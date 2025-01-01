//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Sell\" signs in the chart window."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input color InpColor=C'225,68,29'; // Color of signs

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Sell sign |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowSellCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowSell", // sign name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const color clr=C'225,68,29', // sign color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style (when highlighted)

const int width=1, // line size (when highlighted)

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create the sign

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Sell\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set a sign color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set a line style (when highlighted)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set a line size (when highlighted)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowSellMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowSell", // object name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Sell sign |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowSellDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="ArrowSell") // sign name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the sign

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Sell\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars

double low[]; // array for storing Low prices of visible bars

double high[]; // array for storing High prices of visible bars

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(low,bars);

ArrayResize(high,bars);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of Low prices

if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,low)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of Low prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of High prices

if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,high)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of High prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- create Sell signs in High point for each visible bar

for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)

{

if(!ArrowSellCreate(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i,0,date[i],high[i],InpColor))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- move Sell signs to Low point for each visible bar

for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)

{

if(!ArrowSellMove(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i,date[i],low[i]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- delete Sell signs

for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)

{

if(!ArrowSellDelete(0,"ArrowSell_"+(string)i))

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//---

}