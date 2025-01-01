//--- description

#property description "Script creates a random arrow in the chart window."

#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"

#property description "percentage of the chart window size."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Arrow"; // Arrow name

input int InpDate=50; // Anchor point date in %

input int InpPrice=50; // Anchor point price in %

input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_TOP; // Anchor type

input color InpColor=clrDodgerBlue; // Arrow color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Border line style

input int InpWidth=10; // Arrow size

input bool InpBack=false; // Background arrow

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the arrow |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Arrow", // arrow name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const uchar arrow_code=252, // arrow code

const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor point position

const color clr=clrRed, // arrow color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style

const int width=3, // arrow size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create an arrow

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the arrow code

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code);

//--- set anchor type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- set the arrow color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set the arrow's size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the arrow by mouse

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Arrow", // object name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change the arrow code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowCodeChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Arrow", // object name

const uchar code=252) // arrow code

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the arrow code

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the arrow code! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change anchor type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowAnchorChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Arrow", // object name

const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP) // anchor type

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change anchor type

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete an arrow |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Arrow") // arrow name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete an arrow

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- price array size

int accuracy=1000;

//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used

//--- for setting and changing sign anchor point coordinates

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of prices

//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- define points for drawing the arrow

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- create an arrow on the chart

if(!ArrowCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],32,InpAnchor,InpColor,

InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- consider all cases of creating arrows in the loop

for(int i=33;i<256;i++)

{

if(!ArrowCodeChange(0,InpName,(uchar)i))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the arrow from the chart

ArrowDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}