Identifiers of ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY enumerations are used as parameters of functions for working with charts. The abbreviation of r/o in the "Property Type" column means that this property is read-only and cannot be changed. The w/o abbreviation in the "Property Type" column means that this property is write-only and it cannot be received. When accessing certain properties, it's necessary to specify an additional parameter-modifier (modifier), which serves to indicate the number of chart subwindows. 0 means the main window.

The functions defining the chart properties are actually used for sending change commands to the chart. If these functions are executed successfully, the command is included in the common queue of the chart events. The changes are implemented to the chart when handling the queue of the chart events.

Thus, do not expect an immediate visual update of the chart after calling these functions. Generally, the chart is updated automatically by the terminal following the change events - a new quote arrival, resizing the chart window, etc. Use ChartRedraw() function to forcefully update the chart.

For functions ChartSetInteger() and ChartGetInteger()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID Description Property Type CHART_SHOW Price chart drawing. If false, drawing any price chart attributes is disabled and all chart border indents are eliminated, including time and price scales, quick navigation bar, Calendar event labels, trade labels, indicator and bar tooltips, indicator subwindows, volume histograms, etc. Disabling the drawing is a perfect solution for creating a custom program interface using the graphical resources. The graphical objects are always drawn regardless of the CHART_SHOW property value. bool CHART_IS_OBJECT Identifying "Chart" (OBJ_CHART) object – returns true for a graphical object. Returns false for a real chart bool r/o CHART_BRING_TO_TOP Show chart on top of other charts bool CHART_CONTEXT_MENU Enabling/disabling access to the context menu using the right click. When CHART_CONTEXT_MENU=false, only the chart context menu is disabled. The context menu of objects on the chart remains available. bool (default is true) CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL Enabling/disabling access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click. bool (default is true) CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button. Vertical scrolling is also available if the value of any following properties is set to true: CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SCALEFIX_11 or CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR When CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL=false, chart scrolling with the mouse wheel is unavailable bool CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL Sending messages about mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) to all mql5 programs on a chart bool (default is true) CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all mql5 programs on a chart bool CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE Send a notification of an event of new object creation (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all mql5-programs on a chart bool CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE Send a notification of an event of object deletion (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all mql5-programs on a chart bool CHART_MODE Chart type (candlesticks, bars or line) enum ENUM_CHART_MODE CHART_FOREGROUND Price chart in the foreground bool CHART_SHIFT Mode of price chart indent from the right border bool CHART_AUTOSCROLL Mode of automatic moving to the right border of the chart bool CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL Allow managing the chart using a keyboard ("Home", "End", "PageUp", "+", "-", "Up arrow", etc.). Setting CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL to false disables chart scrolling and scaling while leaving intact the ability to receive the keys pressing events in OnChartEvent(). bool CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar. The quick navigation bar automatically appears at the bottom of the chart after double-clicking the mouse or pressing Space/Enter. It allows you to quickly change a symbol, timeframe and first visible bar date. bool CHART_SCALE Scale int from 0 to 5 CHART_SCALEFIX Fixed scale mode bool CHART_SCALEFIX_11 Scale 1:1 mode bool CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR Scale to be specified in points per bar bool CHART_SHOW_TICKER Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner. Setting CHART_SHOW_TICKER to 'false' also sets CHART_SHOW_OHLC to 'false' and disables OHLC bool CHART_SHOW_OHLC Display OHLC values in the upper left corner. Setting CHART_SHOW_OHLC to 'true' also sets CHART_SHOW_TICKER to 'true' and enables the ticker bool CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart bool CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart bool CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart bool CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP Display vertical separators between adjacent periods bool CHART_SHOW_GRID Display grid in the chart bool CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES Display volume in the chart enum ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR Display textual descriptions of objects (not available for all objects) bool CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY Display trades from the trading history as entry/exit arrows on a chart. See the "Show trading history" option descriptions in the platform settings. bool CHART_VISIBLE_BARS The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed int r/o CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows int r/o CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE Visibility of subwindows bool r/o modifier - subwindow number CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE Chart window handle (HWND) int r/o CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window, along the vertical Y axis, in pixels. In case of a mouse event, the cursor coordinates are passed in terms of the coordinates of the main chart window, while the coordinates of graphical objects in an indicator subwindow are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow. The value is required for converting the absolute coordinates of the main chart to the local coordinates of a subwindow for correct work with the graphical objects, whose coordinates are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow frame. int r/o modifier - subwindow number CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR Number of the first visible bar in the chart. Indexing of bars is the same as for timeseries. int r/o CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS Chart width in bars int r/o CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS Chart width in pixels int r/o CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS Chart height in pixels int modifier - subwindow number CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND Chart background color color CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND Color of axes, scales and OHLC line color CHART_COLOR_GRID Grid color color CHART_COLOR_VOLUME Color of volumes and position opening levels color CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks color CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks color CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks color CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL Body color of a bull candlestick color CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR Body color of a bear candlestick color CHART_COLOR_BID Bid price level color color CHART_COLOR_ASK Ask price level color color CHART_COLOR_LAST Line color of the last executed deal price (Last) color CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) color CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders) bool CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse. The drag mode is enabled by default (true value) bool CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE Showing the time scale on a chart bool CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE Showing the price scale on a chart bool CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart bool CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED Chart window is maximized bool r/o CHART_IS_MINIMIZED Chart window is minimized bool r/o CHART_IS_DOCKED The chart window is docked. If set to false, the chart can be dragged outside the terminal area bool CHART_FLOAT_LEFT The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen int CHART_FLOAT_TOP The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen int CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen int CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen int

For functions ChartSetDouble() and ChartGetDouble()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID Description Property Type CHART_SHIFT_SIZE The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents double (from 10 to 50 percents) CHART_FIXED_POSITION Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value. Chart fixed position is marked by a small gray triangle on the horizontal time axis. It is displayed only if the automatic chart scrolling to the right on tick incoming is disabled (see CHART_AUTOSCROLL property). The bar on a fixed position remains in the same place when zooming in and out. double CHART_FIXED_MAX Fixed chart maximum double CHART_FIXED_MIN Fixed chart minimum double CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR Scale in points per bar double CHART_PRICE_MIN Chart minimum double r/o modifier - subwindow number CHART_PRICE_MAX Chart maximum double r/o modifier - subwindow number

For functions ChartSetString() and ChartGetString()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING

ID Description Property Type CHART_COMMENT Text of a comment in a chart string CHART_EXPERT_NAME The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart with the specified chart_id string r/o CHART_SCRIPT_NAME The name of the script running on the chart with the specified chart_id string r/o

Example:

int chartMode=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_MODE);

switch(chartMode)

{

case(CHART_BARS): Print("CHART_BARS"); break;

case(CHART_CANDLES): Print("CHART_CANDLES");break;

default:Print("CHART_LINE");

}

bool shifted=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT);

if(shifted) Print("CHART_SHIFT = true");

else Print("CHART_SHIFT = false");

bool autoscroll=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_AUTOSCROLL);

if(autoscroll) Print("CHART_AUTOSCROLL = true");

else Print("CHART_AUTOSCROLL = false");

int chartHandle=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE);

Print("CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE = ",chartHandle);

int windows=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

Print("CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL = ",windows);

if(windows>1)

{

for(int i=0;i<windows;i++)

{

int height=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,i);

double priceMin=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,i);

double priceMax=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,i);

Print(i+": CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS = ",height," pixels");

Print(i+": CHART_PRICE_MIN = ",priceMin);

Print(i+": CHART_PRICE_MAX = ",priceMax);

}

}

