR_UTILITIES Utilities

Each financial instrument can be assigned to a specific type of industry or economy branch. An industry is a branch of an economy that produces a closely related set of raw materials, goods, or services. ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY lists industries which a trading instrument can belong to.