//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Chart\" object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Chart"; // Object name

input string InpSymbol="EURUSD"; // Symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // Period

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Anchoring corner

input int InpScale=2; // Scale

input bool InpDateScale=true; // Time scale display

input bool InpPriceScale=true; // Price scale display

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Border color when highlighted

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Line style when highlighted

input int InpPointWidth=1; // Point size to move

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creating Chart object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Chart", // object name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const string symbol="EURUSD", // symbol

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1, // period

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const int width=300, // width

const int height=200, // height

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // anchoring corner

const int scale=2, // scale

const bool date_scale=true, // time scale display

const bool price_scale=true, // price scale display

const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted

const int point_width=1, // move point size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create Chart object

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_CHART,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set object coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set object size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set the symbol

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);

//--- set the period

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period);

//--- set the scale

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale);

//--- display (true) or hide (false) the time scale

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,date_scale);

//--- display (true) or hide (false) the price scale

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,price_scale);

//--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sets the symbol and time frame of the Chart object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID (not Chart object's one)

const string name="Chart", // object name

const string symbol="EURUSD", // symbol

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1) // time frame

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- set Chart object's symbol and time frame

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to set a symbol for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to set a period for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move Chart object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID (not Chart object's one)

const string name="Chart", // object name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the object

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change Chart object size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID (not Chart object's one)

const string name="Chart", // object name

const int width=300, // width

const int height=200) // height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the object size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the width of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the height of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return Chart object's ID |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long ObjectChartGetID(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID (not Chart object's one)

const string name="Chart") // object name

{

//--- prepare the variable to get Chart object's ID

long id=-1;

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- get ID

if(!ObjectGetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID,0,id))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to get \"Chart\" object's ID! Error code = ",GetLastError());

}

//--- return the result

return(id);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Chart object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID (not Chart object's one)

const string name="Chart") // object name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the button

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the number of symbols in Market Watch

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- check if the symbol with a specified name is present in the symbol list

bool exist=false;

for(int i=0;i<symbols;i++)

if(InpSymbol==SymbolName(i,true))

{

exist=true;

break;

}

if(!exist)

{

Print("Error! ",InpSymbol," symbol is not present in \"Market Watch\"!");

return;

}

//--- check validity of input parameters

if(InpScale<0 || InpScale>5)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}



//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set Chart object coordinates and its size

int x=(int)x_distance/16;

int y=(int)y_distance/16;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*7/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*7/16;

//--- create Chart object

if(!ObjectChartCreate(0,InpName,0,InpSymbol,InpPeriod,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,InpScale,InpDateScale,

InpPriceScale,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- stretch Chart object

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance*7/16,y_distance*7/16);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- resize

x_size+=1;

y_size+=1;

if(!ObjectChartChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.01 seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- change chart's time frame

if(!ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(0,InpName,InpSymbol,PERIOD_M1))

return;

ChartRedraw();

//--- three seconds of delay

Sleep(3000);

//--- delete the object

ObjectChartDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- wait for 1 second

Sleep(1000);

//---

}