Chart Properties

Identifiers of ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY enumerations are used as parameters of functions for working with charts. The abbreviation of r/o in the "Property Type" column means that this property is read-only and cannot be changed. The w/o abbreviation in the "Property Type" column means that this property is write-only and it cannot be received. When accessing certain properties, it's necessary to specify an additional parameter-modifier (modifier), which serves to indicate the number of chart subwindows. 0 means the main window.

The functions defining the chart properties are actually used for sending change commands to the chart. If these functions are executed successfully, the command is included in the common queue of the chart events. The changes are implemented to the chart when handling the queue of the chart events.

Thus, do not expect an immediate visual update of the chart after calling these functions. Generally, the chart is updated automatically by the terminal following the change events - a new quote arrival, resizing the chart window, etc. Use ChartRedraw() function to forcefully update the chart.

For functions ChartSetInteger() and ChartGetInteger()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID

Description

Property Type

CHART_SHOW

Price chart drawing. If false, drawing any price chart attributes is disabled and all chart border indents are eliminated, including time and price scales, quick navigation bar, Calendar event labels, trade labels, indicator and bar tooltips, indicator subwindows, volume histograms, etc.

Disabling the drawing is a perfect solution for creating a custom program interface using the graphical resources.

The graphical objects are always drawn regardless of the CHART_SHOW property value.

bool

CHART_IS_OBJECT

Identifying "Chart" (OBJ_CHART) object – returns true for a graphical object. Returns false for a real chart

bool   r/o

CHART_BRING_TO_TOP

Show chart on top of other charts

bool  

CHART_CONTEXT_MENU

Enabling/disabling access to the context menu using the right click.

When CHART_CONTEXT_MENU=false, only the chart context menu is disabled. The context menu of objects on the chart remains available.

bool  (default is true)

CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL

Enabling/disabling access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click.

bool  (default is true)

CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL

Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button. Vertical scrolling is also available if the value of any following properties is set to true: CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SCALEFIX_11 or CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR

When CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL=false, chart scrolling with the mouse wheel is unavailable

bool

CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL

Sending messages about mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) to all mql5 programs on a chart

bool  (default is true)

CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE

Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all mql5 programs on a chart

bool

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE

Send a notification of an event of new object creation (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all mql5-programs on a chart

bool

CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE

Send a notification of an event of object deletion (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all mql5-programs on a chart

bool

CHART_MODE

Chart type (candlesticks, bars or line)

enum     ENUM_CHART_MODE

CHART_FOREGROUND

Price chart in the foreground

bool

CHART_SHIFT

Mode of price chart indent from the right border

bool

CHART_AUTOSCROLL

Mode of automatic moving to the right border of the chart

bool

CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL

Allow managing the chart using a keyboard ("Home", "End", "PageUp", "+", "-", "Up arrow", etc.). Setting CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL to false disables chart scrolling and scaling while leaving intact the ability to receive the keys pressing events in OnChartEvent().

bool

CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION

Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar. The quick navigation bar automatically appears at the bottom of the chart after double-clicking the mouse or pressing Space/Enter. It allows you to quickly change a symbol, timeframe and first visible bar date.

bool

CHART_SCALE

Scale

int        from 0 to 5

CHART_SCALEFIX

Fixed scale mode

bool

CHART_SCALEFIX_11

Scale 1:1 mode

bool

CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR

Scale to be specified in points per bar

bool

CHART_SHOW_TICKER

Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner. Setting CHART_SHOW_TICKER to 'false' also sets CHART_SHOW_OHLC to 'false' and disables OHLC

bool

CHART_SHOW_OHLC

Display OHLC values in the upper left corner. Setting CHART_SHOW_OHLC to 'true' also sets CHART_SHOW_TICKER to 'true' and enables the ticker

bool

CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE

Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE

Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE

Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP

Display vertical separators between adjacent periods

bool

CHART_SHOW_GRID

Display grid in the chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES

Display volume in the chart

enum     ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE

CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR

Display textual descriptions of objects (not available for all objects)

bool

CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY

Display trades from the trading history as entry/exit arrows on a chart. See the "Show trading history" option descriptions in the platform settings.

bool

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS

The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed

int r/o

CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL

The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows

int r/o

CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE

Visibility of subwindows

bool r/o   modifier - subwindow number

CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE

Chart window handle (HWND)

int r/o

CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE

The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window, along the vertical Y axis, in pixels. In case of a mouse event, the cursor coordinates are passed in terms of the coordinates of the main chart window, while the coordinates of graphical objects in an indicator subwindow are set relative to the upper left corner of the subwindow.

