//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Fibonacci Time Zones\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"

#property description "the chart window."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="FiboTimes"; // Object name

input int InpDate1=10; // 1 st point's date, %

input int InpPrice1=45; // 1 st point's price, %

input int InpDate2=20; // 2 nd point's date, %

input int InpPrice2=55; // 2 nd point's price, %

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Object color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Line style

input int InpWidth=2; // Line width

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Fibonacci Time Zones by the given coordinates |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboTimesCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="FiboTimes", // object name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time1=0, // first point time

double price1=0, // first point price

datetime time2=0, // second point time

double price2=0, // second point price

const color clr=clrRed, // object color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // object line style

const int width=1, // object line width

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set

ChangeFiboTimesEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create Fibonacci Time Zones by the given coordinates

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_FIBOTIMES,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Fibonacci Time Zones\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set line style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set line width

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the channel for moving

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Set number of levels and their parameters |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboTimesLevelsSet(int levels, // number of level lines

double &values[], // values of level lines

color &colors[], // color of level lines

ENUM_LINE_STYLE &styles[], // style of level lines

int &widths[], // width of level lines

const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="FiboTimes") // object name

{

//--- check array sizes

if(levels!=ArraySize(colors) || levels!=ArraySize(styles) ||

levels!=ArraySize(widths) || levels!=ArraySize(widths))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,": array length does not correspond to the number of levels, error!");

return(false);

}

//--- set the number of levels

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels);

//--- set the properties of levels in the loop

for(int i=0;i<levels;i++)

{

//--- level value

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,values[i]);

//--- level color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,i,colors[i]);

//--- level style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,i,styles[i]);

//--- level width

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,widths[i]);

//--- level description

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,DoubleToString(values[i],1));

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move Fibonacci Time Zones anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboTimesPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="FiboTimes", // object name

const int point_index=0, // anchor point index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Fibonacci Time Zones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboTimesDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="FiboTimes") // object name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the object

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Fibonacci Time Zones\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check the values of Fibonacci Time Zones and |

//| set default values for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeFiboTimesEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,

datetime &time2,double &price2)

{

//--- if the first point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time1)

time1=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price1)

price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- if the second point's time is not set, it is located 2 bars left from the second one

if(!time2)

{

//--- array for receiving the open time of the last 3 bars

datetime temp[3];

CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,3,temp);

//--- set the first point 2 bars left from the second one

time2=temp[0];

}

//--- if the second point's price is not set, it is equal to the first point's one

if(!price2)

price2=price1;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||

InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- price array size

int accuracy=1000;

//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used

//--- for setting and changing the coordinates of Fibonacci Time Zones anchor points

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of prices

//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- define points for drawing Fibonacci Time Zones

int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;

int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;

int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- create an object

if(!FiboTimesCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],

InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the anchor points

//--- loop counter

int h_steps=bars*2/5;

//--- move the second anchor point

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d2<bars-1)

d2+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!FiboTimesPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- loop counter

h_steps=bars*3/5;

//--- move the first anchor point

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d1<bars-1)

d1+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!FiboTimesPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the object from the chart

FiboTimesDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}