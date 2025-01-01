|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates a random arrow in the chart window."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="Arrow"; // Arrow name
input int InpDate=50; // Anchor point date in %
input int InpPrice=50; // Anchor point price in %
input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_TOP; // Anchor type
input color InpColor=clrDodgerBlue; // Arrow color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Border line style
input int InpWidth=10; // Arrow size
input bool InpBack=false; // Background arrow
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the arrow |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Arrow", // arrow name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time=0, // anchor point time
double price=0, // anchor point price
const uchar arrow_code=252, // arrow code
const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor point position
const color clr=clrRed, // arrow color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style
const int width=3, // arrow size
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=true, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create an arrow
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW,sub_window,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the arrow code
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code);
//--- set anchor type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set the arrow color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set the arrow's size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the arrow by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Arrow", // object name
datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate
double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate
{
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the arrow code |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowCodeChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Arrow", // object name
const uchar code=252) // arrow code
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the arrow code
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the arrow code! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change anchor type |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowAnchorChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Arrow", // object name
const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP) // anchor type
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor type
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete an arrow |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Arrow") // arrow name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete an arrow
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values |
//| for empty ones |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
{
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing sign anchor point coordinates
datetime date[];
double price[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the arrow
int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create an arrow on the chart
if(!ArrowCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],32,InpAnchor,InpColor,
InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- consider all cases of creating arrows in the loop
for(int i=33;i<256;i++)
{
if(!ArrowCodeChange(0,InpName,(uchar)i))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the arrow from the chart
ArrowDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}