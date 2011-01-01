|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG"
#property description "It draws a broken line as a sequence of colored sections, the color depends on the number of the day of the week"
#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"
#property description " every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- plot Color_Zigzag
#property indicator_label1 "Color_Zigzag"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG
//--- Define 8 colors for coloring sections (they are stored in a special array)
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- input parameter
input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change
int color_sections;
//--- Buffers of values of segment ends
double Color_ZigzagBuffer1[];
double Color_ZigzagBuffer2[];
//--- Buffers of color indexes of segment ends
double Color_ZigzagColors[];
//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//--- An array to store the line styles
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_ZigzagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_ZigzagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,Color_ZigzagColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//----Number of color for coloring the zigzag
color_sections=8; // see a comment to the #property indicator_color1 property
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line
ticks++;
//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Change the line properties
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Change colors used to plot the sections
ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- The structure of time is required to get the day of week of each bar
MqlDateTime dt;
//--- The start position of calculations
int start=0;
//--- If the indicator was calculated on the previous tick, then start the calculation with the last but one tick
if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- Calculation loop
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- Write the bar open time in the structure
TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
//--- If the bar number is even
if(i%2==0)
{
//--- Write High in the 1st buffer and Low in the 2nd one
Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=high[i];
Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=low[i];
//--- The color of the segment
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;
}
//--- the bar number is odd
else
{
//--- Fill in the bar in a reverse order
Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=low[i];
Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=high[i];
//--- The color of the segment
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the color of the zigzag segments |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- The number of colors
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- For each color index define a new color randomly
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- Get a random value
int number=MathRand();
//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer division
int i=number%size;
//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier
plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color
cols[i]); // A new color
//--- Write the colors
comm=comm+StringFormat("ZigzagColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of the zigzag segments |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the properties of Color_ZigZag
string comm="";
//--- A block for changing the width of the line
int number=MathRand();
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division
int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- Write the line width
comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- A block for changing the style of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array
int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division
int style_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- Write the line style
comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}