- Predefined Macro Substitutions
- Mathematical Constants
- Numerical Type Constants
- Uninitialization Reason Codes
- Checking Object Pointer
- Other Constants
Mathematical Constants
Special constants containing values are reserved for some mathematical expressions. These constants can be used in any place of the program instead of calculating their values using mathematical functions.
|
Constant
|
Description
|
Value
|
M_E
|
e
|
2.71828182845904523536
|
M_LOG2E
|
log2(e)
|
1.44269504088896340736
|
M_LOG10E
|
log10(e)
|
0.434294481903251827651
|
M_LN2
|
ln(2)
|
0.693147180559945309417
|
M_LN10
|
ln(10)
|
2.30258509299404568402
|
M_PI
|
pi
|
3.14159265358979323846
|
M_PI_2
|
pi/2
|
1.57079632679489661923
|
M_PI_4
|
pi/4
|
0.785398163397448309616
|
M_1_PI
|
1/pi
|
0.318309886183790671538
|
M_2_PI
|
2/pi
|
0.636619772367581343076
|
M_2_SQRTPI
|
2/sqrt(pi)
|
1.12837916709551257390
|
M_SQRT2
|
sqrt(2)
|
1.41421356237309504880
|
M_SQRT1_2
|
1/sqrt(2)
|
0.707106781186547524401
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+