The value is required for converting the absolute coordinates of the main chart to the local coordinates of a subwindow for correct work with the graphical objects, whose coordinates are set relative to  the upper left corner of the subwindow frame.

int r/o     modifier - subwindow number

CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR

Number of the first visible bar in the chart. Indexing of bars is the same as for timeseries.

int r/o

CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS

Chart width in bars

int r/o

CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS

Chart width in pixels

int r/o

CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS

Chart height in pixels

int      modifier - subwindow number

CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND

Chart background color

color

CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND

Color of axes, scales and OHLC line

color

CHART_COLOR_GRID

Grid color

color

CHART_COLOR_VOLUME

Color of volumes and position opening levels

color

CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP

Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks

color

CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN

Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks

color

CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE

Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks

color

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL

Body color of a bull candlestick

color

CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR

Body color of a bear candlestick

color

CHART_COLOR_BID

Bid price level color

color

CHART_COLOR_ASK

Ask price level color

color

CHART_COLOR_LAST

Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)

color

CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL

Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

color

CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS

Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)

bool

CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS

Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse. The drag mode is enabled by default (true value)

bool

CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE

Showing the time scale on a chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE

Showing the price scale on a chart

bool

CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK

Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart

bool

CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED

Chart window is maximized

bool  r/o

CHART_IS_MINIMIZED

Chart window is minimized

bool  r/o

CHART_IS_DOCKED

The chart window is docked. If set to false, the chart can be dragged outside the terminal area

bool

CHART_FLOAT_LEFT

The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen

int

CHART_FLOAT_TOP

The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen

int

CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT

The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen

int

CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM

The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen

int

For functions ChartSetDouble() and ChartGetDouble()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID

Description

Property Type

CHART_SHIFT_SIZE

The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents

double  (from 10 to 50 percents)

CHART_FIXED_POSITION

Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value. Chart fixed position is marked by a small gray triangle on the horizontal time axis. It is displayed only if the automatic chart scrolling to the right on tick incoming is disabled (see CHART_AUTOSCROLL property). The bar on a fixed position remains in the same place when zooming in and out.

double

CHART_FIXED_MAX

Fixed  chart maximum

double

CHART_FIXED_MIN

Fixed  chart minimum

double

CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR

Scale in points per bar

double

CHART_PRICE_MIN

Chart minimum

double r/o   modifier - subwindow number

CHART_PRICE_MAX

Chart maximum

double r/o   modifier - subwindow number

For functions ChartSetString() and ChartGetString()

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING

ID

Description

Property Type

CHART_COMMENT

Text of a comment in a chart

string

CHART_EXPERT_NAME

The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart with the specified chart_id

string r/o

CHART_SCRIPT_NAME

The name of the script running on the chart with the specified chart_id

string r/o

Example:

   int chartMode=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_MODE);
   switch(chartMode)
     {
      case(CHART_BARS):    Print("CHART_BARS");   break;
      case(CHART_CANDLES): Print("CHART_CANDLES");break;
      default:Print("CHART_LINE");
     }
   bool shifted=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT);
   if(shifted) Print("CHART_SHIFT = true");
   else Print("CHART_SHIFT = false");
   bool autoscroll=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_AUTOSCROLL);
   if(autoscroll) Print("CHART_AUTOSCROLL = true");
   else Print("CHART_AUTOSCROLL = false");
   int chartHandle=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE);
   Print("CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE = ",chartHandle);
   int windows=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL = ",windows);
   if(windows>1)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<windows;i++)
        {
         int height=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,i);
         double priceMin=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,i);
         double priceMax=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,i);
         Print(i+": CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS = ",height," pixels");
         Print(i+": CHART_PRICE_MIN = ",priceMin);
         Print(i+": CHART_PRICE_MAX = ",priceMax);
        }
     }

