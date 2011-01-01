//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG"

#property description "It draws a broken line as a sequence of colored sections, the color depends on the number of the day of the week"

#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"

#property description " every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Color_Zigzag

#property indicator_label1 "Color_Zigzag"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

//--- Define 8 colors for coloring sections (they are stored in a special array)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameter

input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change

int color_sections;

//--- Buffers of values of segment ends

double Color_ZigzagBuffer1[];

double Color_ZigzagBuffer2[];

//--- Buffers of color indexes of segment ends

double Color_ZigzagColors[];

//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_ZigzagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_ZigzagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,Color_ZigzagColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//----Number of color for coloring the zigzag

color_sections=8; // see a comment to the #property indicator_color1 property

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Change colors used to plot the sections

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- The structure of time is required to get the day of week of each bar

MqlDateTime dt;



//--- The start position of calculations

int start=0;

//--- If the indicator was calculated on the previous tick, then start the calculation with the last but one tick

if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- Calculation loop

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- Write the bar open time in the structure

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);



//--- If the bar number is even

if(i%2==0)

{

//--- Write High in the 1st buffer and Low in the 2nd one

Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=high[i];

Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=low[i];

//--- The color of the segment

Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;

}

//--- the bar number is odd

else

{

//--- Fill in the bar in a reverse order

Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=low[i];

Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=high[i];

//--- The color of the segment

Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the color of the zigzag segments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- The number of colors

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- For each color index define a new color randomly

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- Get a random value

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer division

int i=number%size;

//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier

plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color

cols[i]); // A new color

//--- Write the colors

comm=comm+StringFormat("ZigzagColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of the zigzag segments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the properties of Color_ZigZag

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the width of the line

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}