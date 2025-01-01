The Structure of a Trade Request Result (MqlTradeResult)

As result of a trade request, a trade server returns data about the trade request processing result as a special predefined structure of MqlTradeResult type.

struct MqlTradeResult

{

uint retcode; // Operation return code

ulong deal; // Deal ticket, if it is performed

ulong order; // Order ticket, if it is placed

double volume; // Deal volume, confirmed by broker

double price; // Deal price, confirmed by broker

double bid; // Current Bid price

double ask; // Current Ask price

string comment; // Broker comment to operation (by default it is filled by description of trade server return code)

uint request_id; // Request ID set by the terminal during the dispatch

int retcode_external; // Return code of an external trading system

};

Fields description

Field Description retcode Return code of a trade server deal Deal ticket, if a deal has been performed. It is available for a trade operation of TRADE_ACTION_DEAL type order Order ticket, if a ticket has been placed. It is available for a trade operation of TRADE_ACTION_PENDING type volume Deal volume, confirmed by broker. It depends on the order filling type price Deal price, confirmed by broker. It depends on the deviation field of the trade request and/or on the trade operation bid The current market Bid price (requote price) ask The current market Ask price (requote price) comment The broker comment to operation (by default it is filled by description of trade server return code) request_id Request ID set by the terminal when sending to the trade server retcode_external The code of the error returned by an external trading system. The use and types of these errors depend on the broker and the external trading system, to which trading operations are sent.

The trade operation result is returned to a variable of the MqlTradeResult type, which is passed as the second parameter to OrderSend() to perform trade operations.

The terminal fixes request ID in request_id field when sending it to the trade server using OrdersSend() and OrderSendAsync() functions. The terminal receives messages about performed transactions from the trade server and submits them for processing by OnTradeTransaction() function containing the following components as parameters:

description of the trade transaction in MqlTradeTransaction structure;

description of the trade request sent from OrderSend() or OrdersSendAsync() function. Request ID is sent by the terminal to the trade server, while the request itself and its request_id are stored in the terminal memory;

the trade request execution result as MqlTradeResult structure with request_id field containing ID of this request.

OnTradeTransaction() function receives three input parameters but the last two should be analyzed only for transactions having TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST type. In all other cases, data on the trade request and its execution result are not filled. Example of parameters analysis can be found at Structure of a Trade Request.

Setting request_id by the terminal for the trade request when sending it to the server is mainly introduced for working with OrderSendAsync() asynchronous function. This identifier allows to associate the performed action (OrderSend or OrderSendAsync functions call) with the result of this action sent to OnTradeTransaction().

Example: