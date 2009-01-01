Other Constants

The CLR_NONE constant is used to outline the absence of color, it means that the graphical object or graphical series of an indicator will not be plotted. This constant was not included into the Web-color constants list, but it can be applied everywhere where the color arguments are required.

The INVALID_HANDLE constant can be used for checking file handles (see FileOpen() and FileFindFirst()).

Constant Description Value CHARTS_MAX The maximum possible number of simultaneously open charts in the terminal 100 clrNONE Absence of color -1 EMPTY_VALUE Empty value in an indicator buffer DBL_MAX INVALID_HANDLE Incorrect handle -1 IS_DEBUG_MODE Flag that a mq5-program operates in debug mode non zero in debug mode, otherwise zero IS_PROFILE_MODE Flag that a mq5-program operates in profiling mode non zero in profiling mode, otherwise zero NULL Zero for any types 0 WHOLE_ARRAY Means the number of items remaining until the end of the array, i.e., the entire array will be processed -1 WRONG_VALUE The constant can be implicitly cast to any enumeration type -1

The EMPTY_VALUE constant usually corresponds to the values of indicators that are not shown in the chart. For example, for built-in indicator Standard Deviation with a period of 20, the line for the first 19 bars in the history is not shown in the chart. If you create a handle of this indicator with the iStdDev() function and copy it to an array of indicator values for these bars through CopyBuffer(), then these values will be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.

You can choose to specify for a custom indicator your own empty value of the indicator, when the indicator shouldn't be drawn in the chart. Use the PlotIndexSetDouble() function with the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE modifier.

The NULL constant can be assigned to a variable of any simple type or to an object structure or class pointer. The NULL assignment for a string variable means the full deinitialization of this variable.

The WRONG_VALUE constant is intended for cases, when it is necessary to return value of an enumeration, and this must be a wrong value. For example, when we need to inform that a return value is a value from this enumeration. Let's consider as an example some function CheckLineStyle(), which returns the line style for an object, specified by its name. If at style check by ObjectGetInteger() the result is true, a value from ENUM_LINE_STYLE is returned; otherwise WRONG_VALUE is returned.

void OnStart()

{

if(CheckLineStyle("MyChartObject")==WRONG_VALUE)

printf("Error line style getting.");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| returns the line style for an object specified by its name |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ENUM_LINE_STYLE CheckLineStyle(string name)

{

long style;

//---

if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,0,style))

return((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)style);

else

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}

The WHOLE_ARRAY constant is intended for functions that require specifying the number of elements in processed arrays:

If you want to specify that all the array values from a specified position till the end must be processed, you should specify just the WHOLE_ARRAY value.

IS_PROFILE_MODE constant allows changing a program operation for correct data collection in the profiling mode. Profiling allows measuring the execution time of the individual program fragments (usually comprising functions), as well as calculating the number of such calls. Sleep() function calls can be disabled to determine the execution time in the profiling mode, like in this example:

//--- Sleep can greatly affect (change) profiling result

if(!IS_PROFILE_MODE) Sleep(100); // disabling Sleep() call in the profiling mode

IS_PROFILE_MODE constant value is set by the compiler during the compilation, while it is set to zero in conventional mode. When launching a program in the profiling mode, a special compilation is performed and IS_PROFILE_MODE is replaced with a non-zero value.

The IS_DEBUG_MODE constant can be useful when you need to slightly change the operation of a mql5 program in the debugging mode. For example, in debug mode you may need to display additional debugging information in the terminal log or create additional graphical objects in a chart.

The following example creates a Label object and sets its description and color depending on the script running mode. In order to run a script in the debug mode from MetaEditor, press F5. If you run the script from the browser window in the terminal, then the color and text of the object Label will be different.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check_DEBUG_MODE.mq5 |

//| Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.metaquotes.net |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.metaquotes.net"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//---

string label_name="invisible_label";

if(ObjectFind(0,label_name)<0)

{

Print("Object",label_name,"not found. Error code = ",GetLastError());

//--- create Label

ObjectCreate(0,label_name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);

//--- set X coordinate

ObjectSetInteger(0,label_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,200);

//--- set Y coordinate

ObjectSetInteger(0,label_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,300);

ResetLastError();

if(IS_DEBUG_MODE) // debug mode

{

//--- show message about the script execution mode

ObjectSetString(0,label_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,"DEBUG MODE");

//--- set text color to red

if(!ObjectSetInteger(0,label_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed))

Print("Unable to set the color. Error",GetLastError());

}

else // operation mode

{

ObjectSetString(0,label_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,"RELEASE MODE");

//--- set text color to invisible

if(!ObjectSetInteger(0,label_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,CLR_NONE))

Print("Unable to set the color. Error ",GetLastError());

}

ChartRedraw();

DebugBreak(); // here termination will occur, if we are in debug mode

}

}

Crypt Methods

The ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD enumeration is used to specify the data transformation method, used in CryptEncode() and CryptDecode() functions.

ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD

Constant Description CRYPT_BASE64 BASE64 CRYPT_AES128 AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes) CRYPT_AES256 AES encryption with 256 bit key (32 bytes) CRYPT_DES DES encryption with 56 bit key (7 bytes) CRYPT_HASH_SHA1 SHA1 HASH calculation CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 SHA256 HASH calculation CRYPT_HASH_MD5 MD5 HASH calculation CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP ZIP archives

See also

DebugBreak, Executed MQL5 program properties, CryptEncode(), CryptDecode()