Deal Properties

A deal is the reflection of the fact of a trade operation execution based on an order that contains a trade request. Each trade is described by properties that allow to obtain information about it. In order to read values of properties, functions of the HistoryDealGet...() type are used, that return values from corresponding enumerations.

For the function HistoryDealGetInteger()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

DEAL_TICKET

Deal ticket. Unique number assigned to each deal

long

DEAL_ORDER

Deal order number

long

DEAL_TIME

Deal time

datetime

DEAL_TIME_MSC

The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long

DEAL_TYPE

Deal type

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE

DEAL_ENTRY

Deal entry - entry in, entry out, reverse

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY

DEAL_MAGIC

Deal magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC)

long

DEAL_REASON

The reason or source for deal execution

ENUM_DEAL_REASON

DEAL_POSITION_ID

Identifier of a position, in the opening, modification or closing of which this deal took part. Each position has a unique identifier that is assigned to all deals executed for the symbol during the entire lifetime of the position.

long

For the function HistoryDealGetDouble()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

Identifier

Description

Type

DEAL_VOLUME

Deal volume

double

DEAL_PRICE

Deal price

double

DEAL_COMMISSION

Deal commission

double

DEAL_SWAP

Cumulative swap on close

double

DEAL_PROFIT

Deal profit

double

DEAL_FEE

Fee for making a deal charged immediately after performing a deal

double

DEAL_SL

Stop Loss level

  • Entry and reversal deals use the Stop Loss values from the original order based on which the position was opened or reversed
  • Exit deals use the Stop Loss of a position as at the time of position closing

double

DEAL_TP

Take Profit level

  • Entry and reversal deals use the Take Profit values from the original order based on which the position was opened or reversed
  • Exit deals use the Take Profit value of a position as at the time of position closing

double

For the function HistoryDealGetString()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier

Description

Type

DEAL_SYMBOL

Deal symbol

string

DEAL_COMMENT

Deal comment

string

DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID

Deal identifier in an external trading system (on the Exchange)

string

 

Each deal is characterized by a type, allowed values are enumerated in ENUM_DEAL_TYPE. In order to obtain information about the deal type, use the HistoryDealGetInteger() function with the DEAL_TYPE modifier.

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE

Identifier

Description

DEAL_TYPE_BUY

Buy

DEAL_TYPE_SELL

Sell

DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE

Balance

DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT

Credit

DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE

Additional charge

DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION

Correction

DEAL_TYPE_BONUS

Bonus

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION

Additional commission

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY

Daily commission

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY

Monthly commission

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY

Daily agent commission

DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY

Monthly agent commission

DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST

Interest rate

DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED

Canceled buy deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed buy deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_BUY) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation

DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED

Canceled sell deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed sell deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_SELL) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation

DEAL_DIVIDEND

Dividend operations

DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED

Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations

DEAL_TAX

Tax charges

 

Deals differ not only in their types set in ENUM_DEAL_TYPE, but also in the way they change positions. This can be a simple position opening, or accumulation of a previously opened position (market entering), position closing by an opposite deal of a corresponding volume (market exiting), or position reversing, if the opposite-direction deal covers the volume of the previously opened position.

All these situations are described by values from the ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY enumeration. In order to receive this information about a deal, use the HistoryDealGetInteger() function with the DEAL_ENTRY modifier.

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY

Identifier

Description

DEAL_ENTRY_IN

Entry in

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT

Entry out

DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT

Reverse

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY

Close a position by an opposite one

 

The reason for deal execution is contained in the DEAL_REASON property. A deal can be executed as a result of triggering of an order placed from a mobile application or an MQL5 program, as well as as a result of the StopOut event, variation margin calculation, etc. Possible values of DEAL_REASON are described in the ENUM_DEAL_REASON enumeration. For non-trading deals resulting from balance, credit, commission and other operations, DEAL_REASON_CLIENT is indicated as the reason.

ENUM_DEAL_REASON

Identifier

Description

DEAL_REASON_CLIENT

The deal was executed as a result of activation of an order placed from a desktop terminal

DEAL_REASON_MOBILE

The deal was executed as a result of activation of an order placed from a mobile application

DEAL_REASON_WEB

The deal was executed as a result of activation of an order placed from the web platform

DEAL_REASON_EXPERT

The deal was executed as a result of activation of an order placed from an MQL5 program, i.e. an Expert Advisor or a script

DEAL_REASON_SL

The deal was executed as a result of Stop Loss activation

DEAL_REASON_TP

The deal was executed as a result of Take Profit activation

DEAL_REASON_SO

The deal was executed as a result of the Stop Out event

DEAL_REASON_ROLLOVER

The deal was executed due to a rollover

DEAL_REASON_VMARGIN

The deal was executed after charging the variation margin

DEAL_REASON_SPLIT

The deal was executed after the split (price reduction) of an instrument, which had an open position during split announcement

DEAL_REASON_CORPORATE_ACTION

The deal was executed as a result of a corporate action: merging or renaming a security, transferring a client to another account, etc.

 