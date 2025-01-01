|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Sell\" signs in the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input color InpColor=C'225,68,29'; // Color of signs
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Sell sign |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowSellCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="ArrowSell", // sign name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time=0, // anchor point time
double price=0, // anchor point price
const color clr=C'225,68,29', // sign color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style (when highlighted)
const int width=1, // line size (when highlighted)
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create the sign
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,sub_window,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Sell\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set a sign color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set a line style (when highlighted)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set a line size (when highlighted)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowSellMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="ArrowSell", // object name
datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate
double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate
{
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Sell sign |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowSellDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="ArrowSell") // sign name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the sign
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Sell\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values |
//| for empty ones |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
{
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars
double low[]; // array for storing Low prices of visible bars
double high[]; // array for storing High prices of visible bars
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(low,bars);
ArrayResize(high,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of Low prices
if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,low)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy the values of Low prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of High prices
if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,high)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy the values of High prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- create Sell signs in High point for each visible bar
for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
{
if(!ArrowSellCreate(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i,0,date[i],high[i],InpColor))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//--- move Sell signs to Low point for each visible bar
for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
{
if(!ArrowSellMove(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i,date[i],low[i]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//--- delete Sell signs
for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
{
if(!ArrowSellDelete(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i))
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//---
}