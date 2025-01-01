DocumentationSections
OBJ_GANNFAN

Gann Fan.

ObjGannFan

Note

For Gann Fan, it is possible to specify trend type from ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION enumeration. By adjusting the scale value (OBJPROP_SCALE), it is possible to change slope angle of the fan lines.

Example

The following script creates and moves Gann Fan on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Gann Fan\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string          InpName="GannFan";         // Fan name
input int             InpDate1=15;               // 1 st point's date, %
input int             InpPrice1=25;              // 1 st point's price, %
input int             InpDate2=85;               // 2 nd point's date, %
input double          InpScale=2.0;              // Scale
input bool            InpDirection=false;        // Trend direction 
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // Fan color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// Style of fan lines
input int             InpWidth=1;                // Width of fan lines
input bool            InpBack=false;             // Background fan
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // Highlight to move
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // Hidden in the object list
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Gann Fan                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                   const string          name="GannFan",    // fan name
                   const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                   datetime              time1=0,           // first point time
                   double                price1=0,          // first point price
                   datetime              time2=0,           // second point time
                   const double          scale=1.0,         // scale
                   const bool            direction=true,    // trend direction
                   const color           clr=clrRed,        // fan color
                   const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// style of fan lines
                   const int             width=1,           // width of fan lines
                   const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                   const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                   const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                   const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeGannFanEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create Gann Fan by the given coordinates
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_GANNFAN,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Gann Fan\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- change the scale (number of pips per bar)
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale);
//--- change Gann Fan's trend direction (true - descending, false - ascending)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction);
//--- set fan color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set display style of the fan lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of the fan lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the fan for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move Gann Fan anchor point                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                        const string name="GannFan"// fan name
                        const int    point_index=0,  // anchor point index
                        datetime     time=0,         // anchor point time coordinate
                        double       price=0)        // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the fan's anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Gann Fan's scale                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanScaleChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                        const string name="GannFan"// fan name
                        const double scale=1.0)      // scale
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change the scale (number of pips per bar)
   if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the scale! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Gann Fan's trend direction                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanDirectionChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                            const string name="GannFan"// fan name
                            const bool   direction=true// trend direction
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change Gann Fan's trend direction
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change trend direction! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function removes Gann Fan from the chart                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                   const string name="GannFan"// fan name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete Gann Fan
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Gann Fan\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// | Check the values of Gann Fan anchor points and set default      |
//| values for empty ones                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeGannFanEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,datetime &time2)
  {
//--- if the second point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time2)
      time2=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the first point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the second one
   if(!time1)
     {
      //--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);
      //--- set the first point 9 bars left from the second one
      time1=temp[0];
     }
//--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing the coordinates of fan's anchor points
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing Gann Fan
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create Gann Fan
   if(!GannFanCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],InpScale,InpDirection,
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the fan's anchor point
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the first anchor point vertically
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p1<accuracy-1)
         p1+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!GannFanPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- change fan's trend direction to descending one
   GannFanDirectionChange(0,InpName,true);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the fan from the chart
   GannFanDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }