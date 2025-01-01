CHAR_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by char type -128

CHAR_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by char type 127

UCHAR_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by uchar type 255

SHORT_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by short type -32768

SHORT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by short type 32767

USHORT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by ushort type 65535

INT_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by int type -2147483648

INT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by int type 2147483647

UINT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by uint type 4294967295

LONG_MIN Minimal value, which can be represented by long type -9223372036854775808

LONG_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by long type 9223372036854775807

ULONG_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by ulong type 18446744073709551615

DBL_MIN Minimal positive value, which can be represented by double type 2.2250738585072014e-308

DBL_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by double type 1.7976931348623158e+308

DBL_EPSILON Minimal value, which satisfies the condition: 1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for double type) 2.2204460492503131e-016

DBL_DIG Number of significant decimal digits for double type 15

DBL_MANT_DIG Number of bits in a mantissa for double type 53

DBL_MAX_10_EXP Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for double type 308

DBL_MAX_EXP Maximal binary value of exponent degree for double type 1024

DBL_MIN_10_EXP Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for double type (-307)

DBL_MIN_EXP Minimal binary value of exponent degree for double type (-1021)

FLT_MIN Minimal positive value, which can be represented by float type 1.175494351e-38

FLT_MAX Maximal value, which can be represented by float type 3.402823466e+38

FLT_EPSILON Minimal value, which satisfies the condition: 1.0+DBL_EPSILON != 1.0 (for float type) 1.192092896e–07

FLT_DIG Number of significant decimal digits for float type 6

FLT_MANT_DIG Number of bits in a mantissa for float type 24

FLT_MAX_10_EXP Maximal decimal value of exponent degree for float type 38

FLT_MAX_EXP Maximal binary value of exponent degree for float type 128

FLT_MIN_10_EXP Minimal decimal value of exponent degree for float type -37