|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Standard Deviation Channel\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="StdDevChannel"; // Channel name
input int InpDate1=10; // 1 st point's date, %
input int InpDate2=40; // 2 nd point's date, %
input double InpDeviation=1.0; // Deviation
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Channel color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Style of channel lines
input int InpWidth=2; // Width of channel lines
input bool InpFill=false; // Filling the channel with color
input bool InpBack=false; // Background channel
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpRayLeft=false; // Channel's continuation to the left
input bool InpRayRight=false; // Channel's continuation to the right
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create standard deviation channel by the given coordinates |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Channel", // channel name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time1=0, // first point time
datetime time2=0, // second point time
const double deviation=1.0, // deviation
const color clr=clrRed, // channel color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of channel lines
const int width=1, // width of channel lines
const bool fill=false, // filling the channel with color
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=true, // highlight to move
const bool ray_left=false, // channel's continuation to the left
const bool ray_right=false, // channel's continuation to the right
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
ChangeChannelEmptyPoints(time1,time2);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a channel by the given coordinates
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,sub_window,time1,0,time2,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create standard deviation channel! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set deviation value affecting the channel width
ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation);
//--- set channel color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set style of the channel lines
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of the channel lines
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the channel
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the channel for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the channel's display to the left
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the channel's display to the right
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the channel's anchor point |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Channel", // channel name
const int point_index=0, // anchor point index
datetime time=0) // anchor point time coordinate
{
//--- if point time is not set, move the point to the current bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the channel's deviation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelDeviationChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Channel", // channel name
const double deviation=1.0) // deviation
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change trend line's slope angle
if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change channel deviation! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the channel |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Channel") // channel name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the channel
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete the channel! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the values of the channel's anchor points and set default values |
//| for empty ones |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeChannelEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,datetime &time2)
{
//--- if the second point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
if(!time2)
time2=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the first point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the second one
if(!time1)
{
//--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars
datetime temp[10];
CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);
//--- set the first point 9 bars left from the second one
time1=temp[0];
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 ||
InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing channel anchor points' coordinates
datetime date[];
double price[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the channel
int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
//--- create standard deviation channel
if(!StdDevChannelCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],date[d2],InpDeviation,InpColor,InpStyle,
InpWidth,InpFill,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the channel horizontally to the right and expand it
//--- loop counter
int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- move the channel
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following values
if(d1<bars-1)
d1+=1;
if(d2<bars-1)
d2+=1;
//--- move the anchor points
if(!StdDevChannelPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1]))
return;
if(!StdDevChannelPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
double v_steps=InpDeviation*2;
//--- expand the channel
for(double i=InpDeviation;i<v_steps;i+=10.0/accuracy)
{
if(!StdDevChannelDeviationChange(0,InpName,i))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the channel from the chart
StdDevChannelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}