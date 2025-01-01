Deal Properties

A deal is the reflection of the fact of a trade operation execution based on an order that contains a trade request. Each trade is described by properties that allow to obtain information about it. In order to read values of properties, functions of the HistoryDealGet...() type are used, that return values from corresponding enumerations.

For the function HistoryDealGetInteger()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier Description Type DEAL_TICKET Deal ticket. Unique number assigned to each deal long DEAL_ORDER Deal order number long DEAL_TIME Deal time datetime DEAL_TIME_MSC The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 long DEAL_TYPE Deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE DEAL_ENTRY Deal entry - entry in, entry out, reverse ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY DEAL_MAGIC Deal magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC) long DEAL_REASON The reason or source for deal execution ENUM_DEAL_REASON DEAL_POSITION_ID Identifier of a position, in the opening, modification or closing of which this deal took part. Each position has a unique identifier that is assigned to all deals executed for the symbol during the entire lifetime of the position. long

For the function HistoryDealGetDouble()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

Identifier Description Type DEAL_VOLUME Deal volume double DEAL_PRICE Deal price double DEAL_COMMISSION Deal commission double DEAL_SWAP Cumulative swap on close double DEAL_PROFIT Deal profit double DEAL_FEE Fee for making a deal charged immediately after performing a deal double DEAL_SL Stop Loss level Entry and reversal deals use the Stop Loss values from the original order based on which the position was opened or reversed

Exit deals use the Stop Loss of a position as at the time of position closing double DEAL_TP Take Profit level Entry and reversal deals use the Take Profit values from the original order based on which the position was opened or reversed

Exit deals use the Take Profit value of a position as at the time of position closing double

For the function HistoryDealGetString()

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier Description Type DEAL_SYMBOL Deal symbol string DEAL_COMMENT Deal comment string DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID Deal identifier in an external trading system (on the Exchange) string

Each deal is characterized by a type, allowed values are enumerated in ENUM_DEAL_TYPE. In order to obtain information about the deal type, use the HistoryDealGetInteger() function with the DEAL_TYPE modifier.

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE

Identifier Description DEAL_TYPE_BUY Buy DEAL_TYPE_SELL Sell DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE Balance DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT Credit DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE Additional charge DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION Correction DEAL_TYPE_BONUS Bonus DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION Additional commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY Daily commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY Monthly commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY Daily agent commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY Monthly agent commission DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST Interest rate DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED Canceled buy deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed buy deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_BUY) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED Canceled sell deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed sell deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_SELL) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation DEAL_DIVIDEND Dividend operations DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations DEAL_TAX Tax charges

Deals differ not only in their types set in ENUM_DEAL_TYPE, but also in the way they change positions. This can be a simple position opening, or accumulation of a previously opened position (market entering), position closing by an opposite deal of a corresponding volume (market exiting), or position reversing, if the opposite-direction deal covers the volume of the previously opened position.

All these situations are described by values from the ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY enumeration. In order to receive this information about a deal, use the HistoryDealGetInteger() function with the DEAL_ENTRY modifier.

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY

Identifier Description DEAL_ENTRY_IN Entry in DEAL_ENTRY_OUT Entry out DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT Reverse DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY Close a position by an opposite one

The reason for deal execution is contained in the DEAL_REASON property. A deal can be executed as a result of triggering of an order placed from a mobile application or an MQL5 program, as well as as a result of the StopOut event, variation margin calculation, etc. Possible values of DEAL_REASON are described in the ENUM_DEAL_REASON enumeration. For non-trading deals resulting from balance, credit, commission and other operations, DEAL_REASON_CLIENT is indicated as the reason.

ENUM_DEAL_REASON