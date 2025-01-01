Mathematical Constants

Special constants containing values are reserved for some mathematical expressions. These constants can be used in any place of the program instead of calculating their values using mathematical functions.

Constant Description Value M_E e 2.71828182845904523536 M_LOG2E log2(e) 1.44269504088896340736 M_LOG10E log10(e) 0.434294481903251827651 M_LN2 ln(2) 0.693147180559945309417 M_LN10 ln(10) 2.30258509299404568402 M_PI pi 3.14159265358979323846 M_PI_2 pi/2 1.57079632679489661923 M_PI_4 pi/4 0.785398163397448309616 M_1_PI 1/pi 0.318309886183790671538 M_2_PI 2/pi 0.636619772367581343076 M_2_SQRTPI 2/sqrt(pi) 1.12837916709551257390 M_SQRT2 sqrt(2) 1.41421356237309504880 M_SQRT1_2 1/sqrt(2) 0.707106781186547524401

Example: